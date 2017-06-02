Lorde – Perfect Places (Audio, Testo & Recensione).

Lorde ha rilasciato oggi una nuova canzone estratta da “Melodrama”. Stiamo parlando di “Perfect Places”, la traccia di chiusura del suo prossimo e secondo album in studio.

Perfect Places di Lode vanta una coproduzione con Jack Antonoff. La canzone, oltre ad essere un singolo che fa da conto alla rovescia all’album, è anche il follow-up di Green Light.

Lorde ha spiegato su Facebook il significato di Perfect Places:

“Oggi, è uscito Perfect Places in tutto il mondo. Questo è un brano speciale. Stavo vivendo a New York durante l’estate dello scorso anno, stavo scrivendo melodrama, ed attraversavo il ponte di Brooklyn ogni giorno, oppure spesso stavo seduta sulla metropolitana col caldo, per poi tornare a casa in inverno. La mia vita era strana e bizzarra perché continuavo a scrivere e ripristinare il tutto. E tutta l’estate scorsa, non riuscivo a togliermi di dosso la sensazione che tutti quelli che conoscevo o vedevo stavano cercando di dirmi qualcosa. Questa canzone proviene da quel ciclo infinito di serate e dal caldo violento dell’estate. Ci è voluto molto tempo per arrivare al pezzo finale, e tutto è partito da una demo col pianoforte. È vicina al mio cuore. Spero vi piaccia.”

“Perfect Places” è una canzone bellissima e secondo me superiore a Green Light. E’ molto radio friendly e ben si adatta all’estate 2017. Con Green Light Lorde ha stentato nelle classifiche di vendite, a Perfect Places potrebbe ripristinare l’equilibrio in favore della cantante. Ascolta la nuova canzone qui sotto tramite Spotify.

Lorde – Perfect Places (Testo):

Every night, I live and die

Feel the party to my bones

Watch the wasters blow the speakers

Spill my guts beneath the outdoor light

It’s just another graceless night

I hate the headlines and the weather

I’m 19 and I’m on fire

But when we’re dancing I’m alright

It’s just another graceless night

Are you lost enough?

Have another drink, get lost in us

This is how we get notorious, oh

‘Cause I don’t know

If they keep tellin’ you where to go

I’ll blow my brains out to the radio, oh

All of the things we’re taking

‘Cause we are young and we’re ashamed

Sends us to perfect places

All of our heroes fading

Now I can’t stand to be alone

Let’s go to perfect places

Every night, I live and die

Meet somebody, take ‘em home

Let’s kiss and then take off our clothes

It’s just another graceless night

Cause all of the things we’re taking

Cause we are young and we’re ashamed

Sends us to perfect places

All of our heroes fading

Now I can’t stand to be alone

Let’s go to perfect places

All the nights spent off our faces

Trying to find these perfect places

What the fuck are perfect places anyway?

All the nights spent off our faces

Trying to find these perfect places

What the fuck are perfect places anyway?

All the nights spent off our faces

Trying to find these perfect places

What the fuck are perfect places anyway?