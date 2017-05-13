Don’t Let Me Be Yours di Zara Larsson (Video & Testo).

Zara Larsson ha pubblicato il video di Don’t Let Me Be Yours.

Forse la scelta di marketing della Zara Larsson è opinabile dato che ha annunciato e pubblicato simultaneamente il nuovo singolo ufficiale “Don’t Let Me Be Yours“, che trovate negli store digitali e che per molti fan, è la canzone migliore dell’album So Good.

Don’t Let Me Be Yours possiede un ritornello orecchiabile con quel sound col sassofono e da ieri ha anche un video musicale diretto da Daniel Kaufman. Nella clip ovviamente c’è anche Zara ma la protagonista è una giovane ragazza che [con l’aiuto dei genitori] intraprende la carriera delle corse automobilistiche.

Purtroppo il video non centra un fico secco con il testo del singolo – che vi proponiamo sotto in lingua originale – e quindi questo fatto lascia pensare che la clip era stata creata per un altro brano e poi l’etichetta di Zara ha cambiato idea all’ultimo ed ha deciso di pubblicare Don’t Let Me Be Yours come nuovo singolo ufficiale.

Don’t Let Me Be Yours di Zara Larsson (Testo):

I may know myself, but I realize I can’t be let astray

I know, I know that you’re bad for my head

But I don’t care I want you anyway

Boy, you think that you know me

Oh, but you can’t see my lonely heart

Things look different in the mornin’, oh

That’s when we find out who we are

Would you still hold me?

Without no makeup on my face

Without alcohol in your vase

Oh, would you baby?

Would you still love me?

With all the promises you make

Would you still mean the words you say?

Oh, would you baby? Yeah

You know everybody makes mistakes, mmm

Don’t let me be yours

You know everybody makes mistakes

Don’t let me be yours, no, don’t let me be

We may look like hell when it’s 6 A.M

But it’s heaven in despair

I know, I know, I know that you can tell

That we’re more than friends

And it’s not just in our heads

Yeah, yeah

Boy, you think that you know me

Oh, but you can’t see my lonely heart

Things look different in the mornin’, yeah

That’s when we find out who we are

Would you still hold me?

Without no makeup on my face?

Without alcohol in your vase?

Oh, would, you baby?

Would you still love me?

With all the promises you make

Would you still mean the words you say?

Oh, would you, baby?

You know everybody makes mistakes

Don’t let me be yours

You know everybody makes mistakes

Don’t let me be yours, no, don’t let me be

Boy, you think that you know me

Oh, but you can’t see my lonely heart

Things look different in the mornin’, ah

That’s when we find out who we are

You know everybody makes mistakes, mmm

Don’t let me be yours

You know everybody makes mistakes

Don’t let me be yours, no, don’t let me be

You know everybody makes mistakes, mmm

Don’t let me be yours

You know everybody makes mistakes

Don’t let me be yours, no, don’t let me be