Julia Michaels – Uh Huh (Audio, Testo & Recensione).

Julia Michaels, la cantante che sta conquistando le classifiche.

Uh Huh non è un’esclamazione ma il secondo singolo di Julia Michaels, la cantante che ora sta registrando un nuovo album, che conterrà anche il singolo debutto “Issues“.

“Uh Huh” è stato rilasciato ieri nei negozi digitali e sarà parte del nuovo EP che vi accennavo prima, intitolato Nervous System e che uscirà quest’anno su Republic Records.

“Uh Huh” è un inno d’amore che vanta un lato acustico, un lato pop ed anche un lato grunge. E proprio come “Issues”, questa canzone è molto originale.

E’ bello quando una nuova artista riesce a portare nuovi sound in un settore che ha sempre bisogno di novità. Uh Huh è magnetico e la voce di Julia è bellissima, sono sicuro che farà benissimo anche nelle classifiche di vendita.

Qui sotto trovate l’audio attraverso Spotify e poi anche il testo del brano. Se vi è piaciuto o se l’odiate lasciateci un commento.

Julia Michaels – Uh Huh (Testo):

It’s electric

How my lipstick meets its own way

Right into your kiss and

It’s pathetic how we both get kind of fucked up

Hanging on each other

We’re ahead now

Should we slow down

Should we slow down

cause I’m getting some kind of share without you

UH-HUH

I think you’re moving in too close

But I think that it’s my body wanting it the most like

UH-HUH

I don’t know what it is I feel

But I know it’s my emotions going in for the kill like

UH HUH

UH HUH

But I know it’s my emotions going in for the kill

It’s electric

How symmetric

We both get when you lay beside me

It’s phenetic

How our mouths grip almost too tight to the words we’re saying

We’re in deep now

Should we slow down

Should we slow down

cause I’m getting some kind of share without you

UH-HUH

I think you’re moving in to close

But I think that it’s my body wanting it the most like

UH-HUH

I don’t know what it is I feel

But I know it’s my emotions going in for the kill like

UH HUH

UH HUH

But I know it’s my emotions going in for the kill

It’s rare when the panic in my mind feels so damn good, woo!

Uh-huh

I think you’re moving in to close

But I think that it’s my body wanting it the most like

UH-HUH

I don’t know what it is I feel

But I know it’s my emotions going in for the kill like

UH HUH

UH HUH

But I know it’s my emotions going in for the kill