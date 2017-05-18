Bad Liar di Selena Gomez è una canzone originale dove la stessa Selena si accusa di essere stata bugiarda.

Bad Liar per dare il benvenuto al nuovo album.
La cantante pop Selena Gomez ha rilasciato oggi (18 maggio 2017) il suo singolo “Bad Liar“, prodotto da Ian Kirkpatrick (autore di The Feeling di Justin Bieber) e scritto da Justin Tranter E Julia Michaels.
Bad Liar è la prima canzone ufficiale estratta dal sesto album in studio di Selena.
“Oh, tento, sto tentando, sto tentando, sto tentando, sto tentando, di non pensare a te. Sto tentando, sto tentando, sto tentando, di non cedere a te,” canta Selena sul ritornello ripetitivo ma orecchiabile di Bad Liar.
C’è un tocco vintage anni 70′ che ultimamente sta tornando di moda e questo bel suono pop in Bad Liar. Riesce ad essere una canzone originale… che ne dite di ascoltarla qui sotto e poi condividerla?
La cosa particolare di Bad Liar è che il bugiardo non è un suo ex ragazzo ma lei. Bad Liar infatti si traduce cattivo bugiardo, ed in questo caso è una Selena Gomez che si dispiace di un suo comportamento avvenuto in passato. Di chi starà parlando? Io non credo Justin Bieber ma ZEDD. Non so perché ma credo che con Bieber sia stata quasi sempre sincera.
Selena ha pubblicato un “video esclusivo” per la canzone su Spotify. Questo “video musicale” sarà pubblicato solo su Spotify con Apple Music e VEVO che avranno altre versioni. Quindi ci saranno due video musicali di Bad Liar, la nuova canzone di Selena Gomez.
Bad Liar di Selena Gomez (Testo):
I was walking down the street the other day
Trying to distract myself
Then I see your face
Ooh, you got someone else
Tryna play it coy
Tryna make it disappear
But just like the battle of Troy
There’s nothing subtle here
In my room there’s a king size space
Bigger than it used to be
If you want you can rent that place
Call me an amenity
Even if it’s in my dreams
Ooh you’re taking all perfection out my mind
Ooooh every time I watch you serpentine
Oh I’m tryin’, I’m tryin’, I’m tryin’
I’m tryin’, I’m tryin’
Oh tryin’, I’m tryin’, I’m tryin’
I’m tryin’, I’m tryin’
Not to think about you
No, no, no, no
Not to think about you
No, no, no, no
Oh I’m tryin’, I’m tryin’, I’m tryin’
I’m tryin’, I’m tryin’
Oh tryin’, I’m tryin’, I’m tryin’
I’m tryin’, I’m tryin’
Not to give in to you
No, no, no, no
Not to give in to you
No, no, no, no
Guess I’m a bad liar
I see how your attention builds
It’s like looking in a mirror
Your touch like a happy pill
But still all we do is fear
What could possibly happen next?
Can we focus on the love?
Paint my kiss across your chest
Be the art, I’ll be the brush
Ooh you’re taking all perfection out my mind
Ooooh every time I watch you serpentine
Oh I’m tryin’, I’m tryin’, I’m tryin’
I’m tryin’, I’m tryin’
Oh tryin’, I’m tryin’, I’m tryin’
I’m tryin’, I’m tryin’
Not to think about you
No, no, no, no
Not to think about you
No, no, no, no
Oh I’m tryin’, I’m tryin’, I’m tryin’
I’m tryin’, I’m tryin’
Oh tryin’, I’m tryin’, I’m tryin’
I’m tryin’, I’m tryin’
Not to give in to you
No, no, no, no
Not to give in to you
No, no, no, no
All my feelings on fire
Guess I’m a bad liar
And oh baby let’s make reality, actuality, a reality
Oh baby let’s make reality, actuality, a reality
Oh, oh, I’m tryin’, I’m tryin’, I’m tryin’
I’m tryin’, I’m tryin’
Oh tryin’, I’m tryin’, I’m tryin’
I’m tryin’, I’m tryin’
Not to think about you
No, no, no, no
Not to think about you
No, no, no, no
Oh I’m tryin’, I’m tryin’, I’m tryin’
I’m tryin’, I’m tryin’
Oh tryin’, I’m tryin’, I’m tryin’
I’m tryin’, I’m tryin’
Not to give in to you
No, no, no, no
Not to give in to you
No, no, no, no
All my feelings on fire
Guess I’m a bad liar