Danielle Bradbery – Sway (Audio & Testo della nuova canzone).

Danielle Bradbery ha rilasciato la sua nuova canzone pop dal titolo Sway…scopriamola insieme.
Questa ragazza americana a me piace molto, anche quando varia dal country al pop più puro. Danielle Bradbery è una delle poche cantanti che dopo aver vinto The Voice nel 2013 ha avuto un po’ di successo nella musica. Ora ha proposto un nuovo singolo dal titolo Sway.
La canzone è il primo singolo ufficiale estratto dal secondo album in studio, che uscirà quest’anno con la Big Machine Label.
Come potete ascoltare dall’audio, Danielle in Sway passa ad un sound molto più pop rispetto al suo repertorio. E’ una canzone molto dolce che è stata scritta dalla stessa Bradbery. Mi piace quando un’artista dimostra capacità da cantautrice. Alcune canzoni vengono scritte anche da 10 persone.
Potete ascoltare Sway di Danielle Bradberry qui sotto e più sotto ancora trovare il testo del nuovo singolo della cantante Americana.
Danielle Bradbery – Sway (Testo):
But hey, can’t live in a shadow
So here’s a little piece of adviceStart by kicking off your shoes
Leave ‘em right by the door
Then you call a couple friends
And you call a few more
Put a drink into your glass
That will make you let go
Then you find something smooth on the radio
That makes you wanna sway to the left
And sway to the right
Get lost in a groove that will make your lose you mind
Put a smile on your face and you right into a daze
No there ain’t nothing wrong when a song comes on that makes you wanna
Sway, eh eh ay, eh eh ay, oh oh oh
Hey, world’s kinda messed up
We got no time for sitting around
Wait for it to let up
Let’s break some rules and figure it out
Start by kicking off your shoes
Leave ‘em right by the door
Then you call a couple friends
And you call a few more
Put a drink into your glass
That will make you let go
Then you find something smooth on the radio
That makes you wanna sway to the left
And sway to the right
Get lost in a groove that will make your lose you mind
Put a smile on your face and you right into a daze
No there ain’t nothing wrong when a song comes on that makes you wanna
Sway, eh eh ay, eh eh ay, oh oh oh
That makes you wanna
Sway, eh eh ay, eh eh ay, oh oh oh
Start by kicking off your shoes
And you find something smooth
Something that makes you wanna sway to the left
And sway to the right
Get lost in a groove that will make your lose you mind
Put a smile on your face and you right into a daze
No there ain’t nothing wrong when a song comes on that makes you wanna
Sway, eh eh ay, eh eh ay, oh oh oh
That makes you wanna
Sway, eh eh ay, eh eh ay, oh oh oh