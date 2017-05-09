La canzone degli Imagine Dragons “Whatever It Takes” è gratis facendo il pre-order di Evolve.

La cover del nuovo album degli Imagine Dragons “Evolve”.

Immagina che i Dragoni siano uomini di parola…. ora non immaginare più..perché lo sono!

La band americana ha lanciato “come promesso” nella mezzanotte di ieri la fase di pre-order ufficiale del loro prossimo e terzo album in studio “EVOLVE” su iTunes (che verrà pubblicato il 23 giugno 2017 e non il 16 giugno). Accanto al pre-order è arrivata una nuova canzone chiamata “Whatever It Takes“, che i fan possono ascoltare gratuitamente dopo aver ordinato l’album.

“Whatever It Takes” vanta un sound electro rock in cui il frontman Dan Reynolds si stacca in qualche modo e trasmette un messaggio di perseveranza. “Perché amo l’adrenalina nelle mie vene,” canta Dan sul coro.

Il resto del testo di Whatever It Takes potete leggerlo in lingua originale qui sotto:

Falling too fast to prepare for this

Tripping in the world could be dangerous

Everybody circling is vulturous

Negative, Nepotist

Everybody waiting for the fall of man

Everybody praying for the end of times

Everybody hoping they could be the one

I was born to run, I was born for this

Whip, whip

Run me like a race horse

Hold me like a rip cord

Break me down and build me up

I wanna be the slip, slip

Word upon your lip, lip

Letter that you rip, rip

Break me down and build me up

Whatever it takes

Cause I love the adrenaline in my veins

I do whatever it takes

Cause I love how it feels when I break the chains

Whatever it takes

Ya take me to the top, I’m ready for

Whatever it takes

Cause I love the adrenaline in my veins

I do what it takes

Always had a fear of being typical

Looking at my body feeling miserable

Always hanging on to the visual

I wanna be invisible

Looking at my years like a martyrdom

Everybody needs to be a part of ‘em

Never be enough from the particle sum

I was born to run, I was born for this

Whip, whip

Run me like a race horse

Hold me like a rip cord

Break me down and build me up

I wanna be the slip, slip

Word upon your lip, lip

Letter that you rip, rip

Break me down and build me up

Whatever it takes

Cause I love the adrenaline in my veins

I do whatever it takes

Cause I love how it feels when I break the chains

Whatever it takes

Ya take me to the top, I’m ready for

Whatever it takes

Cause I love the adrenaline in my veins

I do what it takes

Hypocritical, egotistical

Don’t wanna be the parenthetical

Hypothetical, working onto something that I’m proud of

Out of the box an epoxy to the world and the vision we’ve lost

I’m an apostrophe, I’m just a symbol to reminds you that there’s more to see

I’m just a product of the system, a catastrophe

And yet a masterpiece, and yet I’m half diseased

And when I am deceased

At least I go down to the grave and I happily

Leave the body of my soul to be a part of me

I do what it takes

Whatever it takes

Cause I love the adrenaline in my veins

I do whatever it takes

Cause I love how it feels when I break the chains

Whatever it takes

Ya take me to the top, I’m ready for

Whatever it takes

Cause I love the adrenaline in my veins

I do what it takes