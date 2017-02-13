Beyoncé incinta canta ai Grammy 2017 e sfodera una performance mostruosa.

Beyoncé ha sfoderato una performance epica ed artistica ai Grammy 2017.
Vestita in abito regale e fiancheggiata da ballerini, la stella della musica ha eseguito ‘Love Drought’ e ‘Sandcastles’ dal suo album ‘Lemonade’, che è stato in corsa per il premio Album Of The Year durante la serata. Guarda qui sotto la performance di Beyoncé.
