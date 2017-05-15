Paris Jackson difende le foto in topless: ‘Non chiederò scusa per questo”.

Paris Jackson ha difeso la sua decisione di condividere alcune foto in topless su Instagram.
La figlia di Michael Jackson che ha 19 anni ha recentemente pubblicato una foto in topless sulla sua storia di Instagram, censurata da due emoji con una coccinella. Dopo aver ricevuto critiche da parte di alcuni utenti del social media, ha scritto una lunga dichiarazione sull’argomento.
Pubblicando un’altra foto in topless nel suo profilo instagram due giorni fa (13 maggio 2017), la modello e attrice ha scritto:
“Essere nudi è parte di ciò che ci rende umani… mi aiuta a sentirmi più connessa alla mamma gaia. È in realtà una cosa bella e non devi renderla sessuale come fanno molte stelle di Hollywood (ed i media).”
Ha continuato Paris:
“Il corpo umano è una cosa bellissima e non importa quali “difetti” hai, sia che si tratta di cicatrici, di sovrappeso, di smagliature, o qualunque cosa. Il corpo è bello e si deve esprimere se ti senti a proprio agio con lui”.
Rivolgendosi ai critici del suo post su Instagram in topless, ha scritto:
“Se questo fa sconvolgere qualcuno, ti capisco completamente e ti incoraggio a non seguirmi più, ma non posso scusarmi per questa foto in alcun modo. Sono chi sono e mi rifiuto di stare lontano e mantenere la mia opinione un segreto”.
Vedi l’intero commento in basso:
i’ll say it again for those questioning what i stand for and how i express myself. nudity started as a movement for ‘going back to nature’, ‘expressing freedom’, ‘being healthier’ and was even called a philosophy. being naked is part of what makes us human. for me it helps me feel more connected to mama gaia. i’m usually naked when i garden. it’s actually a beautiful thing and you don’t have to make it sexual the way many hollywood stars (and the media) do. not only is your body a temple and should be worshipped as so, but also part of feminism is being able to express yourself in your own way, whether it’s being conservative and wearing lots of clothes or showing yourself. there’s different ways of absorbing mother earth’s energy, my favorites are earthing which is absorbing the earths vibrations from contact between the soil and your bare feet, as well as letting your naked skin absorb the rays of the sun. the human body is a beautiful thing and no matter what “flaws” you have, whether it be scars, or extra weight, stretch marks, freckles, whatever, it is beautiful and you should express yourself however you feel comfortable. if this makes some of you upset i completely understand and i encourage you to maybe no longer follow me, but i cannot apologize for this in any way. it is who i am and i refuse to shy away and keep my beliefs a secret. every one as an opinion and every one has their beliefs. we don’t always agree with one another and that’s okay. but again, we are all human, and to appreciate the things that other people do that make us human helps us feel connected. how can that be a bad thing?
All’inizio di questo mese è stato annunciato che Paris Jackson apparirà nel suo primo lungometraggio.
Il film racconta la storia di Harold Soyinka (interpretato da David Oyelowo), un uomo d’affari che viene messo in mezzo nel traffico di droga durante un viaggio in Messico. Jackson interpreterà ‘Nelly’, che viene descritta come ‘una ventenne’.