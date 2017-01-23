Le nomination del 2017 per i Razzie, i film più brutti usciti nel 2016 sono online.

Parlando del peggio nel cinema – tra cui le trame orribili e la chimica terribile – il 2017 segna il 37° anno dei Razzie.
L’annuncio arriva un giorno prima le nomination agli Oscar e ci dice quali sono i film più brutti del 2016.
A guidare la carica quest’anno è Zoolander 2 con 9 nomination e Batman contro Superman: Dawn of Justice con 8. Entrambi sono nominati per Peggior Film, Peggior attore (sia Henry Cavill e Ben Stiller), Worst On-Screen Combo e peggior regista.
Tra gli altri film c’è Nonno Scatenato con 6 nomination e Gods of Egypt con cinque.
Gods of Egypt ha l’onore di una nomina per l’intero cast nel Combo On Screen, mentre Collateral Beauty con Smith ha ricevuto la nomination per l’intero cast.
Qui ci sono le nomine complete. Il 25 febbraio saranno annunciati i vincitori, un giorno prima degli Oscar.
Peggior Film
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Nonno Scatenato
Gods of Egypt
Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Independence Day: Rigenerazione
Zoolander 2
Peggior attore
Ben Affleck / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Gerard Butler / Gods of Egypt
Henry Cavill / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Robert de Niro / Nonno Scatenato
Dinesh D’Souza / Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Ben Stiller / Zoolander 2
Peggior Attrice
Megan Fox / Tartarughe Ninja – Fuori dall’ombra
Tyler Perry / Boo! A Madea Halloween
Julia Roberts / Mother’s Day
Becky Turner [come Hillary Clinton] / Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Naomi Watts / Divergent Series: Allegiant & Shut-In
Shailene Woodley / Divergent Series: Allegiant
Peggior Attrice Non Protagonista
Julianne Hough / Nonno Scatenato
Kate Hudson / Mother’s Day
Aubrey Plaza / Nonno Scatenato
Jane Seymour / Cinquanta sfumature di nero
Sela Ward / Independence Day: Rigenerazione
Kristen Wiig / Zoolander 2
Peggior Attore Non Protagonista
Nicolas Cage / Snowden
Johnny Depp / Alice attraverso lo specchio
Will Ferrell / Zoolander 2
Jesse Eisenberg / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Jared Leto / Suicide Squad
Owen Wilson / Zoolander 2
Worst Screen Combo
Ben Affleck e il suo Henry Cavill / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Qualsiasi 2 Dei egiziani o mortali / Gods of Egypt
Johnny Depp ed il suo costume / Alice attraverso lo specchio
L’intero cast di attori / Collateral Beauty
Tyler Perry e la stessa vecchia consumata parrucca / BOO! A Medea Halloween
Ben Stiller ed il suo amico Owen Wilson / Zoolander 2
Peggior Regista
Dinesh D’Souza e Bruce Schooley /Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Roland Emmerich / Independence Day: Rigenerazione
Tyler Perry / BOO! A Medea Halloween
Alex Proyas / Gods Of Egypt
Zack Snyder / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Ben Stiller / Zoolander 2
Peggiore Prequel, remake, Rip-Off o Sequel
Alice attraverso lo specchio
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: Dawn of Justice
Cinquanta sfumature di nero
Independence Day: Rigenerazione
Tartarughe Ninja – Fuori dall’ombra
Zoolander 2
Peggior Sceneggiatura
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Nonno Scatenato
Gods Of Egypt
Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Independence Day: Rigenerazione
Suicide Squad