Guarda qui le nomination agli Oscar 2017. La La Land ne prende 14, Arrival e Moolinght 8 mentre Manchester by the Sea 6.

E’ tempo per le nomination agli Oscar 2017, il conto alla rovescia per gli 89° Academy Awards continua.

Le nomination di quest’anno saranno annunciate ufficialmente a partire dalle ore 14:18 in Italia (in modo che siano le 05:18 a Los Angeles).

Il presidente dell’Accademia Cheryl Boone Isaacs sarà affiancato da una serie di premi Oscar e nomination, tra cui Brie Larson, Ken Watanabe, Jennifer Hudson, Emmanuel Lubezki e Jason Reitman.

È possibile seguire le nomination attraverso lo stream live ufficiale qui sotto, e noi aggiorneremo questo articolo con tutti i candidati il ​​più rapidamente possibile. Nel frattempo, controllate la lista dei nostri migliori film del 2016 per vedere se abbiamo azzeccato qualche titolo.

Miglior Film

Arrival

Barriere

La battaglia di Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Il Diritto di Contare

La La Land

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Best Director

Denis Villeneuve, Arrival

Mel Gibson, La battaglia di Hacksaw Ridge

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester By the Sea

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Best Actor

Casey Affleck, Manchester By the Sea

Andrew Garfield, La battaglia di Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Barriere

Best Actress

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Lucas Hedges, Manchester By the Sea

Dev Patel, Lion

Michael Shannon, Animali Notturni

Best Supporting Actress

Viola Davis, Barriere

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Il Diritto di Contare

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Best Original Screenplay

Hell or High Water

La La Land

The Lobster

Manchester by the Sea

20th Century Women

Best Adapted Screenplay

Arrival

Barriere

Il Diritto di Contare

Lion

Moonlight

Best Animated Feature Film

Kubo e la spada magica

Oceania

La mia vita da Zucchina

La Tartaruga Rossa

Zootropolis

Best Animated Short

Blind Vaysha

Borrowed Time

Pear Cider and Cigarettes

Pearl

Piper

Best Foreign Language Film

Land of Mine (Danimarca)

A Man Called Ove (Svezia)

The Salesman (Iran)

Tanna (Australia)

Toni Erdmann (Germania)

Best Live Action Short

Ennemis Interieurs

La Femme et le TGV

Silent Nights

Sing

Timecode

Best Documentary – Feature

Fire at Sea

I Am Not Your Negro

Life, Animated

OJ: Made in America

13th

Best Documentary – Short Subject

Extremis

4.1 Miles

Joe’s Violin

Watani: My Homeland

The White Helmets

Best Cinematography

Arrival

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Silence

Best Original Score

Jackie (Mica Levi)

La La Land (Justin Hurwitz)

Lion (Dustin O’Halloran and Hauschka)

Moonlight (Nicholas Britell)

Passengers (Thomas Newman)

Best Original Song

Audition – The Fools Who Dream (La La Land)

Can’t Stop the Feeling (Trolls)

City of Stars (La La Land)

The Empty Chair (Jim: The James Foley Story)

How Far I’ll Go (Oceania)

Best Sound Editing

Arrival

Deepwater Horizon

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Sully

Best Sound Mixing

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

Best Production Design

Arrival

Animali Fantastici e dove trovarli

Ave, Cesare!

La La Land

Passengers

Best Make-Up and Hairstyling

A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

Suicide Squad

Best Costume Design

Allied

Animali Fantastici e dove trovarli

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie

La La Land

Best Visual Effects

Deepwater – Inferno sull’oceano

Doctor Strange

Il Libro Della Giungla

Kubo e la spada magica

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story