Camila Cabello | l’album di debutto sarà molto emotivo. Scopri i primi dettagli.

Dopo una drammatica separazione dalle Fifth Harmony lo scorso anno, Camila Cabello ha finalmente pubblicato i primi dettagli del suo album di debutto da solista.

Dopo un trio di immagini criptiche su Instagram, che vi proponiamo sotto, Camila ha annunciato che il primo singolo sarà rilasciato il 19 maggio.

“The Hurting The Healing The Loving è la storia del mio viaggio dall’oscurità alla luce”, ha scritto. “Un momento in cui sono stata persa ed un momento in cui mi sono ritrovata di nuovo”.

In più rivela le origini di una delle sue tracce, ‘I Have Questions‘, e sembra che Camila ha scritto queste canzoni già nel periodo in cui era in tour con le Fifth Harmony.

“Era un tipo di dolore scomodo, ed è stato il tipo di capitolo che non si desidera mai leggere ad alta voce”, ha spiegato. “Stavo scrivendo musica su tutto, ma quello che stavo attraversando, era come un segreto che bruciava sulla mia lingua e per qualche motivo non riuscivo a dirlo”.

Camila ha anche rivelato la relazione emotiva:

“Ho capito che non stavo facendo musica solo per creare un album più, ma stavo facendo questa musica per guarire.” “Non l’ho scritta con l’intenzione di trasmettere un messaggio, ma ho capito che il messaggio era nella ferita, nella guarigione e nell’amore”.

Il significato dell’album da solista ci piace, perché sembra molto emotivo e riguarda qualcosa che Camila vuole sconfiggere dentro di se. Sarà molto personale ed il 19 maggio dovremmo aspettarci un singolo top.

Dalla sua drammatica uscita dalla Fifth Harmony, Camila si è dedicata alle collaborazioni. Di recente ha collaborato con Pitbull e Machine Gun Kelly.