Bad Liar di Selena Gomez è una canzone originale dove la stessa Selena si accusa di essere stata bugiarda.

Bad Liar per dare il benvenuto al nuovo album.

La cantante pop Selena Gomez ha rilasciato oggi (18 maggio 2017) il suo singolo “Bad Liar“, prodotto da Ian Kirkpatrick (autore di The Feeling di Justin Bieber) e scritto da Justin Tranter E Julia Michaels.

Bad Liar è la prima canzone ufficiale estratta dal sesto album in studio di Selena.

“Oh, tento, sto tentando, sto tentando, sto tentando, sto tentando, di non pensare a te. Sto tentando, sto tentando, sto tentando, di non cedere a te,” canta Selena sul ritornello ripetitivo ma orecchiabile di Bad Liar.

C’è un tocco vintage anni 70′ che ultimamente sta tornando di moda e questo bel suono pop in Bad Liar. Riesce ad essere una canzone originale… che ne dite di ascoltarla qui sotto e poi condividerla?

La cosa particolare di Bad Liar è che il bugiardo non è un suo ex ragazzo ma lei. Bad Liar infatti si traduce cattivo bugiardo, ed in questo caso è una Selena Gomez che si dispiace di un suo comportamento avvenuto in passato. Di chi starà parlando? Io non credo Justin Bieber ma ZEDD. Non so perché ma credo che con Bieber sia stata quasi sempre sincera.

Selena ha pubblicato un “video esclusivo” per la canzone su Spotify. Questo “video musicale” sarà pubblicato solo su Spotify con Apple Music e VEVO che avranno altre versioni. Quindi ci saranno due video musicali di Bad Liar, la nuova canzone di Selena Gomez.

Bad Liar di Selena Gomez (Testo):

I was walking down the street the other day

Trying to distract myself

Then I see your face

Ooh, you got someone else

Tryna play it coy

Tryna make it disappear

But just like the battle of Troy

There’s nothing subtle here

In my room there’s a king size space

Bigger than it used to be

If you want you can rent that place

Call me an amenity

Even if it’s in my dreams

Ooh you’re taking all perfection out my mind

Ooooh every time I watch you serpentine

Oh I’m tryin’, I’m tryin’, I’m tryin’

I’m tryin’, I’m tryin’

Oh tryin’, I’m tryin’, I’m tryin’

I’m tryin’, I’m tryin’

Not to think about you

No, no, no, no

Not to think about you

No, no, no, no

Oh I’m tryin’, I’m tryin’, I’m tryin’

I’m tryin’, I’m tryin’

Oh tryin’, I’m tryin’, I’m tryin’

I’m tryin’, I’m tryin’

Not to give in to you

No, no, no, no

Not to give in to you

No, no, no, no

All my feelings on fire

Guess I’m a bad liar

I see how your attention builds

It’s like looking in a mirror

Your touch like a happy pill

But still all we do is fear

What could possibly happen next?

Can we focus on the love?

Paint my kiss across your chest

Be the art, I’ll be the brush

Ooh you’re taking all perfection out my mind

Ooooh every time I watch you serpentine

Oh I’m tryin’, I’m tryin’, I’m tryin’

I’m tryin’, I’m tryin’

Oh tryin’, I’m tryin’, I’m tryin’

I’m tryin’, I’m tryin’

Not to think about you

No, no, no, no

Not to think about you

No, no, no, no

Oh I’m tryin’, I’m tryin’, I’m tryin’

I’m tryin’, I’m tryin’

Oh tryin’, I’m tryin’, I’m tryin’

I’m tryin’, I’m tryin’

Not to give in to you

No, no, no, no

Not to give in to you

No, no, no, no

All my feelings on fire

Guess I’m a bad liar

And oh baby let’s make reality, actuality, a reality

Oh baby let’s make reality, actuality, a reality

Oh, oh, I’m tryin’, I’m tryin’, I’m tryin’

I’m tryin’, I’m tryin’

Oh tryin’, I’m tryin’, I’m tryin’

I’m tryin’, I’m tryin’

Not to think about you

No, no, no, no

Not to think about you

No, no, no, no

Oh I’m tryin’, I’m tryin’, I’m tryin’

I’m tryin’, I’m tryin’

Oh tryin’, I’m tryin’, I’m tryin’

I’m tryin’, I’m tryin’

Not to give in to you

No, no, no, no

Not to give in to you

No, no, no, no

All my feelings on fire

Guess I’m a bad liar