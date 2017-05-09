Il testo di Carolina, la nuova canzone di Harry Styles estratta dall’album omonimo.

Oggi (9 maggio 2017) il cantante british Harry Styles ha cantato tre canzoni in live al “The Today Show” ed una di queste è una canzone che non avevamo mai sentito prima, dal titolo “Carolina“. Si tratta di un debutto in live per il brano estratto dall’omonimo album in uscita il 12 maggio 2017. Un bel debutto a quanto pare. Ascoltatelo in quest’altro nuovo articolo.
Harry Styles – Testo Carolina:
She’s got a family in Carolina
So far away, but she’s says I remind her of home
She looks so far from home
She never saw herself as a west coaster
Moved all the way cause her grandma told her
Better swim before you drown
She’s a good girl
She’s such a good girl
Yeah, she’s a good girl
She feels so good
She’s got a book for every situation
Gets into parties without invitations
How could you ever turn her down?
I’ve had a dream that I think I’ve seen her
How would I tell her that she’s all I think about?
Well I guess she just found out
She’s such a good girl
Yeah, she’s a good girl
She feels so good
I met her once and wrote a song about her
I wanna scream, yeah
I wanna shout it out
And I hope she hears me now
She’s a good girl
She’s such a good girl
Yeah, she’s a good girl
She feels so good