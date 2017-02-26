Ecco qual’è il film più brutto secondo i Razzie 2017.

Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice ha portato a casa quattro premi nell’edizione dei Razzie 2017, ma non il premio del film più brutto.
La cerimonia di premiazione, nota formalmente come i Golden Raspberries, decreta quali sono i film più brutti usciti al cinema, gli attori peggiori e le sceneggiature.
Il film di supereroi DC, interpretato da Ben Affleck e Henry Cavill, ha raccolto il maggior numero di trofei nella notte. Anche se Zoolander 2 ha fatto il record delle nomination con nove nomination, ma ha ricevuto solo un premio.
Batman contro Superman è stato premiato per il peggior attore non protagonista (Jesse Eisenberg), Worst Screen Combo (Ben Affleck e Henry Cavill), peggiore Remake, Rip-Off o Sequel e peggior sceneggiatura.
Kristen Wiig è stata nominata peggiore attrice non protagonista per la sua parte in Zoolander 2, mentre Mel Gibson ha vinto l’unico premio positivo della serata, il Razzie Redeemer Award. È stato riportato nei grandi grazie al suo film La Battaglia di Hacksaw Ridge.
Qui sotto tutti i premi ai Razzie 2017.
Peggior Film
Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party.
Peggior Attore
Dinesh D’Souza in Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party.
Peggiore Attrice
L’attrice che interepreta Hillary Clinton in Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party.
Peggiore Attrice Non Protagonista
Kristen Wiig in Zoolander No. 2.
Peggiore Attore Non Protagonista
Jesse Eisenberg in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.
Worst Screen Combo
Ben Affleck e Henry Cavill in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.
Peggior Regista
Dinesh D’Souza & Bruce Schooley per Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party.
Peggior Remake, Rip-Off o Sequel
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.
Peggior Sceneggiatura
Chris Terrio e David S. Goyer per Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.