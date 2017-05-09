La canzone degli Imagine Dragons “Whatever It Takes” è gratis facendo il pre-order di Evolve.

Immagina che i Dragoni siano uomini di parola…. ora non immaginare più..perché lo sono!
La band americana ha lanciato “come promesso” nella mezzanotte di ieri la fase di pre-order ufficiale del loro prossimo e terzo album in studio “EVOLVE” su iTunes (che verrà pubblicato il 23 giugno 2017 e non il 16 giugno). Accanto al pre-order è arrivata una nuova canzone chiamata “Whatever It Takes“, che i fan possono ascoltare gratuitamente dopo aver ordinato l’album.
“Whatever It Takes” vanta un sound electro rock in cui il frontman Dan Reynolds si stacca in qualche modo e trasmette un messaggio di perseveranza. “Perché amo l’adrenalina nelle mie vene,” canta Dan sul coro.
Il resto del testo di Whatever It Takes potete leggerlo in lingua originale qui sotto:
Falling too fast to prepare for this
Tripping in the world could be dangerous
Everybody circling is vulturous
Negative, Nepotist
Everybody waiting for the fall of man
Everybody praying for the end of times
Everybody hoping they could be the one
I was born to run, I was born for this
Whip, whip
Run me like a race horse
Hold me like a rip cord
Break me down and build me up
I wanna be the slip, slip
Word upon your lip, lip
Letter that you rip, rip
Break me down and build me up
Cause I love the adrenaline in my veins
I do whatever it takes
Cause I love how it feels when I break the chains
Whatever it takes
Ya take me to the top, I’m ready for
Whatever it takes
Cause I love the adrenaline in my veins
I do what it takes
Always had a fear of being typical
Looking at my body feeling miserable
Always hanging on to the visual
I wanna be invisible
Looking at my years like a martyrdom
Everybody needs to be a part of ‘em
Never be enough from the particle sum
I was born to run, I was born for this
Whip, whip
Run me like a race horse
Hold me like a rip cord
Break me down and build me up
I wanna be the slip, slip
Word upon your lip, lip
Letter that you rip, rip
Break me down and build me up
Whatever it takes
Cause I love the adrenaline in my veins
I do whatever it takes
Cause I love how it feels when I break the chains
Whatever it takes
Ya take me to the top, I’m ready for
Whatever it takes
Cause I love the adrenaline in my veins
I do what it takes
Hypocritical, egotistical
Don’t wanna be the parenthetical
Hypothetical, working onto something that I’m proud of
Out of the box an epoxy to the world and the vision we’ve lost
I’m an apostrophe, I’m just a symbol to reminds you that there’s more to see
I’m just a product of the system, a catastrophe
And yet a masterpiece, and yet I’m half diseased
And when I am deceased
At least I go down to the grave and I happily
Leave the body of my soul to be a part of me
I do what it takes
Whatever it takes
Cause I love the adrenaline in my veins
I do whatever it takes
Cause I love how it feels when I break the chains
Whatever it takes
Ya take me to the top, I’m ready for
Whatever it takes
Cause I love the adrenaline in my veins
I do what it takes