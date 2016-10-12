Musica
Macklemore ricorda la sua dipendenza dalla droga in Drug Dealer.
Oltre all’audio il bel testo di Drug Dealer…
La canzone afferma chiaramente che è stata co-prodotta da Macklemore e un tizio di nome Joshua “Budo” Karp, però appare che l’artista principale è Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, i due in pratica non si separano anche quando Lewis non c’è.
Il rapper di Seattle ha rilasciato in anteprima una nuova canzone inattesa chiamata Drug Dealer che in italiano si traduce “Spacciatore di droga”, ieri sera, 11 ottobre 2016, tramite SoundCloud.
Nel corso di una produzione soul calma, Macklemore usa i suoi versi rap e parla dei suoi problemi passati con la dipendenza e come i farmaci abbiamo avuto un impatto fondamentale in quel di Hollywood, mentre la cantante Ariana Deboo (anche lei di Seattle) mantiene il tema anti-droga nella canzone quando si cimenta nel ritornello:
“Il mio spacciatore di droga è stato un medico, era finanziato dalla Big Pharma, e penso che abbia tentato di uccidermi, ha cercato di uccidermi per un dollaro”.
Molto belli i versi di questa canzone Drug Dealer. In più dopo aver letto la biografia di Macklemore apprezzo sempre più le sue canzoni.
Il testo per Drug Dealer di Macklemore:
They said it wasn’t a gateway drug
My homie was takin’ subs and he ain’t wake up
The whole while, these billionaires, they kicked up
Paying out congress so we take their drugs
Murderers who will never face the judge
And we dancin’ to a song about our face goin’ numb
But I seen homies turn grey, noses draining blood
I could’ve been gone, out 30’s, faded in that tub
That’s Prince, Michael and Whitney, that’s Amy, Ledger and Pimp C
That’s Yams, that’s DJ A.M
God damn they’re making a killing
Now it’s getting attention cause Sara, Katey and Billy
But this shit’s been going one from Seattle out to South Philly
It just moved out about the city
And spread out to the ‘burbs
Now it’s everybody’s problem, got a nation on the verge
Take Activis off the market, jack the price up on the syrup
But Purdue farmer’s ‘bout to move that work
Qui canta Ariana DeBoo:
My drug dealer was a doctor, doctor
Had the plug from Big Pharma, Pharma
He said he’d heal me, heal me
But he only gave me problems, problems
My drug dealer was a doctor, doctor
Had the plug from Big Pharma, Pharma
I think he tryin’ kill me, kill me
He tried to kill me for a dollar, for a dollar
And these devil’s they keep on talkin’ to me
They screamin’ “open the bottle,” I wanna be at peace
My hand is gripping that throttle, I’m running out of speed
Tryin’ close my eyes but I keep sweatin’ through these sheets, through these sheets
Four horseman, they won’t let me forget
I wanna forge a prescription, cause doctor I need some more of it
When Morphine and heroine is more viewer budget
I said I’d never use a needle, but sure, fuck it
I’m caught up, I’m on one, I’m nauseous
No options, exhausted
This is not what I started
Walkin’ carcass, I lost everything I wanted
My blinds drawn, too far gone to leave this apartment
Ariana DeBoo:
My drug dealer was a doctor, doctor
Had the plug from Big Pharma, Pharma
He said he’d heal me, heal me
But he only gave me problems, problems
My drug dealer was a doctor, doctor
Had the plug from Big Pharma, Pharma
I think he tryin’ to kill me, kill me
Tried to kill me for a dollar, for a dollar
More, more, more
Re-up, re-up
Death certificate signed the prenup
Ain’t no coming back from this percocet
After this ambien, adderral, xanax binge
Best friends with the thing that’s killing me
Enemies with my best friend, there’s no healing me
Refilling these, refilling these
They say it’s death, death
Institutions and DOC’s
So God grant me the serenity to accept the things I can’t change
Courage to change the things I can
And the wisdom to know the difference
And the wisdom to know the difference
