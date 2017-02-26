Ecco qual’è il film più brutto secondo i Razzie 2017.

Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice ha portato a casa quattro premi nell’edizione dei Razzie 2017, ma non il premio del film più brutto.

La cerimonia di premiazione, nota formalmente come i Golden Raspberries, decreta quali sono i film più brutti usciti al cinema, gli attori peggiori e le sceneggiature.

Il film di supereroi DC, interpretato da Ben Affleck e Henry Cavill, ha raccolto il maggior numero di trofei nella notte. Anche se Zoolander 2 ha fatto il record delle nomination con nove nomination, ma ha ricevuto solo un premio.

Batman contro Superman è stato premiato per il peggior attore non protagonista (Jesse Eisenberg), Worst Screen Combo (Ben Affleck e Henry Cavill), peggiore Remake, Rip-Off o Sequel e peggior sceneggiatura.

Kristen Wiig è stata nominata peggiore attrice non protagonista per la sua parte in Zoolander 2, mentre Mel Gibson ha vinto l’unico premio positivo della serata, il Razzie Redeemer Award. È stato riportato nei grandi grazie al suo film La Battaglia di Hacksaw Ridge.

Qui sotto tutti i premi ai Razzie 2017.

Peggior Film

Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party.

Peggior Attore

Dinesh D’Souza in Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party.

Peggiore Attrice

L’attrice che interepreta Hillary Clinton in Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party.

Peggiore Attrice Non Protagonista

Kristen Wiig in Zoolander No. 2.

Peggiore Attore Non Protagonista

Jesse Eisenberg in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Worst Screen Combo

Ben Affleck e Henry Cavill in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Peggior Regista

Dinesh D’Souza & Bruce Schooley per Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party.

Peggior Remake, Rip-Off o Sequel

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Peggior Sceneggiatura

Chris Terrio e David S. Goyer per Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.