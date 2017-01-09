Tanti premi per La La Land ai Golden Globe 2017, ecco la lista dei vincitori.

‘La La Land’ conquista i Golden Globes del 2017, leggi sotto l’elenco completo dei vincitori.
I Golden Globes 2017 hanno avuto luogo la scorsa notte, con il musical ‘La La Land‘ che ha completamente distrutto la concorrenza aggiudicandosi tantissimi premi.
Si è svolto presso il The Beverly Hilton, il 74 ° Golden Globes, che ha onorato i migliori nomi del cinema e della televisione.
Emma Stone e Ryan Gosling hanno vinto il premio come migliore attore ed attrice per i loro ruoli in ‘La La Land”, la commedia musicale ambientata nell’età del jazz, con il film che ha preso in tutto altri 5 Golden, tra cui ‘miglior film’ come musical e commedia.
Gli altri grandi vincitori della notte sono stati ‘Moonlight‘, che ha vinto il Golden Globe come ‘Miglior Film’ per il genere drammatico, Casey Affleck, che ha vinto il premio come miglior attore per la pellicola Manchester by the Sea e ‘The Crown‘ che è stato nominato ‘Miglior serie televisiva’ per il genere drammatico. Atlanta ha vinto invece il Golden Globe come miglior serie televisiva per il genere commedia/musicale.
Qui sotto tutti i vincitori ai Golden Globe 2017:
- Best Motion Picture, Drama: Moonlight
- Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama: Isabelle Huppert, Elle
- Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama: Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
- Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: La La Land
- Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Emma Stone, La La Land
- Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Ryan Gosling, La La Land
- Best Motion Picture, Animated: Zootopia
- Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language: Elle (France)
- Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role, Motion Picture: Viola Davis, Fences
- Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role, Motion Picture: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals
- Best Director, Motion Picture: Damien Chazelle, La La Land
- Best Screenplay, Motion Picture: Damien Chazelle, La La Land
- Best Original Score, Motion Picture: Justin Hurwitz, La La Land
- Best Original Song, Motion Picture: “City of Stars”, La La Land
- Best Television Series, Drama: The Crown
- Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama: Claire Foy, The Crown
- Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama: Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath
- Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy: Atlanta
- Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy: Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
- Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy: Donald Glover, Atlanta
- Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
- Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
- Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager
- Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television: Olivia Colman, The Night Manager
- Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television: Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager