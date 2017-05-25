Martin Garrix – There For You ft. Troye Sivan (Audio & Testo).

Martin Garrix agli Ema 2015 di Milano

Un nuovo pezzo EDM made Garrix!

Questa canzone di Martin Garrix dal titolo There For You non è del tutto una novità, perché l’avevamo già ascoltata in uno dei suoi dj set. Però la versione studio è sempre un’altra cosa ed in data odierna (25/05/2017) siamo riusciti a sentire l’audio attraverso Spotify.

There For You è una collavorazione con Troy Sivan, il cantante australiano molto amato dalle teenagers.

“Così quando le tue lacrime trasformano il tuo cuscino come un fiume, sarò lì per te, ma dovrai esserci anche tu per me,” canta Troye nel ritornello del nuovo singolo Martin Garrix There For You.

Beh, da questo ritornello si capisce che si parla di amore, della reciprocità che deve esserci in una relazione.

Non sto a spiegarvi molto il sound di “There For You” perché si tratta di un EDM in puro stile Garrix. E’ meno intensa rispetto ad altre canzoni di Martin, un po’ più rilassata, forse anche per via del messaggio che racchiude il testo.

Martin Garrix – There For You ft. Troye Sivan (Testo):

I woke up pissed off today

And lately, everyone feels fake

Somewhere, I lost a piece of me

Smoking cigarettes on balconies

But I can’t do this alone

Sometimes I just need a light

If I call you on the phone

Need you on the other side

So when your tears roll down your pillow like a river

I’ll be there for you

I’ll be there for you

When you’re screaming, but they only hear you whisper

I’ll be loud for you

But you gotta be there for me too

But you gotta be there for me too

Last year took a toll on me

But I made it with you next to me

Around the world and back again

I hope you’re waiting at the end

But I can’t do this alone

Sometimes I just need a light

If I call you on the phone

Need you on the other side

So when your tears roll down your pillow like a river

I’ll be there for you

I’ll be there for you

When you’re screaming, but they only hear you whisper

I’ll be loud for you

I’ll be loud for you

I got you, I promise

Let me be honest

Love is a road that goes both ways

When your tears roll down your pillow like a river

I’ll be there for you

But you gotta be there for me too

But you gotta be there for me too

But I’m holding on to something

Wake up if you feel nothing

I’m running, running, just to keep my hands on you

There was a time that I was sober

What I got to do to show you

I’m running, running, just to keep my hands on you

Running, running, just to keep my hands on you

Running, running, just to keep my hands on you

So I’m running, running, just to keep my hands on you

But you gotta be there for me too

But you gotta be there for me too