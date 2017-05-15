Paris Jackson difende le foto in topless: ‘Non chiederò scusa per questo”.

Paris Jackson, la figlia di Michael, il re del pop.

Paris Jackson ha difeso la sua decisione di condividere alcune foto in topless su Instagram.

La figlia di Michael Jackson che ha 19 anni ha recentemente pubblicato una foto in topless sulla sua storia di Instagram, censurata da due emoji con una coccinella. Dopo aver ricevuto critiche da parte di alcuni utenti del social media, ha scritto una lunga dichiarazione sull’argomento.

Pubblicando un’altra foto in topless nel suo profilo instagram due giorni fa (13 maggio 2017), la modello e attrice ha scritto:

“Essere nudi è parte di ciò che ci rende umani… mi aiuta a sentirmi più connessa alla mamma gaia. È in realtà una cosa bella e non devi renderla sessuale come fanno molte stelle di Hollywood (ed i media).”

Ha continuato Paris:

“Il corpo umano è una cosa bellissima e non importa quali “difetti” hai, sia che si tratta di cicatrici, di sovrappeso, di smagliature, o qualunque cosa. Il corpo è bello e si deve esprimere se ti senti a proprio agio con lui”.

Rivolgendosi ai critici del suo post su Instagram in topless, ha scritto:

“Se questo fa sconvolgere qualcuno, ti capisco completamente e ti incoraggio a non seguirmi più, ma non posso scusarmi per questa foto in alcun modo. Sono chi sono e mi rifiuto di stare lontano e mantenere la mia opinione un segreto”.

Vedi l’intero commento in basso:

All’inizio di questo mese è stato annunciato che Paris Jackson apparirà nel suo primo lungometraggio.

Il film racconta la storia di Harold Soyinka (interpretato da David Oyelowo), un uomo d’affari che viene messo in mezzo nel traffico di droga durante un viaggio in Messico. Jackson interpreterà ‘Nelly’, che viene descritta come ‘una ventenne’.