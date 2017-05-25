Noah Cyrus – I’m Stuck (Audio, Testo & Recensione)

Meglio questo I’m Stuck o i precedenti singoli?

Noah Cyrus ha appena rilasciato un nuovo brano chiamato “I’m Stuck” nei negozi digitali ed è molto diverso – dal punto di vista del sound – rispetto agli altri singoli che abbiamo sentito in passato dalla sorella minore di Miley Cyrus.

Noah ha rilasciato da poco “Stay Together” ed “I’m Stuck” è probabilmente un semplice brano che fa da conto alla rovescia dal suo prossimo album di debutto “NC-17“.

Stay Together è un brano pop folk in cui Noah parla di una cotta presa per un ragazzo.

“Il tuo amore ha annullato il diavolo che è in me, sono stata un Casanova priva di cura, ma hai reso che il mio cuore diventasse debole,” canta Noah in I’m Stuck. Chi sarà il ragazzo per cui la sorella di Miley ha preso una cotta? Sarà bello come Liam? [il futuro marito della sorella]-

La produzione della canzone sembra puramente folk con infusioni pop, un up-tempo carino ma non proprio incisivo come le due precedenti canzoni di Noah.

Potete ascoltare il brano qui sotto e leggere il testo in lingua originale.

Noah Cyrus – I’m Stuck (Testo):

I’ve been a wild dog in this here part of town

No gun-slinging, no fool can bring me down

Now I’ve finally met my match and he’s the baddest boy around

And I’ll say it loud and proud

I’m stuck, I’m stuck

That boy he messed me up

I’m a fighter, I’m a champion, but I’m hanging up the gloves

I’m stuck, I’m stuck

‘Cause your love has tamed the devil out of me

Stole my heart and pulled the rug under my feet

I was a careless Casanova, but you made my heart go weak

And I’m stuck, I’m stuck

Oooh oh no no x 2

Oooh oh no no no

I’m stuck, I’m stuck

I never liked that kind of guy who picked up the bill

The kind of guy who ate dessert before he had a meal

When you come around in your skinny jeans, I don’t know how to feel

But now I know the drill

I’m stuck, I’m stuck

That boy he messed me up

I’m a fighter, I’m a champion, but I’m hanging up the gloves

‘Cause I’m stuck, I’m stuck

‘Cause your love has tamed the devil out of me

Stole my heart and pulled the rug under my feet

I was a careless Casanova, but you made my heart go weak

And I’m stuck, I’m stuck

Oooh oh no no

Oooh oh no no

Oooh oh no no no

I’m stuck, I’m stuck

What he wants, he knows just what he wants

What he wants, he knows just what he wants

I’m the badass superwoman to the candy on his arm

I’m stuck, I’m stuck

(Said I’m stuck)

Oooh oh no no

Oooh oh no no

Oooh oh no no no

I’m stuck, I’m stuck

‘Cause your love has tamed the devil out of me

Stole my heart and pulled the rug under my feet

I was a careless Casanova, but you made my heart go weak

And I’m stuck, I’m stuck

(Come on over here with your skinny jeans)