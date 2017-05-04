Di cosa parla Slow Hands, la canzone di Niall Horan? Scoprilo qui.

Niall Horan nella cover della sua canzone Slow Hands.

Ecco il nuovo singolo di Niall Horan intitolato Slow Hands.

Niall Horan ha rilasciato il suo secondo singolo “Slow Hands” nella giornata di oggi (4 maggio 2017) e suona davvero bene. Con “This Town” abbiamo iniziato a sentire il lato hot del nuovo album di Horan e la canzone “Slow Hands” segue quella via. E’ un brano rock con infusioni folk, un mid tempo dalla melodia lenta, dolce, ma anche orecchiabile. Canta davvero bene il buon Niall, anche lui come Harry Styles ha dato una svolta all’epoca One Direction.

Di cosa parla la canzone Slow Hands? Niall Horan ha messo gli occhi su una ragazza e non vorrebbe lasciare il locale dove sta senza di lei. Un bravo latin lover Niall.

Dal punto di vista del sound è un qualcosa di completamente diverso da This Town, quindi il nuovo album conterrà delle sonorità abbastanza varie. Buona la seconda quindi… e noi non vediamo l’ora di sentire la terza.

Testo della canzone di Niall Horan “Slow Hands”:

Verso 1:

We should take this back to my place

That’s what she said right to my face

‘cause I want you bad, yeah I want you baby

I’ve been thinking ‘bout it all day

And I hope you feel the same, babe yeah

‘cause I want you bad, yeah I want you baby

Ritornello:

Slow, slow hands

Back sweat dripping down the dirty laundry

No, no chance!

That I’m leaving here without you

I know that there’s already ain’t no stopping

Your plans involves slow hands woo

Slow hands

Verso 2

I just wanna take my time

We could do this baby, all night yeah

‘cause I want you bad, yeah I want you baby

Ritornello

Slow, slow hands

Back sweat dripping down the dirty laundry

No, no chance

That I’m leaving here without you

I know, yeah, that there’s already ain’t no stopping

Your plans involves slow hands woo

Ponte

Fingertips putting on a show

Got me now and I can’t say no

Wanna be with you all alone

Take me home, take me home

Fingertips putting on a show

Can’t you tell that I want you baby yeah

Ritornello

Slow, slow hands

Back sweat dripping down the dirty laundry

No, no chance

That I’m leaving without you

I know, yeah, that there’s already ain’t no stopping

Slow, slow hands

Back sweat dripping down the dirty laundry

No, no chance

That I’m leaving without you

I know, yeah, that there’s already ain’t no stopping

Your plans involves slow hands woo

Slow hands, slow hands