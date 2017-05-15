Camila Cabello | l’album di debutto sarà molto emotivo. Scopri i primi dettagli.

Dopo una drammatica separazione dalle Fifth Harmony lo scorso anno, Camila Cabello ha finalmente pubblicato i primi dettagli del suo album di debutto da solista.
Dopo un trio di immagini criptiche su Instagram, che vi proponiamo sotto, Camila ha annunciato che il primo singolo sarà rilasciato il 19 maggio.
“The Hurting The Healing The Loving è la storia del mio viaggio dall’oscurità alla luce”, ha scritto. “Un momento in cui sono stata persa ed un momento in cui mi sono ritrovata di nuovo”.
In più rivela le origini di una delle sue tracce, ‘I Have Questions‘, e sembra che Camila ha scritto queste canzoni già nel periodo in cui era in tour con le Fifth Harmony.
“Era un tipo di dolore scomodo, ed è stato il tipo di capitolo che non si desidera mai leggere ad alta voce”, ha spiegato. “Stavo scrivendo musica su tutto, ma quello che stavo attraversando, era come un segreto che bruciava sulla mia lingua e per qualche motivo non riuscivo a dirlo”.
Camila ha anche rivelato la relazione emotiva:
“Ho capito che non stavo facendo musica solo per creare un album più, ma stavo facendo questa musica per guarire.”
“Non l’ho scritta con l’intenzione di trasmettere un messaggio, ma ho capito che il messaggio era nella ferita, nella guarigione e nell’amore”.
Il significato dell’album da solista ci piace, perché sembra molto emotivo e riguarda qualcosa che Camila vuole sconfiggere dentro di se. Sarà molto personale ed il 19 maggio dovremmo aspettarci un singolo top.
Dalla sua drammatica uscita dalla Fifth Harmony, Camila si è dedicata alle collaborazioni. Di recente ha collaborato con Pitbull e Machine Gun Kelly.
the first song from my forthcoming album “the hurting the healing the loving” will come out on 5.19.17…. “the hurting the healing the loving” is the story of my journey from darkness into light, from a time when i was lost to a time when i found myself again. The story behind the album starts with the second song that you’ll hear called “I have questions” which I started writing in a hotel bathroom on tour a little over a year ago. i was completely broken during that time, i was in the kind of pain that’s uncomfortable to talk about, and it was the kind of chapter you never want to read out loud…. i couldn’t write another song for 6 months because writing meant i had to feel everything, and i wasn’t ready to do that yet. so when i graduated from hotel bathrooms to studios to make my first album, i was making music about everything BUT what i was going through, it was like a secret burning on my tongue and for some reason i could not get myself to say it…….
….. till one day i just could not run anymore. i pulled up the lyrics from the year before, and “I have questions” was written. after that i wrote a sad song everyday, everything i wanted to say, every lyric on my phone, i said everything until i got tired of writing about it. until i was sick of the sad songs!!!!! as i got happier and happier, i realized the songs were getting happier and happier. and i realized i wasn’t making music just to make an album anymore, i was making this music to heal. it wasn’t until i had made enough songs to listen back to and realized i could hear myself coming back through these songs. i didn’t write it with the intention of delivering a message, but i realized the message was in the hurting, the healing, and the loving. i might have thought the hurting was my enemy before, but she became the best listener… i might have thought i was too impatient for the healing, and it did feel like sometimes she was taking forever, but i realized it made me appreciate her so much more when she arrived. and the loving, i wouldn’t have known how beautiful she was if i couldn’t miss her all that time…..