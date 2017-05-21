Lana Del Rey canta in live la nuova canzone “Cherry”. Ascoltala e leggi il testo.

Lana Del Rey canta a sorpresa “Cherry”, una nuova canzone.
Lana del Rey ha fatto debuttare a sorpresa una nuova canzone estratta dal suo prossimo album in studio “Lust for Life” nella giornata di sabato al KROQ Weenie Roast y Fiesta at the StubHub Center di Los Angeles. Questa è stata la 25esima edizione del festival radiofonico annuale e Lana Del Rey era l’ospite d’eccezione. Da invitata avrà voluto fare una sorpresa al pubblico, eseguendo così una nuova traccia che i fan non avevano ancora sentito.
La nuova canzone si chiama “Cherry”, che è una ballata sullo stile Lana, ed una tipologia di traccia che solo lei riesce a rendere incantevole, ovviamente grazie alla sua bellissima voce.
Il brano sembra dedicato ad un ragazzo per cui Lana ha perso la testa in passato.
Il nuovo album di Lana “Lust For Life” arriverà il 21 giugno negli store digitali.
Grazie ai fan della cantante, siamo riusciti a trovare un video dell’esibizione in live.
Lana Del Rey – Cherry (Testo):
Darlin’
I said your love
It’s like feeling no fear
When you’re standing in the face of danger
Cause you just want it so much
A touch
From your real love
It’s like heaven taking the place of something evil
And lettin’ it burn off from the rush
Yeah, yeah
And darlin’, darlin’, darlin’
I fall to pieces when I’m with you
I fall to pieces
My cherries and wine
Rosemary and thyme
And all of my peaches (are ruined)
Love I said I need your love
It’s like smiling when the firing squad’s against you
But you just stand up
Yeah, yeah
I fall to pieces when I’m with you
I fall to pieces
My cherries and wine
Rosemary and thyme
And all of my peaches (are ruined)
My rose garden dreams
And all my life needs
And all my black beaches (are ruined)
My celluloid scenes
Are torn at the seams
And I fall to pieces
I fall to pieces
When I’m with you
Why?
Cause I love you so much
I fall to pieces
My cherries and wine
Rosemary and thyme
And all of my peaches (are ruined)
(Are ruined)
(Are ruined)
Mmm
And I fall to pieces