Harry Styles: la nuova canzone è Sweet Creature, ecco la recensione, significato ed il testo.

Harry Styles si presenta con la nuova creatura da solista che si intitola “Sweet Creature”.
Mancano solo dieci giorni all’arrivo dell’album di debutto di Harry Styles e la squadra dell’ex One Direction ha pensato di rilasciare un singolo che fa da conto alla rovescia al disco.
“Sweet Creature” ha debuttato nei negozi digitali martedì. Di solito i singoli così non vengono rilasciati di martedì ma Harry non ha voluto fare uno sgarbo al suo amico Niall Horan che sta per rilasciare la sua nuova canzone “Slow Hands“. Con il rilascio fissato a ieri sera tutte e due possono godere di un ottimo successo.
“Sweet Creature” è una ballata popolare molto vintage – a me ricorda molto quei pezzi anni 70′ del bel rock inglese – dove Harry canta che una ragazza ha lasciato il segno indelebile nel suo corpo e la chiama Dolce Creatura. Dice che può contare sempre su di lei ed esclama “portarmi a casa” quando mi sento perso.
“Due cuori in una casa, è difficile discutere insieme, siamo entrambi testardi, lo so, ma oh… Dolce creatura, dolce creatura… Ovunque tu vada, portami a casa,” canta Harry Styles nel suo singolo Sweet Creature.
La qualità di questa ballata su chitarra è molto buona, e questo nuovo album di Harry Styles si sta dimostrando una sorta di cult musicale.
Harry Styles – Sweet Creature (Testo):
Sweet creature
Had another talk about where it’s going wrong
But we’re still young
We don’t know where we’re going
But we know where we belong
No, we started
Two hearts in one home
It’s hard when we argue
We’re both stubborn
I know but oh
Sweet creature, sweet creature
Wherever I go, you bring me home
Sweet creature, sweet creature
When I run out of rope, you’ll bring me home
We’re running through the garden
Where nothing bothered us
But we’re still young
I always think about you and how we don’t speak enough
No, we started
Two hearts in one home
It’s hard when we argue
We’re both stubborn
I know but oh
Sweet creature, sweet creature
Wherever I go, you bring me home
Sweet creature, sweet creature
When I run out of rope, you’ll bring me home
I know when we started
Two hearts in one home
It gets harder when we argue
We’re both stubborn
I know but oh
Sweet creature, sweet creature
Wherever I go, you bring me home
Sweet creature, sweet creature
When I run out of rope, you’ll bring me home
You’ll bring me home