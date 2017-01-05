Lena Dunham chiede alla rivista Glamour di non essere photoshoppata e su instagram commenta la scelta.

Dunham ed il cast di colleghe Jemima Kirke, Zosia Mamet ed Allison Williams erano in posa per la copertina del nuovo numero della rivista.

Dopo aver condiviso le immagini del servizio su Instagram, Dunham ha ricordato che ha ricevuto “insulti nauseanti” per il suo corpo da troll on-line, ed ha sostenuto che le immagini non-ritoccate inviano un messaggio importante.

“Non importa la dimensione, il colore, l’identità del genere, ma c’è un posto per tutti noi nella cultura popolare per essere riconosciuti come belli.”

“Gli haters dovrebbero essere più intellettuali e creativi nel 2017 con i loro insulti perché nessuno di noi si spaventa per i mugugni scritti da persone senza volto, dai blog crudeli, o anche dai partner ed amici. Grazie alle donne di Hollywood (anche su Instagram!) che stanno aprendo la strada, normalizzano la forma femminile in ogni sua forma, e grazie a @glamourmag per aver lasciato la mia cellulite in tutte le edicole del mondo oggi”.