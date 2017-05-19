Liam Payne – Strip That Down (Recensione, Significato & Testo).

Sembra molto Justin Timberlake anni 2000 l’ex 1D Liam Payne nel singolo di debutto Strip That Down.

Ora abbiamo tutti i primi singoli degli ex membri degli One Direction, perché anche Liam Payne ha pubblicato il suo, che si intitola “Strip That Down“.

La canzone è una collaborazione con il rapper Quavo dei Migos, una rap band molto in voga in questo momento e che rende ogni feautiring un pezzo buono. Anche Liam Payne avrà goduto di questa energia positiva dei Migos?

Oggi (19 maggio 2017) è disponibile su tutti i negozi di musica digitale Strip That Down. Puoi ascoltare la traccia qui sotto tramite Spotify, così poi la analizziamo insieme.

Strip That Down sembra un mix di Ed Sheeran e Justin Timberlake, infatti è stato scritto proprio da Ed Sheeran con tantissime altre persone… quindi la firma di Liam non so proprio dove si potrebbe vedere.

Nei credits originali dice che Strip That Down è stato scritto da Liam Payne, Mac, Howard E. Scott, Quavious Marshall, Brian Thompson, Harold Ray Brown, Rickardo Ducent, Ed Sheeran, Sylvester Allen, Shaun Pizzonia, Lee Oskar, Orville Burrell, Le Roy Lonnie Jordan, Charles William Miller e Morris Dickerson. In pratica hanno inserito una lettera a testa. No?

Comunque il risultato è una canzone urban pop dove Liam Payne si pavoneggia delle sue abilità di rimorchiatore… quando una ragazza entra in un locale è già mia, striscia ai miei piedi, dice Liam.

La canzone non mi colpisce per nulla, sa di vecchio ed il testo è troppo banale e superficiale. Poteva aver successo nei primi anni 2000 ma nemmeno perché in quell’epoca regnava Justin Timberlake. Non è un bel debutto ma considerando le tante fan sparse nel mondo di Liam Payne, il brano potrebbe far bene nelle classifiche di vendita. Quindi spetta a voi l’ardua sentenza.

Se volete acquistare Strip That Down la canzone è disponibile su iTunes cliccando qui.

Liam Payne – Strip That Down (Testo):

You know, I’ve been taking some time

And I’ve been keeping to myself (self)

I had my eyes up on the prize

Ain’t watching anybody else

But your love, it hit me hard, girl

Yeah, you’re bad for my health

I love the cards, that I’ve been dealt

Do you feel the same as well?

You know, I used to be in 1D (now I’m out, free)

People want me for one thing (that’s not me)

I’m not changing, the way, that I (used to be)

I just wanna have fun (and get rowdy)

One Coke and Bacardi (sippin’ lightly)

When I walk inside the party (girls on me)

F1 type Ferrari (6 gear speed)

Girl, I love it when your body (grinds on me)

Oh yeah

You know, I love it, when the music’s loud

But c’mon, strip that down for me, baby

Now there’s a lot of people in the crowd

But only you can dance with me

So put your hands on my body

And swing that round for me, baby (swing)

You know, I love it when the music’s loud

But c’mon, strip that down for me (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Oh, strip that down, girl

Love when you hit the ground, girl (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Oh, strip that down, girl

Love, when you hit the ground

You know, that since the day, I met you

Yeah, you swept me off my feet

You know, that I don’t need no money

When your love is beside me

Yeah, you opened up my heart

And then you threw away the key

Girl, now it’s just you and me

And you don’t care ‘bout, where I’ve been

You know, I used to be in 1D (now I’m out, free) (free)

People want me for one thing (that’s not me)

I’m not changing, the way that I (used to be)

I just wanna have fun (and get rowdy) (ooh)

One Coke and Bacardi (sippin’ lightly)

When I walk inside the party (girls on me)

F1 type Ferrari (6 gear speed)

Girl, I love it when your body (grinds on me)

Ooh

You know, I love it, when the music’s loud

But c’mon, strip that down for me, baby

Now there’s a lot of people in the crowd

But only you can dance with me

So put your hands on my body

And swing that round for me, baby (yeah)

You know, I love it when the music’s loud

But c’mon, strip that down for me (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Ih, strip that down, girl

Love when you hit the ground, girl (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah) (strip that down)

Oh, strip that down, girl

Love, when you hit the ground (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Oh, strip that down, girl

Love when you hit the ground, girl (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah) (yeah)

Oh, strip that down, girl

Love, when you hit the ground (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah) (oh

Quavo)

She gon’ strip it down for a thug, yeah (strip it down)

Word around town, she got the buzz, yeah (word)

Five shots in, she in love now (shots)

I promise, when we pull up, shut the club down (hey)

I took her from her man, don’t nobody know (know)

If you brought the CL, better drive slow (slow)

She know how to make me feel with my eyes closed (skrrt skrrt)

Anything goes down with the Huncho (Huncho)

You know, I love it, when the music’s loud

But c’mon, strip that down for me

Now there’s a lot of people in the crowd

But only you can dance with me

So put your hands on my body

And swing that round for me, baby

You know, I love it when the music’s loud

But c’mon, strip that down for me (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, c’mon, strip that down for me

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah) (Ayy)

Don’t say nothing, girl, strip that down for me (strip it down)

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

All I want, girl, if you strip that down for me (strip it down)

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

You’re the one, girl, c’mon, strip that down for me

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)