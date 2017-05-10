Red Hot Chili Peppers – Goodbye Angels (Video Musicale & Testo)

Guarda il video dei Red Hot Chili Peppers per Goodbye Angels.

La canzone è estratta dall’album dell’anno scorso ‘The Getaway‘, l’undicesimo album di studio della band. I Red Hot Chili Peppers hanno condiviso un video per la loro canzone ‘Goodbye Angels‘.

Questa nuova clip mostra l’attrice danese Klara Kristin mentre trascorre una grande serata in un concerto dei Red. Guarda qui sotto il video e poi leggi il testo del brano.

Red Hot Chili Peppers – Goodbye Angels (Testo):

Suicide a month before I met you

Deep regrets, I never could forget you

Somehow you made your way to my decade

Ayo ayo ayo ayo my girl

In the sun, I see you with your guard down

Number one, you’re moving to a hard town

Do not dismiss the promise that you made me

Ayo ayo ayo ayo, my time

Overkill you took another red pill

On the sheet is everything that you spilled

We are the ones you want to know right now

Ayo ayo ayo ayo, black light

Come again to murder your report card

Just a friend to kiss you in the court yard

You are the one I want to be stuck with

Ayo ayo ayo ayo big fight

Favor Some

Way too young

Slave to none

Way too young

Say goodbye my love

I can see it in your soul

Say goodbye my love

Thought that I could make you whole

Let your lover sail

Death was made to fail

Sticky fingers find the way to take her

Crumple up another piece of paper

I know your days are numbered when it comes to

Ayo ayo ayo ayo this life

Slip away into the solar system

Straighter rays, you find a way to twist them

Some like it dark and now I know where to

Ayo ayo ayo ayo find you

Serpentine, I think she was an Aussie

Bloody hell, a common kamikaze

Give up the ghost before you go under

Ayo ayo aye ayo wonder

Kicking hard and looking for a rescue

Watch me starve was never to impress you

I would have killed the part of me to have you

Ayo ayo ayo ayo story

Say goodbye my love

I can see it in your soul

Say goodbye my love

Thought that I could make you whole

Let your lover sail

Death was made to fail

Babe I know love is a funny thing

Born to die in the eternal spring

Your flickering is more than just a small flame

Welcome to the party, it’s a ball game

Pick up the stick it’s time to get hit with

Ayo ayo ayo ayo my bat

Suicide is never going to save you

When I cried, it was because I came too

You are the one I want to know right now

Ayo ayo ayo ayo kiss this