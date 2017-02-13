Grammy 2017 (Tutti i vincitori dei premi ed analisi della serata).

I vincitori dei Grammy 2017 vincitori sono stati annunciati.

Il 59° Grammy Awards ha avuto luogo nella notte di Domenica (12 febbraio 2017) ed è stato presentato da James Corden, quello del Carpool Karaoke.

Chance the Rapper ha preso il primo premio della serata come Best New Artist. “Io rivendico questa vittoria nel nome del Signore. Ringrazio Dio e mia madre e mio padre che mi hanno sostenuto sin da quando ero giovane… e tutti quelli di Chicago”, ha detto Chance accettando il premio.

Chance in seguito ha vinto anche il riconoscimento Best Rap Album. Durante il suo discorso, ha detto:

“Non pensavo di vincere questo premio, quindi non ho cose interessanti da dire questa volta”.

I Twenty One Pilots hanno vinto Best Pop Duo/Group Performance per ‘Stressed Out’. La band ha ritirato il premio in mutande.

David Bowie – morto all’inizio dello scorso anno – grazie a ‘Blackstar’ ha vinto il premio come miglior canzone rock. Beyonce con ‘Lemonade‘ ha vinto il Best Contemporary Urban Album. Ascolta il suo discorso di accettazione qui di seguito.

Adele ha vinto il Grammy per la miglior canzone con ‘Hello‘. Ha vinto anche il Record of the Year per la stessa canzone. Durante il suo discorso, ha detto che ha amato il suo manager come lei non ama suo padre. Ha anche detto a Beyonce che vuole che lei sia la sua “mamma”.

Raccogliendo il primo premio nella notte, l’album dell’anno, Adele ha detto che non poteva accettare il premio, perché Beyonce con ‘Lemonade’ l’avrebbe dovuto vincere.

Ci sono stati altri premi annunciati in precedenza, con David Bowie premiato con quattro Grammy postumi (Best Alternative Music Album, Miglior Performance Rock, Best Engineered Album Non-Classical, Best Recording Package), mentre Adele ha raccolto altri due Grammy (Best Pop Vocal Album e Best Pop Solo performance).

Drake ha vinto due premi non-televisivi: Best Rap Song and Best Rap/Sung Performance, entrambi per ‘Hotline Bling‘. ‘No Problem’ di Chance the Rapper ha preso il Best Rap Performance e Solange è stata premiata come miglior R&B Performance.

L’album di Flume ‘Skin’ ha vinto il Best Dance/Electronic Album ed i The Chainsmokers hanno preso il Best Dance Recording per ‘Don’t Let Me Down’

Guarda l’elenco completo dei vincitori ai Grammy 2017 qui sotto:

Album of the Year: Adele – ’25’

Record of the Year: Adele – ‘Hello’

Best Song: Adele – ‘Hello’

Best New Artist: Chance The Rapper

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Twenty One Pilots – ‘Stressed Out’

Best Rock Song: David Bowie – ‘Blackstar’

Best Urban Contemporary Album: Beyonce – ‘Lemonade’

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical: Greg Kurstin

Best Pop Vocal Album: Adele – ’25’

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: Willie Nelson – Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin

Best Pop Solo Performance: Adele – ‘Hello’

Best Alternative Music Album: David Bowie – Blackstar

Best Rock Album: Cage the Elephant – Tell Me I’m Pretty

Best Metal Performance: Megadeth – ‘Dystopia’

Best Rock Performance: David Bowie – ‘Blackstar’

Best Rap Song: Aubrey Graham & Paul Jefferies, songwriters (Drake) – ‘Hotline Bling’

Best Rap/Sung Performance: Drake – ‘Hotline Bling’

Best Rap Performance: Chance the Rapper ‘No Problem’ [ft. Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz]

Best R&B Album: Lalah Hathaway – Lalah Hathaway Live

Best R&B Song: Hod David & Musze, songwriters (Maxwell) – ‘Lake By the Ocean’

Best Traditional R&B Performance: Lalah Hathaway – ‘Angel’

Best R&B Performance: Solange – ‘Cranes in the Sky’

Best Comedy Album: Patton Oswalt – Talking for Clapping

Best Reggae Album: Ziggy Marley – Ziggy Marley

Best Regional Roots Music Album: Kalani Pe’a – E Walea

Best Folk Album: Sarah Jarosz – Undercurrent

Best Contemporary Blues Album: Fantastic Negrito – The Last Days of Oakland

Best Traditional Blues Album: Bobby Rush – Porcupine Meat

Best Bluegrass Album: O’Connor Band With Mark O’Connor – Coming Home

Best Americana Album: William Bell – This Is Where I Live

Best American Roots Song: Vince Gill, songwriter (The Time Jumpers) – ‘Kid Sister’

Best American Roots Performance: Sarah Jarosz – ‘House of Mercy’

Best Tropical Latin Album: Jose Lugo & Guasábara Combo – Donde Están?

