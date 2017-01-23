Le nomination del 2017 per i Razzie, i film più brutti usciti nel 2016 sono online.

Parlando del peggio nel cinema – tra cui le trame orribili e la chimica terribile – il 2017 segna il 37° anno dei Razzie.

L’annuncio arriva un giorno prima le nomination agli Oscar e ci dice quali sono i film più brutti del 2016.

A guidare la carica quest’anno è Zoolander 2 con 9 nomination e Batman contro Superman: Dawn of Justice con 8. Entrambi sono nominati per Peggior Film, Peggior attore (sia Henry Cavill e Ben Stiller), Worst On-Screen Combo e peggior regista.

Tra gli altri film c’è Nonno Scatenato con 6 nomination e Gods of Egypt con cinque.

Gods of Egypt ha l’onore di una nomina per l’intero cast nel Combo On Screen, mentre Collateral Beauty con Smith ha ricevuto la nomination per l’intero cast.

Qui ci sono le nomine complete. Il 25 febbraio saranno annunciati i vincitori, un giorno prima degli Oscar.

Peggior Film

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Nonno Scatenato

Gods of Egypt

Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Independence Day: Rigenerazione

Zoolander 2

Peggior attore

Ben Affleck / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Gerard Butler / Gods of Egypt

Henry Cavill / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Robert de Niro / Nonno Scatenato

Dinesh D’Souza / Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Ben Stiller / Zoolander 2

Peggior Attrice

Megan Fox / Tartarughe Ninja – Fuori dall’ombra

Tyler Perry / Boo! A Madea Halloween

Julia Roberts / Mother’s Day

Becky Turner [come Hillary Clinton] / Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Naomi Watts / Divergent Series: Allegiant & Shut-In

Shailene Woodley / Divergent Series: Allegiant

Peggior Attrice Non Protagonista

Julianne Hough / Nonno Scatenato

Kate Hudson / Mother’s Day

Aubrey Plaza / Nonno Scatenato

Jane Seymour / Cinquanta sfumature di nero

Sela Ward / Independence Day: Rigenerazione

Kristen Wiig / Zoolander 2

Peggior Attore Non Protagonista

Nicolas Cage / Snowden

Johnny Depp / Alice attraverso lo specchio

Will Ferrell / Zoolander 2

Jesse Eisenberg / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Jared Leto / Suicide Squad

Owen Wilson / Zoolander 2

Worst Screen Combo

Ben Affleck e il suo Henry Cavill / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Qualsiasi 2 Dei egiziani o mortali / Gods of Egypt

Johnny Depp ed il suo costume / Alice attraverso lo specchio

L’intero cast di attori / Collateral Beauty

Tyler Perry e la stessa vecchia consumata parrucca / BOO! A Medea Halloween

Ben Stiller ed il suo amico Owen Wilson / Zoolander 2

Peggior Regista

Dinesh D’Souza e Bruce Schooley /Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Roland Emmerich / Independence Day: Rigenerazione

Tyler Perry / BOO! A Medea Halloween

Alex Proyas / Gods Of Egypt

Zack Snyder / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Ben Stiller / Zoolander 2

Peggiore Prequel, remake, Rip-Off o Sequel

Alice attraverso lo specchio

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: Dawn of Justice

Cinquanta sfumature di nero

Independence Day: Rigenerazione

Tartarughe Ninja – Fuori dall’ombra

Zoolander 2

Peggior Sceneggiatura

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Nonno Scatenato

Gods Of Egypt

Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Independence Day: Rigenerazione

Suicide Squad