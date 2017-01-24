Ultima Ora

Guarda qui le nomination agli Oscar 2017. La La Land ne prende 14, Arrival e Moolinght 8 mentre Manchester by the Sea 6.

E’ tempo per le nomination agli Oscar 2017, il conto alla rovescia per gli 89° Academy Awards continua.

Le nomination di quest’anno saranno annunciate ufficialmente a partire dalle ore 14:18 in Italia (in modo che siano le 05:18 a Los Angeles).

Il presidente dell’Accademia Cheryl Boone Isaacs sarà affiancato da una serie di premi Oscar e nomination, tra cui Brie Larson, Ken Watanabe, Jennifer Hudson, Emmanuel Lubezki e Jason Reitman.

È possibile seguire le nomination attraverso lo stream live ufficiale qui sotto, e noi aggiorneremo questo articolo con tutti i candidati il ​​più rapidamente possibile. Nel frattempo, controllate la lista dei nostri migliori film del 2016 per vedere se abbiamo azzeccato qualche titolo.

Miglior Film

Arrival
Barriere
La battaglia di Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Il Diritto di Contare
La La Land
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight

Best Director

Denis Villeneuve, Arrival
Mel Gibson, La battaglia di Hacksaw Ridge
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester By the Sea
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Best Actor

Casey Affleck, Manchester By the Sea
Andrew Garfield, La battaglia di Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Barriere

Best Actress

Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Lucas Hedges, Manchester By the Sea
Dev Patel, Lion
Michael Shannon, Animali Notturni

Best Supporting Actress

Viola Davis, Barriere
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Il Diritto di Contare
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Best Original Screenplay

Hell or High Water
La La Land
The Lobster
Manchester by the Sea
20th Century Women

Best Adapted Screenplay

Arrival
Barriere
Il Diritto di Contare
Lion
Moonlight

Best Animated Feature Film

Kubo e la spada magica
Oceania
La mia vita da Zucchina
La Tartaruga Rossa
Zootropolis

Best Animated Short

Blind Vaysha
Borrowed Time
Pear Cider and Cigarettes
Pearl
Piper

Best Foreign Language Film

Land of Mine (Danimarca)
A Man Called Ove (Svezia)
The Salesman (Iran)
Tanna (Australia)
Toni Erdmann (Germania)

Best Live Action Short

Ennemis Interieurs
La Femme et le TGV
Silent Nights
Sing
Timecode

Best Documentary – Feature

Fire at Sea
I Am Not Your Negro
Life, Animated
OJ: Made in America
13th

Best Documentary – Short Subject

Extremis
4.1 Miles
Joe’s Violin
Watani: My Homeland
The White Helmets

Best Cinematography

Arrival
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Silence

Best Original Score

Jackie (Mica Levi)
La La Land (Justin Hurwitz)
Lion (Dustin O’Halloran and Hauschka)
Moonlight (Nicholas Britell)
Passengers (Thomas Newman)

Best Original Song

Audition – The Fools Who Dream (La La Land)
Can’t Stop the Feeling (Trolls)
City of Stars (La La Land)
The Empty Chair (Jim: The James Foley Story)
How Far I’ll Go (Oceania)

Best Sound Editing

Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Sully

Best Sound Mixing

Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

Best Production Design

Arrival
Animali Fantastici e dove trovarli
Ave, Cesare!
La La Land
Passengers

Best Make-Up and Hairstyling

A Man Called Ove
Star Trek Beyond
Suicide Squad

Best Costume Design

Allied
Animali Fantastici e dove trovarli
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land

Best Visual Effects

Deepwater – Inferno sull’oceano
Doctor Strange
Il Libro Della Giungla
Kubo e la spada magica
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

