Recensione & significato di Crying In The Club by Camila Cabello.

cover di Crying In The Club, singolo di debutto di Camila Cabello.

Bella canzone per Camila Cabello, anche se suona molto Sia.

Dopo essersi fatta conoscere ad “The X Factor USA”, e confermandosi grande con Fifth Harmony – che ha lasciato mesi fa – Camila Cabello oggi celebra la nascita di un qualcosa di importante: “la premiere della sua canzone di debutto da solista,” un qualcosa che si ricorderà per il resto della vita.

Questa canzone si intitola “Crying In The Club“, che è emersa online nonostante la data di rilascio fissata per il 19 maggio 2017. Si sente molto lo stile di Sia nel singolo ed infatti il brano è stato scritto da Sia e Camila Cabello. Il produttore è un certo Benny Blanco, che è molto famoso e soprattutto bravo.

Crying In The Club sarà la prima canzone ufficiale estratta da “The Hurting, The Healing, The Loving“, il primo album da solista che arriverà quest’anno su Epic Records.

Crying In The Club suona con un beat non proprio attuale ma molto efficace. Questa intro cubana mi manda in estasi e poi la voce di Camila sembra perfetta… e le estensioni vocali in stile Sia rendono questo singolo un’ottima canzone di debutto. La produzione tropicale EDM di Benny Blanco ha saputo compensare il tutto… quindi non ho grossi dubbi sulla qualità della canzone, a parte una considerazione che farò dopo.

Di cosa parla Crying In The Club di Camila Cabello?

Si tratta di un barlume di speranza per ogni ragazza che è giù di morale per essere stata appena scaricata.

“Pensi che morrai senza di lui, sai che è una menzogna che dici a te stessa,” canta Camila nella sua canzone Crying In The Club.

L’unica cosa che mi lascia perplesso è che la canzone Crying in The Club suona molto Sia e poco Camila Cabello… sembra di sentire la voce di Sia. Tutti aspettavamo da tanto la prima canzone da solista di Camila ma questa – carina tra l’altro – non sembra esprimere tanto lo stile di Camila. Sono sicuro che dalle prossime canzoni potremmo sentire qualcosa di più personale.

Non ho messo l’audio perché non è giusto nei confronti dell’artista pubblicare un audio prima dell’uscita ufficiale. Stasera probabilmente riuscirò a trovarvi quello di Spotify. Qui sotto potete leggere il testo di Crying in The Club.

Crying In The Club – Camila Cabello (Testo):

You think that you’ll die without him

You know that’s a lie that you tell yourself

You fear that you lay alone forever now

It ain’t true, ain’t true, ain’t true, no

So put your arms around me tonight

Let the music lift you up like you’ve never been so high

Open up your heart to me

Let the music lift you up like you’ve never been this free

‘Til you feel the sunrise

Let the music warm your body like the heat of a thousand fires

The heat of a thousand fires

Ain’t no crying in the club (hey, hey)

Let the beat carry your tears as they fall baby

Ain’t no crying in the club (hey, hey)

With a little faith, your tears turn to ecstasy

Ain’t no crying in the club

Ain’t no crying in the club

Ain’t no crying in the club

You may think that you’ll die without her

But you know that’s a lie that you told yourself

You fear that you’ll never meet another so pure

But it ain’t true, ain’t true, ain’t true, no

So put your arms around me tonight

Let the music lift you up like you’ve never been so high

Open up your heart to me

Let the music lift you up like you’ve never been this free

‘Til you feel the sunrise

Let the music warm your body like the heat of a thousand fires

The heat of a thousand fires

Ain’t no crying in the club (hey, hey)

Let the beat carry your tears as they fall baby

Ain’t no crying in the club (hey, hey)

With a little faith, your tears turn to ecstasy

Ain’t no crying in the club

Ain’t no crying in the club

Ain’t no crying in the club

You think that you’ll die without him

You know that’s a lie that you tell yourself

You fear that you lay alone forever now

It ain’t true, ain’t true, ain’t true

I said ain’t no (ain’t no)

Ain’t no crying

Ain’t no crying in the club, no crying

I said ain’t no (ain’t no)

Ain’t no crying

Ain’t no crying in the club, no crying

Ain’t no crying in the club (hey, hey)

Let the beat carry your tears as they fall baby

Ain’t no crying in the club (hey, hey)

With a little faith, your tears turn to ecstasy

Ain’t no crying in the club

Ain’t no crying in the club

Ain’t no crying in the club (ain’t no crying, no crying, no crying, no)

Ain’t no crying in the club (ain’t no crying, no crying, no crying, no)

Ain’t no crying in the club