Guarda qui le nomination agli Oscar 2017. La La Land ne prende 14, Arrival e Moolinght 8 mentre Manchester by the Sea 6.

E’ tempo per le nomination agli Oscar 2017, il conto alla rovescia per gli 89° Academy Awards continua.
Le nomination di quest’anno saranno annunciate ufficialmente a partire dalle ore 14:18 in Italia (in modo che siano le 05:18 a Los Angeles).
Il presidente dell’Accademia Cheryl Boone Isaacs sarà affiancato da una serie di premi Oscar e nomination, tra cui Brie Larson, Ken Watanabe, Jennifer Hudson, Emmanuel Lubezki e Jason Reitman.
È possibile seguire le nomination attraverso lo stream live ufficiale qui sotto, e noi aggiorneremo questo articolo con tutti i candidati il più rapidamente possibile. Nel frattempo, controllate la lista dei nostri migliori film del 2016 per vedere se abbiamo azzeccato qualche titolo.
Miglior Film
Arrival
Barriere
La battaglia di Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Il Diritto di Contare
La La Land
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
Best Director
Denis Villeneuve, Arrival
Mel Gibson, La battaglia di Hacksaw Ridge
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester By the Sea
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Best Actor
Casey Affleck, Manchester By the Sea
Andrew Garfield, La battaglia di Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Barriere
Best Actress
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Best Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Lucas Hedges, Manchester By the Sea
Dev Patel, Lion
Michael Shannon, Animali Notturni
Best Supporting Actress
Viola Davis, Barriere
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Il Diritto di Contare
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
Best Original Screenplay
Hell or High Water
La La Land
The Lobster
Manchester by the Sea
20th Century Women
Best Adapted Screenplay
Arrival
Barriere
Il Diritto di Contare
Lion
Moonlight
Best Animated Feature Film
Kubo e la spada magica
Oceania
La mia vita da Zucchina
La Tartaruga Rossa
Zootropolis
Best Animated Short
Blind Vaysha
Borrowed Time
Pear Cider and Cigarettes
Pearl
Piper
Best Foreign Language Film
Land of Mine (Danimarca)
A Man Called Ove (Svezia)
The Salesman (Iran)
Tanna (Australia)
Toni Erdmann (Germania)
Best Live Action Short
Ennemis Interieurs
La Femme et le TGV
Silent Nights
Sing
Timecode
Best Documentary – Feature
Fire at Sea
I Am Not Your Negro
Life, Animated
OJ: Made in America
13th
Best Documentary – Short Subject
Extremis
4.1 Miles
Joe’s Violin
Watani: My Homeland
The White Helmets
Best Cinematography
Arrival
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Silence
Best Original Score
Jackie (Mica Levi)
La La Land (Justin Hurwitz)
Lion (Dustin O’Halloran and Hauschka)
Moonlight (Nicholas Britell)
Passengers (Thomas Newman)
Best Original Song
Audition – The Fools Who Dream (La La Land)
Can’t Stop the Feeling (Trolls)
City of Stars (La La Land)
The Empty Chair (Jim: The James Foley Story)
How Far I’ll Go (Oceania)
Best Sound Editing
Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Sully
Best Sound Mixing
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
Best Production Design
Arrival
Animali Fantastici e dove trovarli
Ave, Cesare!
La La Land
Passengers
Best Make-Up and Hairstyling
A Man Called Ove
Star Trek Beyond
Suicide Squad
Best Costume Design
Allied
Animali Fantastici e dove trovarli
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land
Best Visual Effects
Deepwater – Inferno sull’oceano
Doctor Strange
Il Libro Della Giungla
Kubo e la spada magica
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story