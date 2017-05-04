Ed Sheeran – Galway Girl (Video con Saoirse Ronan & Testo).

Ed Sheeran sembra essersi innamorato nel video di Galway Girl.
Iniziamo subito a spiegarvi il titolo della canzone: Galway è una località dell’Irlanda, nella costa occidentale della provincia del Connacht. Ed Sheeran ha voluto descrivere com’è la ragazza di quella zona elevando il suo ricordo per la dolce casa. In tutte le interviste si respira tantissimo il legame di Ed Sheeran con le località dov’è nato, e nel nuovo album ne abbiamo avuto un esempio col video di Castle On The Hill. Oggi, 4 maggio, è arrivato il video musicale di Galway Girl, che è ufficialmente il nuovo singolo estratto dall’album Divide.
Il video è stato diretto molto bene da Jason Koenig che utilizza delle camere sul corpo di Ed Sheeran. Il video è quasi totalmente in prima persona, si stacca solo all’inizio – concerto – e nel finale, dove possiamo vedere Ed Sheeran in compagnia della misteriosa ragazza del video. Misteriosa non tanto perché è Saoirse Ronan, un’attrice irlandese con la cittadinanza USA. Forse la ricorderete nel film Brooklyn del 2015 diretto da John Crowley.
Gustatevi il bel video musicale per Galway Girl qui sotto:
Ed Sheeran – Galway Girl (Testo):
She played the fiddle in an Irish band
But she fell in love with an English man
Kissed her on the neck and then I took her by the hand
Said baby I just want to dance
I saw her on Grafton street right outside of the bar
She shared a cigarette with me while her brother played the guitar
She asked me what does it mean the Gaelic ink on your arm?
Said it was one of my friend’s songs do you want to drink on?
She took Jamie as a chaser, Jack for the fun
She got Arthur on the table, with Johnny riding as a shotgun
Chilled some more one more drink at the bar
Then say I’m on the jukebox, got to dance, you know
She played the fiddle in an Irish band
But she fell in love with an English man
Kissed her on the neck and then I took her by the hand
Said baby I just want to dance
With my pretty little Galway Girl
You’re my pretty little Galway Girl
And then she kissed me like there was nobody else in the room
As last orders were called was when she stood on the stool
After dancing to Cèilidh singing to trad tunes
I never heard Carrickfergus ever sing so sweet
Acapella in the bar wring her feet for the beat
Oh, I could have that while playing on repeat for a week
And in this packed out room swear she was singing to me
She played the fiddle in an Irish band
But she fell in love with an English man
Kissed her on the neck and then I took her by the hand
Said baby I just want to dance
My pretty little Galway Girl
My, my, my, my, my, my, my Galway Girl
My, my, my, my, my, my, my Galway Girl
My, my, my, my, my, my, my Galway Girl
Now we’ve outstayed our welcome and it’s closing time
I was holding her hand, her hand was holding mine
Our coats both smell of smoke, whisky and wine
As we fill up our lungs with the cold air of the night
I walked her home then she took me inside
Finish some Doritos and another bottle of wine
I swear I’m going to put you in a song that I write
About a Galway Girl and a perfect night
She played the fiddle in an Irish band
But she fell in love with an English man
Kissed her on the neck and then I took her by the hand
Said baby I just want to dance
My pretty little Galway Girl
My, my, my, my, my, my, my Galway Girl
My, my, my, my, my, my, my Galway Girl
My, my, my, my, my, my, my Galway Girl