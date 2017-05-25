Martin Garrix – There For You ft. Troye Sivan (Audio & Testo).

Un nuovo pezzo EDM made Garrix!
Questa canzone di Martin Garrix dal titolo There For You non è del tutto una novità, perché l’avevamo già ascoltata in uno dei suoi dj set. Però la versione studio è sempre un’altra cosa ed in data odierna (25/05/2017) siamo riusciti a sentire l’audio attraverso Spotify.
There For You è una collavorazione con Troy Sivan, il cantante australiano molto amato dalle teenagers.
“Così quando le tue lacrime trasformano il tuo cuscino come un fiume, sarò lì per te, ma dovrai esserci anche tu per me,” canta Troye nel ritornello del nuovo singolo Martin Garrix There For You.
Beh, da questo ritornello si capisce che si parla di amore, della reciprocità che deve esserci in una relazione.
Non sto a spiegarvi molto il sound di “There For You” perché si tratta di un EDM in puro stile Garrix. E’ meno intensa rispetto ad altre canzoni di Martin, un po’ più rilassata, forse anche per via del messaggio che racchiude il testo.
Martin Garrix – There For You ft. Troye Sivan (Testo):
I woke up pissed off today
And lately, everyone feels fake
Somewhere, I lost a piece of me
Smoking cigarettes on balconies
But I can’t do this alone
Sometimes I just need a light
If I call you on the phone
Need you on the other side
So when your tears roll down your pillow like a river
I’ll be there for you
I’ll be there for you
When you’re screaming, but they only hear you whisper
I’ll be loud for you
But you gotta be there for me too
Last year took a toll on me
But I made it with you next to me
Around the world and back again
I hope you’re waiting at the end
But I can’t do this alone
Sometimes I just need a light
If I call you on the phone
Need you on the other side
So when your tears roll down your pillow like a river
I’ll be there for you
I’ll be there for you
When you’re screaming, but they only hear you whisper
I’ll be loud for you
I’ll be loud for you
I got you, I promise
Let me be honest
Love is a road that goes both ways
When your tears roll down your pillow like a river
I’ll be there for you
But you gotta be there for me too
But you gotta be there for me too
But I’m holding on to something
Wake up if you feel nothing
I’m running, running, just to keep my hands on you
There was a time that I was sober
What I got to do to show you
I’m running, running, just to keep my hands on you
Running, running, just to keep my hands on you
Running, running, just to keep my hands on you
So I’m running, running, just to keep my hands on you
But you gotta be there for me too
But you gotta be there for me too