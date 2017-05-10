Red Hot Chili Peppers – Goodbye Angels (Video Musicale & Testo)

Guarda il video dei Red Hot Chili Peppers per Goodbye Angels.
La canzone è estratta dall’album dell’anno scorso ‘The Getaway‘, l’undicesimo album di studio della band. I Red Hot Chili Peppers hanno condiviso un video per la loro canzone ‘Goodbye Angels‘.
Questa nuova clip mostra l’attrice danese Klara Kristin mentre trascorre una grande serata in un concerto dei Red. Guarda qui sotto il video e poi leggi il testo del brano.
Red Hot Chili Peppers – Goodbye Angels (Testo):
Suicide a month before I met you
Deep regrets, I never could forget you
Somehow you made your way to my decade
Ayo ayo ayo ayo my girl
In the sun, I see you with your guard down
Number one, you’re moving to a hard town
Do not dismiss the promise that you made me
Ayo ayo ayo ayo, my time
Overkill you took another red pill
On the sheet is everything that you spilled
We are the ones you want to know right now
Ayo ayo ayo ayo, black light
Come again to murder your report card
Just a friend to kiss you in the court yard
You are the one I want to be stuck with
Ayo ayo ayo ayo big fight
Favor Some
Way too young
Slave to none
Way too young
Say goodbye my love
I can see it in your soul
Say goodbye my love
Thought that I could make you whole
Let your lover sail
Death was made to fail
Sticky fingers find the way to take her
Crumple up another piece of paper
I know your days are numbered when it comes to
Ayo ayo ayo ayo this life
Slip away into the solar system
Straighter rays, you find a way to twist them
Some like it dark and now I know where to
Ayo ayo ayo ayo find you
Serpentine, I think she was an Aussie
Bloody hell, a common kamikaze
Give up the ghost before you go under
Ayo ayo aye ayo wonder
Kicking hard and looking for a rescue
Watch me starve was never to impress you
I would have killed the part of me to have you
Ayo ayo ayo ayo story
Say goodbye my love
I can see it in your soul
Say goodbye my love
Thought that I could make you whole
Let your lover sail
Death was made to fail
Babe I know love is a funny thing
Born to die in the eternal spring
Your flickering is more than just a small flame
Welcome to the party, it’s a ball game
Pick up the stick it’s time to get hit with
Ayo ayo ayo ayo my bat
Suicide is never going to save you
When I cried, it was because I came too
You are the one I want to know right now
Ayo ayo ayo ayo kiss this