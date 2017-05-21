Lana Del Rey canta in live la nuova canzone “Cherry”. Ascoltala e leggi il testo.

Lana Del Rey canta a sorpresa “Cherry”, una nuova canzone.

Lana del Rey ha fatto debuttare a sorpresa una nuova canzone estratta dal suo prossimo album in studio “Lust for Life” nella giornata di sabato al KROQ Weenie Roast y Fiesta at the StubHub Center di Los Angeles. Questa è stata la 25esima edizione del festival radiofonico annuale e Lana Del Rey era l’ospite d’eccezione. Da invitata avrà voluto fare una sorpresa al pubblico, eseguendo così una nuova traccia che i fan non avevano ancora sentito.

La nuova canzone si chiama “Cherry”, che è una ballata sullo stile Lana, ed una tipologia di traccia che solo lei riesce a rendere incantevole, ovviamente grazie alla sua bellissima voce.

Il brano sembra dedicato ad un ragazzo per cui Lana ha perso la testa in passato.

Il nuovo album di Lana “Lust For Life” arriverà il 21 giugno negli store digitali.

Grazie ai fan della cantante, siamo riusciti a trovare un video dell’esibizione in live.

Lana Del Rey debuts new song “Cherry” at the KROQ Weenie Roast Y Fiesta 2017 (snippet) Un post condiviso da Scott Sterling (@scotttsterling) in data: 20 Mag 2017 alle ore 19:37 PDT

Lana Del Rey – Cherry (Testo):

Darlin’

I said your love

It’s like feeling no fear

When you’re standing in the face of danger

Cause you just want it so much

A touch

From your real love

It’s like heaven taking the place of something evil

And lettin’ it burn off from the rush

Yeah, yeah

And darlin’, darlin’, darlin’

I fall to pieces when I’m with you

I fall to pieces

My cherries and wine

Rosemary and thyme

And all of my peaches (are ruined)

Love I said I need your love

It’s like smiling when the firing squad’s against you

But you just stand up

Yeah, yeah

Cause darlin’, darlin’, darlin’

I fall to pieces when I’m with you

I fall to pieces

My cherries and wine

Rosemary and thyme

And all of my peaches (are ruined)

My rose garden dreams

And all my life needs

And all my black beaches (are ruined)

My celluloid scenes

Are torn at the seams

And I fall to pieces

I fall to pieces

When I’m with you

Why?

Cause I love you so much

I fall to pieces

My cherries and wine

Rosemary and thyme

And all of my peaches (are ruined)

(Are ruined)

(Are ruined)

Mmm

And I fall to pieces