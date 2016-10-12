Macklemore ricorda la sua dipendenza dalla droga in Drug Dealer.

Oltre all’audio il bel testo di Drug Dealer…

La canzone afferma chiaramente che è stata co-prodotta da Macklemore e un tizio di nome Joshua “Budo” Karp, però appare che l’artista principale è Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, i due in pratica non si separano anche quando Lewis non c’è.

Il rapper di Seattle ha rilasciato in anteprima una nuova canzone inattesa chiamata Drug Dealer che in italiano si traduce “Spacciatore di droga”, ieri sera, 11 ottobre 2016, tramite SoundCloud.

Nel corso di una produzione soul calma, Macklemore usa i suoi versi rap e parla dei suoi problemi passati con la dipendenza e come i farmaci abbiamo avuto un impatto fondamentale in quel di Hollywood, mentre la cantante Ariana Deboo (anche lei di Seattle) mantiene il tema anti-droga nella canzone quando si cimenta nel ritornello:

“Il mio spacciatore di droga è stato un medico, era finanziato dalla Big Pharma, e penso che abbia tentato di uccidermi, ha cercato di uccidermi per un dollaro”.

Molto belli i versi di questa canzone Drug Dealer. In più dopo aver letto la biografia di Macklemore apprezzo sempre più le sue canzoni.

Il testo per Drug Dealer di Macklemore:

They said it wasn’t a gateway drug

My homie was takin’ subs and he ain’t wake up

The whole while, these billionaires, they kicked up

Paying out congress so we take their drugs

Murderers who will never face the judge

And we dancin’ to a song about our face goin’ numb

But I seen homies turn grey, noses draining blood

I could’ve been gone, out 30’s, faded in that tub

That’s Prince, Michael and Whitney, that’s Amy, Ledger and Pimp C

That’s Yams, that’s DJ A.M

God damn they’re making a killing

Now it’s getting attention cause Sara, Katey and Billy

But this shit’s been going one from Seattle out to South Philly

It just moved out about the city

And spread out to the ‘burbs

Now it’s everybody’s problem, got a nation on the verge

Take Activis off the market, jack the price up on the syrup

But Purdue farmer’s ‘bout to move that work

Qui canta Ariana DeBoo:

My drug dealer was a doctor, doctor

Had the plug from Big Pharma, Pharma

He said he’d heal me, heal me

But he only gave me problems, problems

My drug dealer was a doctor, doctor

Had the plug from Big Pharma, Pharma

I think he tryin’ kill me, kill me

He tried to kill me for a dollar, for a dollar

And these devil’s they keep on talkin’ to me

They screamin’ “open the bottle,” I wanna be at peace

My hand is gripping that throttle, I’m running out of speed

Tryin’ close my eyes but I keep sweatin’ through these sheets, through these sheets

Four horseman, they won’t let me forget

I wanna forge a prescription, cause doctor I need some more of it

When Morphine and heroine is more viewer budget

I said I’d never use a needle, but sure, fuck it

I’m caught up, I’m on one, I’m nauseous

No options, exhausted

This is not what I started

Walkin’ carcass, I lost everything I wanted

My blinds drawn, too far gone to leave this apartment

Ariana DeBoo:

My drug dealer was a doctor, doctor

Had the plug from Big Pharma, Pharma

He said he’d heal me, heal me

But he only gave me problems, problems

My drug dealer was a doctor, doctor

Had the plug from Big Pharma, Pharma

I think he tryin’ to kill me, kill me

Tried to kill me for a dollar, for a dollar

More, more, more

Re-up, re-up

Death certificate signed the prenup

Ain’t no coming back from this percocet

After this ambien, adderral, xanax binge

Best friends with the thing that’s killing me

Enemies with my best friend, there’s no healing me

Refilling these, refilling these

They say it’s death, death

Institutions and DOC’s

So God grant me the serenity to accept the things I can’t change

Courage to change the things I can

And the wisdom to know the difference

And the wisdom to know the difference