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano): Vicente Fernández – Un Azteca En El Azteca, Vol. 1 (En Vivo)

Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album: iLe – iLevitable

Best Latin Pop Album: Jesse & Joy – Un Besito Mas

Best Country Album: Sturgill Simpson – A Sailor’s Guide to Earth

Best Country Song: Lori McKenna, songwriter (Tim McGraw) – ‘Humble and Kind’

Best Country Duo/Group Performance: Pentatonix – ‘Jolene’ [ft. Dolly Parton]

Best Roots Gospel Album: Joey+Rory – Hymns

Best Latin Jazz Album: Chucho Valdés – Tribute to Irakere: Live in Marciac

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album: Ted Nash Big Band – Presidential Suite: Eight Variations on Freedom

Best Jazz Instrumental Album: John Scofield – Country for Old Men

Best Jazz Vocal Album: Gregory Porter – Take Me to the Alley

Best Improvised Jazz Solo: John Scofield, soloist – ‘I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry’

Contemporary Instrumental: Snarky Puppy – Culcha Vulcha

Best Dance/Electronic Album: Flume – Skin

Best Dance Recording: The Chainsmokers ‘Don’t Let Me Down’ [ft. Daya]

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album: Dorothea Röschmann; Mitsuko Uchida, accompanist – Schmann & Berg (tie) Ian Bostridge; Antonio Pappano, accompanist (Michael Collins, Elizabeth Kenny, Lawrence Power & Adam Walker) – Shakespeare Songs (tie)

Best Classical Compendium: Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Tim Handley, producer – Daugherty: Tales Of Hemingway; American Gothic; Once Upon A Castle

Best Classical Instrumental Solo: Zuill Bailey; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor (Nashville Symphony) – Daugherty: Tales Of Hemingway

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance: Steve Reich

Best Choral Performance: Krzysztof Penderecki, conductor; Henryk Wojnarowski, choir director (Nikolay Didenko, Agnieszka Rehlis & Johanna Rusanen; Warsaw Philharmonic Orchestra; Warsaw Philharmonic Choir) – Penderecki Conducts Penderecki, Volume 1

Best Opera Recording: James Conlon, conductor; Joshua Guerrero, Christopher Maltman, Lucas Meachem, Patricia Racette, Lucy Schaufer & Guanqun Yu; Blanton Alspaugh, producer (LA Opera Orchestra; LA Opera Chorus) – Corigliano: The Ghosts Of Versailles

Best Orchestra Performance: Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra) – Shostakovich: Under Stalin’s Shadow – Symphonies Nos. 5, 8 & 9

Producer of the Year, Classical: David Frost

Best Engineered Album, Classical: Mark Donahue, Fred Vogler & David L Williams, engineers (James Conlon, Guanqun Yu, Joshua Guerrero, Patricia Racette, Christopher Maltman, Lucy Schaufer, Lucas Meachem, LA Opera Chorus & Orchestra) – Corigliano: The Ghosts of Versailles

Best Music Film: The Beatles – The Beatles: Eight Days a Week the Touring Years

Best Music Video: Beyoncé – ‘Formation’

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling): Carol Burnett – In Such Good Company: Eleven Years of Laughter, Mayhem, and Fun in the Sandbox

Best Children’s Album: Secret Agent 23 Skidoo – Infinity Plus One

Best World Music Album: Yo-Yo Ma & the Silk Road Ensemble – Sing Me Home

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: Hillary Scott & the Scott Family – Love Remains

Best Gospel Album: Kirk Franklin – Losing My Religion

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song: Hillary Scott & the Scott Family; Bernie Herms, Hillary Scott & Emily Weisband, songwriters – ‘Thy Will’

Best Gospel Performance/Song: Tamela Mann; Kirk Franklin, songwriter – ‘God Provides’ [WINNER]

Best New Age Album: White Sun – White Sun II

Best Surround Sound Album: Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, surround mix engineers; Dmitriy Lipay, surround mastering engineer; Dmitriy Lipay, surround producer (Ludovic Morlot & Seattle Symphony) – Dutilleux: Sur La Même Accord; Les Citations; Mystère de L’instant & Timbres, Espace, Mouvement

Best Remixed Recording: André Allen Anjos, remixer (Bob Moses) – ‘Tearing Me Up (RAC Remix)’

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical: David Bowie, Tom Elmhirst, Kevin Killen & Tony Visconti, engineers; Joe LaPorta, mastering engineer (David Bowie) – Blackstar

Best Historical Album:Steve Berkowitz & Jeff Rosen, compilation producers; Mark Wilder, mastering engineer (Bob Dylan) – The Cutting Edge 1965-1966: The Bootleg Series, Vol. 12 (Collector’s Edition)

Best Album Notes: Ken Bloom & Richard Carlin, album notes writers (Eubie Blake & Noble Sissle) – Sissle and Blake Sing Shuffle Along

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package: Gérard Lo Monaco, art director (Edith Piaf) – Edith Piaf 1915-2015

Best Recording Package: Jonathan Barnbrook, art director (David Bowie) – Blackstar

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals: Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier) – ‘Flintstones’

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella: Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier) – ‘You and I’

Best Instrumental Composition: Ted Nash, composer (Ted Nash Big Band) – ‘Spoken at Midnight’

Best Song Written for Visual Media: Max Martin, Shellback & Justin Timberlake, songwriters (Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Gwen Stefani, James Corden, Zooey Deschanel, Walt Dohrn, Ron Funches, Caroline Hjelt, Aino Jawo, Christopher Mintz-Plasse & Kunal Nayyar), Track from: Trolls – ‘Can’t Stop the Feeling!’

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media: John Williams, composer – Star Wars: the Force Awakens

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: Miles Davis & Various Artists; Steve Berkowitz, Don Cheadle & Robert Glasper, compilation producers – Miles Ahead

Best Musical Theater Album: Danielle Brooks, Cynthia Erivo & Jennifer Hudson, principal soloists; Stephen Bray, Van Dean, Frank Filipetti, Roy Furman, Joan Raffe, Scott Sanders & Jhett Tolentino, producers (Stephen Bray, Brenda Russell & Allee Willis, composers/lyricists) (New Broadway Cast) – The Color Purple