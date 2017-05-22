Billboard Music Awards 2017: scopri chi ha vinto e guarda i video delle esibizioni.

Story Highlights Vincitori Premi Billboard Music Awards 2017

Sempre belli i premi Billboard Music Awards.

Il Billboard Music Awards è un riconoscimento ormai importante per gli artisti musicali di tutto il mondo e quest’anno (2017) si sono svolti presso la T-Mobile Arena di Las Vegas, precisamente il 21 maggio 2017. Sono stati presentati dal rapper Ludacris e dalla bellissima Vanessa Hudgens. L’elenco dei candidati è stato annunciato il 10 aprile 2017 ma ora abbiamo anche la lista dei vincitori.

Drake ha fatto incetta di premi portandosi a casa il riconoscimento di migliore artista in generale e quello di migliore artista maschile. Ha vinto anche il premio per l’album nella top 200 Billboard, il 100 top artist ed altri. Anche Beyonce non è andata male, vincendo il Top Female Artist ed il Top Touring Artist. Trovate qui sotto la lista completa dei vincitori.

Vincitori Premi Billboard Music Awards 2017:

Top Artist: Drake

Top New Artist: Zayn

Top Male Artist: Drake

Top Female Artist: Beyonce

Top Duo/Group: Twenty One Pilots

Top Touring Artist: Beyonce

Top Billboard 200 Artist: Drake

Top Billboard 200 Album: “Views” by Drake

Top Hot 100 Artist: Drake

Top Hot 100 Song: “Closer” by The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey

Top Radio Songs Artist: Twenty One Pilots

Top Radio Song: “Can’t Stop The Feeling!” by Justin Timberlake

Top Social Artist: BTS

Top Song Sales Artist: Drake

Top Streaming Songs Artist: Drake

Top Streaming Song (Audio): “One Dance” by Drake featuring WizKid & Kyla

Top Streaming Song (Video): “Panda” by Desiigner

Top Selling Song: “Can’t Stop The Feeling!” by Justin Timberlake

Top Collaboration: “Closer” by The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey

Top Christian Artist: Lauren Daigle

Top Christian Song: “Thy Will” by Hillary Scott & The Family

Top Christian Album: “How Can It Be” by Lauren Daigle

Top Gospel Artist: Kirk Franklin

Top Gospel Song: “Made A Way” by Travis Greene

Top Gospel Album: “One Way” by Tamara Mann

Top Country Artist: Blake Shelton

Top Country Song: “H.O.L.Y.” by Florida Georgia Line

Top Country Collaboration: “Setting The World On Fire” by Kenny Chesney featuring Pink

Top Country Album: “Traveller” by Chris Stapleton

Top Country Tour: Kenny Chesney

Top Dance/Electronic Artist: The Chainsmokers

Top Dance/Electronic Song: “Closer” by The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey

Top Dance/Electronic Album: “Brave Enough” by Lindsey Stirling

Top Latin Artist: Juan Gabriel

Top Latin Song: “Hasta El Amanecer” by Nicky Jam

Top Latin Album: “Los Duo 2” by Juan Gabriel

Top R&B Artist: Beyonce

Top R&B Song: “One Dance” by Drake featuring WizKid & Kyla

Top R&B Collaboration: “One Dance” by Drake featuring WizKid & Kyla

Top R&B Album: “Lemonade” by Beyonce

Top R&B Tour: Beyonce

Top Rap Artist: Drake

Top Rap Song: “Panda” by Desiigner

Top Rap Collaboration: “Black Beatles” by Rae Sremmurd featuring Gucci Mane

Top Rap Album: “Views” by Drake

Top Rap Tour: Drake

Top Rock Artist: Twenty One Pilots

Top Rock Song: “Heathens” by Twenty One Pilots

Top Rock Album: “Hardwired… To Self-Destruct” by Metallica

Top Rock Tour: Coldplay

Top Soundtrack/Cast Album: Hamilton: An American Musical

Top Covering Artist: Hailee Steinfeld

Billboard Chart Achievement Award: Twenty One Pilots

Billboard Icon Award: Cher

Le esibizioni in Live della serata:

Nicki Minaj – No Frauds, Light My Body Up, Swalla, Regret In Your Tears (Medley)

Camila Cabello – I Have Questions + Crying in the Club

The Chainsmokers – Young!

Julia Michaels – Issues

Ed Sheeran – Castle In The Hill

Miley Cyrus – Malibu

Lorde – Green Light

Sam Hunt – Body Like a Back Road

Céline Dion – My Heart Will Go On

Imagine Dragons – Believer

Drake – Gyalchester

Halsey – Now or Never

Florida-Georgia Line & John Legend – Surefire / H.O.L.Y.

Cher – Believe + If I Could Back Time