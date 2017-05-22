Ultima Ora

Billboard Music Awards 2017: scopri chi ha vinto e guarda i video delle esibizioni.

in: Musica
  • Vincitori Premi Billboard Music Awards 2017

Sempre belli i premi Billboard Music Awards.

Il Billboard Music Awards è un riconoscimento ormai importante per gli artisti musicali di tutto il mondo e quest’anno (2017) si sono svolti presso la T-Mobile Arena di Las Vegas, precisamente il 21 maggio 2017. Sono stati presentati dal rapper Ludacris e dalla bellissima Vanessa Hudgens. L’elenco dei candidati è stato annunciato il 10 aprile 2017 ma ora abbiamo anche la lista dei vincitori.

Drake ha fatto incetta di premi portandosi a casa il riconoscimento di migliore artista in generale e quello di migliore artista maschile. Ha vinto anche il premio per l’album nella top 200 Billboard, il 100 top artist ed altri. Anche Beyonce non è andata male, vincendo il Top Female Artist ed il Top Touring Artist. Trovate qui sotto la lista completa dei vincitori.

Vincitori Premi Billboard Music Awards 2017:

  • Top Artist: Drake
  • Top New Artist: Zayn
  • Top Male Artist: Drake
  • Top Female Artist: Beyonce
  • Top Duo/Group: Twenty One Pilots
  • Top Touring Artist: Beyonce
  • Top Billboard 200 Artist: Drake
  • Top Billboard 200 Album: “Views” by Drake
  • Top Hot 100 Artist: Drake
  • Top Hot 100 Song: “Closer” by The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey
  • Top Radio Songs Artist: Twenty One Pilots
  • Top Radio Song: “Can’t Stop The Feeling!” by Justin Timberlake
  • Top Social Artist: BTS
  • Top Song Sales Artist: Drake
  • Top Streaming Songs Artist: Drake
  • Top Streaming Song (Audio): “One Dance” by Drake featuring WizKid & Kyla
  • Top Streaming Song (Video): “Panda” by Desiigner
  • Top Selling Song: “Can’t Stop The Feeling!” by Justin Timberlake
  • Top Collaboration: “Closer” by The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey
  • Top Christian Artist: Lauren Daigle
  • Top Christian Song: “Thy Will” by Hillary Scott & The Family
  • Top Christian Album: “How Can It Be” by Lauren Daigle
  • Top Gospel Artist: Kirk Franklin
  • Top Gospel Song: “Made A Way” by Travis Greene
  • Top Gospel Album: “One Way” by Tamara Mann
  • Top Country Artist: Blake Shelton
  • Top Country Song: “H.O.L.Y.” by Florida Georgia Line
  • Top Country Collaboration: “Setting The World On Fire” by Kenny Chesney featuring Pink
  • Top Country Album: “Traveller” by Chris Stapleton
  • Top Country Tour: Kenny Chesney
  • Top Dance/Electronic Artist: The Chainsmokers
  • Top Dance/Electronic Song: “Closer” by The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey
  • Top Dance/Electronic Album: “Brave Enough” by Lindsey Stirling
  • Top Latin Artist: Juan Gabriel
  • Top Latin Song: “Hasta El Amanecer” by Nicky Jam
  • Top Latin Album: “Los Duo 2” by Juan Gabriel
  • Top R&B Artist: Beyonce
  • Top R&B Song: “One Dance” by Drake featuring WizKid & Kyla
  • Top R&B Collaboration: “One Dance” by Drake featuring WizKid & Kyla
  • Top R&B Album: “Lemonade” by Beyonce
  • Top R&B Tour: Beyonce
  • Top Rap Artist: Drake
  • Top Rap Song: “Panda” by Desiigner
  • Top Rap Collaboration: “Black Beatles” by Rae Sremmurd featuring Gucci Mane
  • Top Rap Album: “Views” by Drake
  • Top Rap Tour: Drake
  • Top Rock Artist: Twenty One Pilots
  • Top Rock Song: “Heathens” by Twenty One Pilots
  • Top Rock Album: “Hardwired… To Self-Destruct” by Metallica
  • Top Rock Tour: Coldplay
  • Top Soundtrack/Cast Album: Hamilton: An American Musical
  • Top Covering Artist: Hailee Steinfeld
  • Billboard Chart Achievement Award: Twenty One Pilots
  • Billboard Icon Award: Cher

Le esibizioni in Live della serata:

Nicki Minaj – No Frauds, Light My Body Up, Swalla, Regret In Your Tears (Medley)

 

Camila Cabello – I Have Questions + Crying in the Club

 

The Chainsmokers – Young!

 

Julia Michaels – Issues

 

Ed Sheeran – Castle In The Hill

 

Miley Cyrus – Malibu

 

Lorde – Green Light

 

Sam Hunt – Body Like a Back Road

 

Céline Dion – My Heart Will Go On

Imagine Dragons – Believer

Drake – Gyalchester

 

Halsey – Now or Never

 

Florida-Georgia Line & John Legend – Surefire / H.O.L.Y.

 

Cher – Believe + If I Could Back Time

 

Bruno Mars – Versace on the Floor

