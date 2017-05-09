Il testo di Carolina, la nuova canzone di Harry Styles estratta dall’album omonimo.

La cover dell’album di debutto di Harry Styles.

Oggi (9 maggio 2017) il cantante british Harry Styles ha cantato tre canzoni in live al “The Today Show” ed una di queste è una canzone che non avevamo mai sentito prima, dal titolo “Carolina“. Si tratta di un debutto in live per il brano estratto dall’omonimo album in uscita il 12 maggio 2017. Un bel debutto a quanto pare. Ascoltatelo in quest’altro nuovo articolo.

Harry Styles – Testo Carolina:

She’s got a family in Carolina

So far away, but she’s says I remind her of home

She looks so far from home

She never saw herself as a west coaster

Moved all the way cause her grandma told her

Better swim before you drown

She’s a good girl

She’s such a good girl

Yeah, she’s a good girl

She feels so good

She’s got a book for every situation

Gets into parties without invitations

How could you ever turn her down?

I’ve had a dream that I think I’ve seen her

How would I tell her that she’s all I think about?

Well I guess she just found out

She’s a good girl

She’s such a good girl

Yeah, she’s a good girl

She feels so good

I met her once and wrote a song about her

I wanna scream, yeah

I wanna shout it out

And I hope she hears me now

She’s a good girl

She’s such a good girl

Yeah, she’s a good girl

She feels so good