Ed Sheeran – GALWAY GIRL è il nuovo singolo, già disco di platino prima dell’uscita radiofonica

Da domani in tutte le radio il nuovo singolo di Ed Sheeran – Galway Girl

Il nuovo singolo di Ed Sheeran – Galway Girl sarà in rotazione radiofonica da venerdì 26 maggio, pur essendo già certificato disco di platino in Italia in quanto già disponibile in versione digitale (audio e video) dal 5 maggio.

Il video di “Galway Girl”, con all’attivo oltre 67milioni di visualizzazioni in meno di tre settimane, vede come protagonista l’attrice Saoirse Ronan, candidata all’Oscar per ‘Brooklyn’, su una storia scritta dallo stesso Ed Sheeran e girato da Jason Koenig.

Il singolo è stato estratto dall’album ÷ (divide), che entrato nella storia come il disco di un artista maschile che ha venduto più copie al mondo nel minor tempo. Grande fortuna anche in Italia per l’album, che da più di 10 settimane (ossia da quando è uscito ufficialmente) è stabilmente in top ten, e con il precedente singolo “Shape of You” che ha battuto ogni tipo di record raggiungendo il sesto disco di Platino in Italia e rimanendo dopo oltre 4 mesi nella top 3 della classifica di vendita e di Spotify e top 20 nell’airplay radiofonico. Di seguito il testo

Ed Sheeran – Galway Girl (Testo):

She played the fiddle in an Irish band

But she fell in love with an English man

Kissed her on the neck and then I took her by the hand

Said baby I just want to dance

I saw her on Grafton street right outside of the bar

She shared a cigarette with me while her brother played the guitar

She asked me what does it mean the Gaelic ink on your arm?

Said it was one of my friend’s songs do you want to drink on?

She took Jamie as a chaser, Jack for the fun

She got Arthur on the table, with Johnny riding as a shotgun

Chilled some more one more drink at the bar

Then say I’m on the jukebox, got to dance, you know

She played the fiddle in an Irish band

But she fell in love with an English man

Kissed her on the neck and then I took her by the hand

Said baby I just want to dance

With my pretty little Galway Girl

You’re my pretty little Galway Girl

You know she beat me at darts and then she beat me at pool

And then she kissed me like there was nobody else in the room

As last orders were called was when she stood on the stool

After dancing to Cèilidh singing to trad tunes

I never heard Carrickfergus ever sing so sweet

Acapella in the bar wring her feet for the beat

Oh, I could have that while playing on repeat for a week

And in this packed out room swear she was singing to me

She played the fiddle in an Irish band

But she fell in love with an English man

Kissed her on the neck and then I took her by the hand

Said baby I just want to dance

My pretty little Galway Girl

My, my, my, my, my, my, my Galway Girl

My, my, my, my, my, my, my Galway Girl

My, my, my, my, my, my, my Galway Girl

Now we’ve outstayed our welcome and it’s closing time

I was holding her hand, her hand was holding mine

Our coats both smell of smoke, whisky and wine

As we fill up our lungs with the cold air of the night

I walked her home then she took me inside

Finish some Doritos and another bottle of wine

I swear I’m going to put you in a song that I write

About a Galway Girl and a perfect night

She played the fiddle in an Irish band

But she fell in love with an English man

Kissed her on the neck and then I took her by the hand

Said baby I just want to dance

My pretty little Galway Girl

My, my, my, my, my, my, my Galway Girl

My, my, my, my, my, my, my Galway Girl

My, my, my, my, my, my, my Galway Girl