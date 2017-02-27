Oscar 2017: Moonlight miglior film, ma La La Land era stato annunciato per errore, che figura. Ecco tutti i vincitori.

C’è stato un colpo di scena clamoroso durante l’assegnazione dell’Oscar al miglior film. A Warren Beatty è stata data una busta errata dove c’era scritto La La Land ma il vincitore era Moonlight. Mentre stavano già facendo il discorso sono stati bloccati. Guardate che ha vinto Moonlight. Immaginatevi la scena con le facce del cast di La La Land.
Ecco la lista con tutti i vincitori agli Oscar 2017:
MIGLIOR FILM
- La La Land
- Moonlight
- Manchester by the Sea
- Arrival
- Lion
- Hidden Figures (Il Diritto di Contare)
- Hacksaw Ridge
- Hell or High Water
- Fences (Barriere)
MIGLIOR REGISTA
- Damien Chazelle – La La Land
- Barry Jenkins – Moonlight
- Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester by the Sea
- Denis Villeneuve – Arrival
- Mel Gibson – Hacksaw Ridge
MIGLIORE ATTRICE
- Emma Stone – La La Land
- Natalie Portman – Jackie
- Isabelle Huppert – Elle
- Meryl Streep – Florence Foster Jenkins
- Ruth Negga – Loving
MIGLIOR ATTORE
- Casey Affleck – Manchester by the Sea
- Denzel Washington – Fences
- Andrew Garfield – Hacksaw Ridge
- Ryan Gosling – La La Land
- Viggo Mortensen – Captain Fantastic
MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA
- Viola Davis – Fences
- Michelle Williams – Manchester by the Sea
- Naomie Harris – Moonlight
- Nicole Kidman – Lion
- Octavia Spencer – Hidden Figures
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA
- Mahershala Ali – Moonlight
- Jeff Bridges – Hell or High Water
- Dev Patel – Lion
- Lucas Hedges – Manchester by the Sea
- Michael Shannon – Nocturnal Animals
MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA NON ORIGINALE
- Moonlight – Barry Jenkins, Tarell McCraney
- Arrival – Eric Heisserer
- Lion – Luke Davies
- Fences – August Wilson
- Hidden Figures – Allison Schroeder, Theodore Melfi
MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA ORIGINALE
- La La Land – Damien Chazelle
- Manchester by the Sea – Kenneth Lonergan
- Hell or High Water – Taylor Sheridan
- The Lobster – Efthymis Filippou, Yorgos Lanthimos
- 20th Century Women – Mike Mills
MIGLIOR FOTOGRAFIA
- Linus Sandgren – La La Land
- Bradford Young – Arrival
- Greig Fraser – Lion
- James Laxton – Moonlight
- Rodrigo Prieto – Silence
MIGLIOR FILM D’ANIMAZIONE
- Zootopia (Zootropolis)
- Moana (Oceania)
- Kubo and the Two Strings (Kubo e la Spada Magica)
- The Red Turtle (La Tartaruga Rossa)
- My Life as a Zucchini (La mia Vita da Zucchina)
MIGLIOR DOCUMENTARIO
- O.J.: Made in America
- 13th
- I Am Not Your Negro
- Fire at Sea (Fuocoammare)
- Life, Animated
MIGLIOR FILM STRANIERO
- Tanna – Australia
- Land of Mine – Denmark
- Toni Erdmann – Germany
- The Salesman – Iran
- A Man Called Ove – Sweden
MIGLIOR CANZONE ORIGINALE
- “Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” – La La Land
- “City of Stars” – La La Land
- “How Far I’ll Go” – Moana
- “Can’t Stop the Feeling” – Trolls
- “The Empty Chair” – Jim: The James Foley Story
MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA ORIGINALE
- La La Land – Justin Hurwitz
- Lion – Dustin O’Halloran and Hauschka
- Moonlight – Nicholas Britell
- Jackie – Mica Levi
- Passengers – Thomas Newman
MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO
- La La Land – Tom Cross
- Moonlight – Joi McMillon, Nat Sanders
- Hacksaw Ridge – John Gilbert
- Arrival – Joe Walker
- Hell or High Water – Jake Roberts
MIGLIORI EFFETTI VISIVI
- Deepwater Horizon
- The Jungle Book (Il Libro della Giungla)
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
- Doctor Strange
- Kubo and the Two Strings
MIGLIORI COSTUMI
- Allied – Joanna Johnston
- Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them – Colleen Atwood (Animali Fantastici e Dove Trovarli)
- Florence Foster Jenkins – Consolata Boyle
- Jackie – Madeline Fontaine
- La La Land – Mary Zophres
MIGLIOR MAKE UP
- Suicide Squad – Alessandro Bertolazzi
- A Man Called Ove – Love Larson and Eva Con Bahr
- Star Trek Beyond – S. Anne Carroll and Joel Harlow
MIGLIORI SCENOGRAFIE
- Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them – Stuart Craig, James Hambige, Anna Pinnock
- Hail, Caesar! – Jess Gonchor, Nancy Haigh
- La La Land – David Wasco, Sandy Reynolds-Wasco
- Arrival – Patrice Vermette
- Passengers – Guy Hendrix Dyas
MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO DEL SONORO
- Arrival
- Deepwater Horizon
- Hacksaw Ridge
- La La Land
- Sully
MIGLIOR SONORO
- Arrival
- Hacksaw Ridge
- La La Land
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
- 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
MIGLIOR CORTO (DOCUMENTARIO)
- Extremis
- 4.1 Miles
- Joe’s Violin
- The White Helmets
- Watani: My Homeland
MIGLIOR CORTO (ANIMATO)
- Pearl
- Pear and Cider Cigarettes
- Piper
- Blind Vaysha
- Borrowed Time
MIGLIOR CORTO (LIVE ACTION)
- Ennemis Interieurs
- Timecode
- Silent Nights
- La Femme et la TGV
- Sing