Ed Sheeran – Galway Girl (Video con Saoirse Ronan & Testo).

Ed Sheeran nel video di Galway Girl con Saoirse Ronan.

Ed Sheeran sembra essersi innamorato nel video di Galway Girl.

Iniziamo subito a spiegarvi il titolo della canzone: Galway è una località dell’Irlanda, nella costa occidentale della provincia del Connacht. Ed Sheeran ha voluto descrivere com’è la ragazza di quella zona elevando il suo ricordo per la dolce casa. In tutte le interviste si respira tantissimo il legame di Ed Sheeran con le località dov’è nato, e nel nuovo album ne abbiamo avuto un esempio col video di Castle On The Hill. Oggi, 4 maggio, è arrivato il video musicale di Galway Girl, che è ufficialmente il nuovo singolo estratto dall’album Divide.

Il video è stato diretto molto bene da Jason Koenig che utilizza delle camere sul corpo di Ed Sheeran. Il video è quasi totalmente in prima persona, si stacca solo all’inizio – concerto – e nel finale, dove possiamo vedere Ed Sheeran in compagnia della misteriosa ragazza del video. Misteriosa non tanto perché è Saoirse Ronan, un’attrice irlandese con la cittadinanza USA. Forse la ricorderete nel film Brooklyn del 2015 diretto da John Crowley.

Gustatevi il bel video musicale per Galway Girl qui sotto:

Ed Sheeran – Galway Girl (Testo):

She played the fiddle in an Irish band

But she fell in love with an English man

Kissed her on the neck and then I took her by the hand

Said baby I just want to dance

I saw her on Grafton street right outside of the bar

She shared a cigarette with me while her brother played the guitar

She asked me what does it mean the Gaelic ink on your arm?

Said it was one of my friend’s songs do you want to drink on?

She took Jamie as a chaser, Jack for the fun

She got Arthur on the table, with Johnny riding as a shotgun

Chilled some more one more drink at the bar

Then say I’m on the jukebox, got to dance, you know

She played the fiddle in an Irish band

But she fell in love with an English man

Kissed her on the neck and then I took her by the hand

Said baby I just want to dance

With my pretty little Galway Girl

You’re my pretty little Galway Girl

You know she beat me at darts and then she beat me at pool

And then she kissed me like there was nobody else in the room

As last orders were called was when she stood on the stool

After dancing to Cèilidh singing to trad tunes

I never heard Carrickfergus ever sing so sweet

Acapella in the bar wring her feet for the beat

Oh, I could have that while playing on repeat for a week

And in this packed out room swear she was singing to me

She played the fiddle in an Irish band

But she fell in love with an English man

Kissed her on the neck and then I took her by the hand

Said baby I just want to dance

My pretty little Galway Girl

My, my, my, my, my, my, my Galway Girl

My, my, my, my, my, my, my Galway Girl

My, my, my, my, my, my, my Galway Girl

Now we’ve outstayed our welcome and it’s closing time

I was holding her hand, her hand was holding mine

Our coats both smell of smoke, whisky and wine

As we fill up our lungs with the cold air of the night

I walked her home then she took me inside

Finish some Doritos and another bottle of wine

I swear I’m going to put you in a song that I write

About a Galway Girl and a perfect night

She played the fiddle in an Irish band

But she fell in love with an English man

Kissed her on the neck and then I took her by the hand

Said baby I just want to dance

My pretty little Galway Girl

My, my, my, my, my, my, my Galway Girl

My, my, my, my, my, my, my Galway Girl

My, my, my, my, my, my, my Galway Girl