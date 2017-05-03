Harry Styles: la nuova canzone è Sweet Creature, ecco la recensione, significato ed il testo.

La cover dell’album di debutto di Harry Styles che include anche Sweet Creature.

Harry Styles si presenta con la nuova creatura da solista che si intitola “Sweet Creature”.

Mancano solo dieci giorni all’arrivo dell’album di debutto di Harry Styles e la squadra dell’ex One Direction ha pensato di rilasciare un singolo che fa da conto alla rovescia al disco.

“Sweet Creature” ha debuttato nei negozi digitali martedì. Di solito i singoli così non vengono rilasciati di martedì ma Harry non ha voluto fare uno sgarbo al suo amico Niall Horan che sta per rilasciare la sua nuova canzone “Slow Hands“. Con il rilascio fissato a ieri sera tutte e due possono godere di un ottimo successo.

“Sweet Creature” è una ballata popolare molto vintage – a me ricorda molto quei pezzi anni 70′ del bel rock inglese – dove Harry canta che una ragazza ha lasciato il segno indelebile nel suo corpo e la chiama Dolce Creatura. Dice che può contare sempre su di lei ed esclama “portarmi a casa” quando mi sento perso.

“Due cuori in una casa, è difficile discutere insieme, siamo entrambi testardi, lo so, ma oh… Dolce creatura, dolce creatura… Ovunque tu vada, portami a casa,” canta Harry Styles nel suo singolo Sweet Creature.

La qualità di questa ballata su chitarra è molto buona, e questo nuovo album di Harry Styles si sta dimostrando una sorta di cult musicale.

Harry Styles – Sweet Creature (Testo):

Sweet creature

Had another talk about where it’s going wrong

But we’re still young

We don’t know where we’re going

But we know where we belong

No, we started

Two hearts in one home

It’s hard when we argue

We’re both stubborn

I know but oh

Sweet creature, sweet creature

Wherever I go, you bring me home

Sweet creature, sweet creature

When I run out of rope, you’ll bring me home

Sweet creature

We’re running through the garden

Where nothing bothered us

But we’re still young

I always think about you and how we don’t speak enough

No, we started

Two hearts in one home

It’s hard when we argue

We’re both stubborn

I know but oh

Sweet creature, sweet creature

Wherever I go, you bring me home

Sweet creature, sweet creature

When I run out of rope, you’ll bring me home

I know when we started

Two hearts in one home

It gets harder when we argue

We’re both stubborn

I know but oh

Sweet creature, sweet creature

Wherever I go, you bring me home

Sweet creature, sweet creature

When I run out of rope, you’ll bring me home

You’ll bring me home