Katy Perry – Swish Swish ft. Nicki Minaj (Recensione & Testo).

Swish Swish… la nuova canzone di Katy Perry.

Certo che Katy Perry ci sa fare quando si tratta di sorprese. La pop star ha pubblicato una nuova canzone – possiamo sentire anche l’audio – nella giornata di ieri sera (18 maggio 2017) ed è una collaborazione con la famosa rapper Nicki Minaj.

Per Swish Swish viene preso un sample vocal retrò, infatti si sente il vocal mush up di un singolo dance degli anni 2000. L’accompagnamento su pianoforte è molto apprezzato ed anche i synths ipnotici.

Questa Katy Perry che stiamo sentendo nel nuovo album “Witness“, che dovrebbe essere pubblicato il 9 giugno, è molto diversa musicalmente parlando, cerca di osare di più, verso un sound per lei inesplorato. Questo fatto potrebbe essere una spiegazione dei risultati non proprio ottimi per quanto riguarda i suoi nuovi brani, che stentano a farsi apprezzare dai fan storici della cantante.

Swish Swish è stata scritta da Katy Perry con Minaj, Duke Dumont, Brittany Hazzard, PJ “Promnite” Sledge e Sarah Hudson.

La canzone serve a liberarti di tutte quelle negatività che ti fanno sentire giù di morale.

Puoi acquistare qui su iTunes Swish Swish di Katy Perry.

Che ne dite di Swish Swish? Vi piace questa nuova collaborazione di Katy Perry? Qui sotto trovate l’audio ufficiale di Swish Swish ed il testo scritto con la collaborazione di Nicki Minaj.

Katy Perry – Swish Swish (Testo) ft. Nicki Minaj

A tiger

Don’t lose no sleep

Don’t need opinions

From a shellfish or a sheep

Don’t you come for me

No, not today

You’re calculated

I got your number

‘Cause you’re a joker

And I’m a courtside killer queen

And you will kiss the ring

You best believe

So keep calm, honey I’ma stick around

For more than a minute, get used to it

Funny my name keeps comin’ outcho mouth

‘Cause I stay winning

Lay ‘em up like

Swish, swish, bish

Another one in the basket

Can’t touch this

Another one in the casket

Your game is tired

You should retire

You’re ‘bout as cute as

An old coupon expired

And karma’s not a liar

She keeps receipts

Swish, swish, bish

Another one in the basket

Can’t touch this

Another one in the casket

Swish, swish, bish

Another one in the basket

Can’t touch this

Another one in the casket

(Nicki)

Pink Ferragamo sliders on deck

Silly rap beefs just get me more checks

My life is a movie, I’m never off set

Me & my a-MIGOS (no, not OFF-SET)

Swish swish

Aww I got them upset

But my shooters’ll make ‘em dance like dub step

Swish swish aww

My haters is obsessed

‘Cause I make M’s

They get MUCH LESS

Don’t be tryna double back

I already despise you

All that fake love you showin’

Couldn’t even disguise you

Ran? When?

Nicki gettin’ tan

Mirror mirror

Who’s the fairest bitch in all da land?

Damn, man

This bitch is a Stan

Muah muah

The generous queen

Will kiss a fan

Ass goodbye

I’ma be riding by

I’ma tell my biggz

Yea, dat’s da guy

A star’s a star

Da ha da ha

They never thought the swish God would take it this far

Get my pimp cup, this is pimp shit, baby

I only fuck wit Queens

So I’m makin’ hits with Katy

Swish, swish, bish

Another one in the basket

Can’t touch this

Another one in the casket