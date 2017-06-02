Fifth Harmony – Down (Audio & Testo della prima canzone senza Camila Cabello).

Fifth Harmony – Down, la cover della canzone

Il primo singolo senza Camila Cabello per le Fifth Harmony, ormai in quattro.

In quattro si, ma sempre brave. Oggi (2 giugno 2017) è arrivato il nuovo singolo delle Fifth Harmony dal titolo Down. Si tratta di una collaborazione con il rapper Gucci Mane, ed è la prima canzone estratta dal terzo album in studio del gruppo femminile, ed è stato rilasciato oggi, insieme al brano Down, attraverso l’etichetta Epic Records.

“Down” segue la stessa formula della loro hit “Worth It” del 2015 e del loro successo “Work From Home” del 2016. Non c’è una rivoluzione del sound ed anche lo stile è più o meno il medesimo. Brano pop, testi sexy accompagnati dal versetto di un rapper.

Come vi dicevo nel sottotitolo, questa è la prima canzone ufficiale delle Fifth Harmony senza Camila Cabello, che ora ha intrapreso la carriera da solista, e sta facendo benissimo tra l’altro. C’è un po’ di pressione attorno a questo singolo delle Fifth Harmony, e le stesse ragazze devono zittire le voci dei critici che affermano che senza Camila sarà difficile per loro avere lo stesso successo. Io penso che Down farà bene anche senza Camila, e poi le quattro Fifth hanno promesso un video sexy e mozzafiato per questa traccia.

Ora vi lascio all’audio di Down, diteci se vi è piaciuto. Sotto ancora trovate il testo del brano.

Fifth Harmony – Down (Testo):

It’s Gucci

Fifth Harmony

I need somebody with some patience

Cause you know I got a temperament

And yeah, you got a reputation

Nothin’ that a little love can’t fix

There ain’t no kinda situation

Where I wouldn’t cross a line for you

FBI interrogation

I would get up there and lie for you

When push come to shove

You show me love

When push come to shove, aye

Long as you’re holding me down, down, down

I’m gon’ keep lovin’ you down, down, down

Long as you’re holding me down, down, down

I’m gon’ keep lovin’ you down, down, down

I’m gon’ keep lovin’ you

You the type that I could bake for (bake for)

Cause baby, you know how to take that cake

And I’m the only one you wait for

Cause baby, you know that I’m worth the wait

When push come to shove

You show me love (you show me love)

When push come to shove, aye

Long as you’re holding me down, down, down

I’m gon’ keep lovin’ you down, down, down

Long as you’re holding me down, down, down

I’m gon’ keep lovin’ you down, down, down

I’m gon’ keep lovin’ you

(Verso Gucci Mane)

It’s just like Bonnie and Clyde just walked in

A gangster and his bride walked in

We on the same team and we ballin’

Got me showin’ off my ring like I’m Jordan

And I’ma hold you down like you hold me

And I’ll never tell a soul what you told me

When I was sittin’ in the cells is when you showed me

It takes a real one to put up with the old me

That’s why you in the coupe with the low seat

That’s why we at the game on the floor seats

My diamond that they seein’ from the nosebleeds

You make ‘em mad, feel like you won a trophy

Long as you’re holding me down, down, down

I’m gon’ keep lovin’ you down, down, down

Long as you’re holding me down, down, down

I’m gon’ keep lovin’ you down, down, down (love you down)

I’m gon’ keep lovin’ you down, down, down

Long as you’re holding me down, down, down

I’m gon’ keep lovin’ you down, down, down

Long as you’re holding me down, down, down (i’m gon’ love you down)

I’m gon’ keep lovin’ you down, down, down (long as you’re lovin’ me, boy)

I’m gon’ keep lovin’ you