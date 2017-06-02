Julia Michaels – Uh Huh (Audio, Testo & Recensione).

Julia Michaels, la cantante che sta conquistando le classifiche.
Uh Huh non è un’esclamazione ma il secondo singolo di Julia Michaels, la cantante che ora sta registrando un nuovo album, che conterrà anche il singolo debutto “Issues“.
“Uh Huh” è stato rilasciato ieri nei negozi digitali e sarà parte del nuovo EP che vi accennavo prima, intitolato Nervous System e che uscirà quest’anno su Republic Records.
“Uh Huh” è un inno d’amore che vanta un lato acustico, un lato pop ed anche un lato grunge. E proprio come “Issues”, questa canzone è molto originale.
E’ bello quando una nuova artista riesce a portare nuovi sound in un settore che ha sempre bisogno di novità. Uh Huh è magnetico e la voce di Julia è bellissima, sono sicuro che farà benissimo anche nelle classifiche di vendita.
Qui sotto trovate l’audio attraverso Spotify e poi anche il testo del brano. Se vi è piaciuto o se l’odiate lasciateci un commento.
Julia Michaels – Uh Huh (Testo):
It’s electric
How my lipstick meets its own way
Right into your kiss and
It’s pathetic how we both get kind of fucked up
Hanging on each other
We’re ahead now
Should we slow down
Should we slow down
cause I’m getting some kind of share without you
UH-HUH
I think you’re moving in too close
But I think that it’s my body wanting it the most like
UH-HUH
But I know it’s my emotions going in for the kill like
UH HUH
UH HUH
But I know it’s my emotions going in for the kill
It’s electric
How symmetric
We both get when you lay beside me
It’s phenetic
How our mouths grip almost too tight to the words we’re saying
We’re in deep now
Should we slow down
Should we slow down
cause I’m getting some kind of share without you
UH-HUH
I think you’re moving in to close
But I think that it’s my body wanting it the most like
UH-HUH
I don’t know what it is I feel
But I know it’s my emotions going in for the kill like
UH HUH
UH HUH
But I know it’s my emotions going in for the kill
It’s rare when the panic in my mind feels so damn good, woo!
Uh-huh
I think you’re moving in to close
But I think that it’s my body wanting it the most like
UH-HUH
I don’t know what it is I feel
But I know it’s my emotions going in for the kill like
UH HUH
UH HUH
But I know it’s my emotions going in for the kill