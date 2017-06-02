Danielle Bradbery – Sway (Audio & Testo della nuova canzone).

Questa ragazza americana a me piace molto, anche quando varia dal country al pop più puro. Danielle Bradbery è una delle poche cantanti che dopo aver vinto The Voice nel 2013 ha avuto un po’ di successo nella musica. Ora ha proposto un nuovo singolo dal titolo Sway.

La canzone è il primo singolo ufficiale estratto dal secondo album in studio, che uscirà quest’anno con la Big Machine Label.

Come potete ascoltare dall’audio, Danielle in Sway passa ad un sound molto più pop rispetto al suo repertorio. E’ una canzone molto dolce che è stata scritta dalla stessa Bradbery. Mi piace quando un’artista dimostra capacità da cantautrice. Alcune canzoni vengono scritte anche da 10 persone.

Potete ascoltare Sway di Danielle Bradberry qui sotto e più sotto ancora trovare il testo del nuovo singolo della cantante Americana.

Hey, we’re all in the same boat

Life can really suck sometimesBut hey, can’t live in a shadowSo here’s a little piece of adviceStart by kicking off your shoesLeave ‘em right by the doorThen you call a couple friendsAnd you call a few morePut a drink into your glassThat will make you let goThen you find something smooth on the radio

That makes you wanna sway to the left

And sway to the right

Get lost in a groove that will make your lose you mind

Put a smile on your face and you right into a daze

No there ain’t nothing wrong when a song comes on that makes you wanna

Sway, eh eh ay, eh eh ay, oh oh oh

Hey, world’s kinda messed up

We got no time for sitting around

Wait for it to let up

Let’s break some rules and figure it out

Start by kicking off your shoes

Leave ‘em right by the door

Then you call a couple friends

And you call a few more

Put a drink into your glass

That will make you let go

Then you find something smooth on the radio

That makes you wanna sway to the left

And sway to the right

Get lost in a groove that will make your lose you mind

Put a smile on your face and you right into a daze

No there ain’t nothing wrong when a song comes on that makes you wanna

Sway, eh eh ay, eh eh ay, oh oh oh

That makes you wanna

Sway, eh eh ay, eh eh ay, oh oh oh

Start by kicking off your shoes

And you find something smooth

Something that makes you wanna sway to the left

And sway to the right

Get lost in a groove that will make your lose you mind

Put a smile on your face and you right into a daze

No there ain’t nothing wrong when a song comes on that makes you wanna

Sway, eh eh ay, eh eh ay, oh oh oh

That makes you wanna

Sway, eh eh ay, eh eh ay, oh oh oh