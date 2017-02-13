Beyoncé incinta canta ai Grammy 2017 e sfodera una performance mostruosa.

Ultima Ora

Beyoncé incinta canta ai Grammy 2017
Beyoncé ai Grammy 2017 durante la sua performance, sembra una madonna.

Beyoncé ha sfoderato una performance epica ed artistica ai Grammy 2017.

Vestita in abito regale e fiancheggiata da ballerini, la stella della musica ha eseguito ‘Love Drought’ e ‘Sandcastles’ dal suo album ‘Lemonade’, che è stato in corsa per il premio Album Of The Year durante la serata. Guarda qui sotto la performance di Beyoncé.

 

