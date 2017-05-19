Katy Perry – Swish Swish ft. Nicki Minaj (Recensione & Testo).

Swish Swish… la nuova canzone di Katy Perry.
Certo che Katy Perry ci sa fare quando si tratta di sorprese. La pop star ha pubblicato una nuova canzone – possiamo sentire anche l’audio – nella giornata di ieri sera (18 maggio 2017) ed è una collaborazione con la famosa rapper Nicki Minaj.
Per Swish Swish viene preso un sample vocal retrò, infatti si sente il vocal mush up di un singolo dance degli anni 2000. L’accompagnamento su pianoforte è molto apprezzato ed anche i synths ipnotici.
Questa Katy Perry che stiamo sentendo nel nuovo album “Witness“, che dovrebbe essere pubblicato il 9 giugno, è molto diversa musicalmente parlando, cerca di osare di più, verso un sound per lei inesplorato. Questo fatto potrebbe essere una spiegazione dei risultati non proprio ottimi per quanto riguarda i suoi nuovi brani, che stentano a farsi apprezzare dai fan storici della cantante.
Swish Swish è stata scritta da Katy Perry con Minaj, Duke Dumont, Brittany Hazzard, PJ “Promnite” Sledge e Sarah Hudson.
La canzone serve a liberarti di tutte quelle negatività che ti fanno sentire giù di morale.
Che ne dite di Swish Swish? Vi piace questa nuova collaborazione di Katy Perry? Qui sotto trovate l’audio ufficiale di Swish Swish ed il testo scritto con la collaborazione di Nicki Minaj.
Katy Perry – Swish Swish (Testo) ft. Nicki Minaj
A tiger
Don’t lose no sleep
Don’t need opinions
From a shellfish or a sheep
Don’t you come for me
No, not today
You’re calculated
I got your number
‘Cause you’re a joker
And I’m a courtside killer queen
And you will kiss the ring
You best believe
So keep calm, honey I’ma stick around
For more than a minute, get used to it
Funny my name keeps comin’ outcho mouth
‘Cause I stay winning
Lay ‘em up like
Swish, swish, bish
Another one in the basket
Can’t touch this
Another one in the casket
Your game is tired
You should retire
You’re ‘bout as cute as
An old coupon expired
And karma’s not a liar
She keeps receipts
Swish, swish, bish
Another one in the basket
Can’t touch this
Another one in the casket
Swish, swish, bish
Another one in the basket
Can’t touch this
Another one in the casket
(Nicki)
Pink Ferragamo sliders on deck
Silly rap beefs just get me more checks
My life is a movie, I’m never off set
Me & my a-MIGOS (no, not OFF-SET)
Swish swish
Aww I got them upset
But my shooters’ll make ‘em dance like dub step
Swish swish aww
My haters is obsessed
‘Cause I make M’s
They get MUCH LESS
Don’t be tryna double back
I already despise you
All that fake love you showin’
Couldn’t even disguise you
Ran? When?
Nicki gettin’ tan
Mirror mirror
Who’s the fairest bitch in all da land?
Damn, man
This bitch is a Stan
Muah muah
The generous queen
Will kiss a fan
Ass goodbye
I’ma be riding by
I’ma tell my biggz
Yea, dat’s da guy
A star’s a star
Da ha da ha
They never thought the swish God would take it this far
Get my pimp cup, this is pimp shit, baby
I only fuck wit Queens
So I’m makin’ hits with Katy
Swish, swish, bish
Another one in the basket
Can’t touch this
Another one in the casket