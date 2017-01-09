Tanti premi per La La Land ai Golden Globe 2017, ecco la lista dei vincitori.

‘La La Land’ conquista i Golden Globes del 2017, leggi sotto l’elenco completo dei vincitori.

I Golden Globes 2017 hanno avuto luogo la scorsa notte, con il musical ‘La La Land‘ che ha completamente distrutto la concorrenza aggiudicandosi tantissimi premi.

Si è svolto presso il The Beverly Hilton, il 74 ° Golden Globes, che ha onorato i migliori nomi del cinema e della televisione.

Emma Stone e Ryan Gosling hanno vinto il premio come migliore attore ed attrice per i loro ruoli in ‘La La Land”, la commedia musicale ambientata nell’età del jazz, con il film che ha preso in tutto altri 5 Golden, tra cui ‘miglior film’ come musical e commedia.

Gli altri grandi vincitori della notte sono stati ‘Moonlight‘, che ha vinto il Golden Globe come ‘Miglior Film’ per il genere drammatico, Casey Affleck, che ha vinto il premio come miglior attore per la pellicola Manchester by the Sea e ‘The Crown‘ che è stato nominato ‘Miglior serie televisiva’ per il genere drammatico. Atlanta ha vinto invece il Golden Globe come miglior serie televisiva per il genere commedia/musicale.

Qui sotto tutti i vincitori ai Golden Globe 2017: