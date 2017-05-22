Billboard Music Awards 2017: scopri chi ha vinto e guarda i video delle esibizioni.

Story Highlights
- Vincitori Premi Billboard Music Awards 2017
Sempre belli i premi Billboard Music Awards.
Il Billboard Music Awards è un riconoscimento ormai importante per gli artisti musicali di tutto il mondo e quest’anno (2017) si sono svolti presso la T-Mobile Arena di Las Vegas, precisamente il 21 maggio 2017. Sono stati presentati dal rapper Ludacris e dalla bellissima Vanessa Hudgens. L’elenco dei candidati è stato annunciato il 10 aprile 2017 ma ora abbiamo anche la lista dei vincitori.
Drake ha fatto incetta di premi portandosi a casa il riconoscimento di migliore artista in generale e quello di migliore artista maschile. Ha vinto anche il premio per l’album nella top 200 Billboard, il 100 top artist ed altri. Anche Beyonce non è andata male, vincendo il Top Female Artist ed il Top Touring Artist. Trovate qui sotto la lista completa dei vincitori.
Vincitori Premi Billboard Music Awards 2017:
- Top Artist: Drake
- Top New Artist: Zayn
- Top Male Artist: Drake
- Top Female Artist: Beyonce
- Top Duo/Group: Twenty One Pilots
- Top Touring Artist: Beyonce
- Top Billboard 200 Artist: Drake
- Top Billboard 200 Album: “Views” by Drake
- Top Hot 100 Artist: Drake
- Top Hot 100 Song: “Closer” by The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey
- Top Radio Songs Artist: Twenty One Pilots
- Top Radio Song: “Can’t Stop The Feeling!” by Justin Timberlake
- Top Social Artist: BTS
- Top Song Sales Artist: Drake
- Top Streaming Songs Artist: Drake
- Top Streaming Song (Audio): “One Dance” by Drake featuring WizKid & Kyla
- Top Streaming Song (Video): “Panda” by Desiigner
- Top Selling Song: “Can’t Stop The Feeling!” by Justin Timberlake
- Top Collaboration: “Closer” by The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey
- Top Christian Artist: Lauren Daigle
- Top Christian Song: “Thy Will” by Hillary Scott & The Family
- Top Christian Album: “How Can It Be” by Lauren Daigle
- Top Gospel Artist: Kirk Franklin
- Top Gospel Song: “Made A Way” by Travis Greene
- Top Gospel Album: “One Way” by Tamara Mann
- Top Country Artist: Blake Shelton
- Top Country Song: “H.O.L.Y.” by Florida Georgia Line
- Top Country Collaboration: “Setting The World On Fire” by Kenny Chesney featuring Pink
- Top Country Album: “Traveller” by Chris Stapleton
- Top Country Tour: Kenny Chesney
- Top Dance/Electronic Artist: The Chainsmokers
- Top Dance/Electronic Song: “Closer” by The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey
- Top Dance/Electronic Album: “Brave Enough” by Lindsey Stirling
- Top Latin Artist: Juan Gabriel
- Top Latin Song: “Hasta El Amanecer” by Nicky Jam
- Top Latin Album: “Los Duo 2” by Juan Gabriel
- Top R&B Artist: Beyonce
- Top R&B Song: “One Dance” by Drake featuring WizKid & Kyla
- Top R&B Collaboration: “One Dance” by Drake featuring WizKid & Kyla
- Top R&B Album: “Lemonade” by Beyonce
- Top R&B Tour: Beyonce
- Top Rap Artist: Drake
- Top Rap Song: “Panda” by Desiigner
- Top Rap Collaboration: “Black Beatles” by Rae Sremmurd featuring Gucci Mane
- Top Rap Album: “Views” by Drake
- Top Rap Tour: Drake
- Top Rock Artist: Twenty One Pilots
- Top Rock Song: “Heathens” by Twenty One Pilots
- Top Rock Album: “Hardwired… To Self-Destruct” by Metallica
- Top Rock Tour: Coldplay
- Top Soundtrack/Cast Album: Hamilton: An American Musical
- Top Covering Artist: Hailee Steinfeld
- Billboard Chart Achievement Award: Twenty One Pilots
- Billboard Icon Award: Cher
Le esibizioni in Live della serata:
Nicki Minaj – No Frauds, Light My Body Up, Swalla, Regret In Your Tears (Medley)
Camila Cabello – I Have Questions + Crying in the Club
The Chainsmokers – Young!
Julia Michaels – Issues
Ed Sheeran – Castle In The Hill
Miley Cyrus – Malibu
Lorde – Green Light
Sam Hunt – Body Like a Back Road
Céline Dion – My Heart Will Go On
Imagine Dragons – Believer
Drake – Gyalchester
Halsey – Now or Never
Florida-Georgia Line & John Legend – Surefire / H.O.L.Y.
Cher – Believe + If I Could Back Time