Lorde – Perfect Places (Audio, Testo & Recensione).

Lorde ha rilasciato oggi una nuova canzone estratta da “Melodrama”. Stiamo parlando di “Perfect Places”, la traccia di chiusura del suo prossimo e secondo album in studio.
Perfect Places di Lode vanta una coproduzione con Jack Antonoff. La canzone, oltre ad essere un singolo che fa da conto alla rovescia all’album, è anche il follow-up di Green Light.
Lorde ha spiegato su Facebook il significato di Perfect Places:
“Oggi, è uscito Perfect Places in tutto il mondo. Questo è un brano speciale. Stavo vivendo a New York durante l’estate dello scorso anno, stavo scrivendo melodrama, ed attraversavo il ponte di Brooklyn ogni giorno, oppure spesso stavo seduta sulla metropolitana col caldo, per poi tornare a casa in inverno. La mia vita era strana e bizzarra perché continuavo a scrivere e ripristinare il tutto. E tutta l’estate scorsa, non riuscivo a togliermi di dosso la sensazione che tutti quelli che conoscevo o vedevo stavano cercando di dirmi qualcosa. Questa canzone proviene da quel ciclo infinito di serate e dal caldo violento dell’estate. Ci è voluto molto tempo per arrivare al pezzo finale, e tutto è partito da una demo col pianoforte. È vicina al mio cuore. Spero vi piaccia.”
“Perfect Places” è una canzone bellissima e secondo me superiore a Green Light. E’ molto radio friendly e ben si adatta all’estate 2017. Con Green Light Lorde ha stentato nelle classifiche di vendite, a Perfect Places potrebbe ripristinare l’equilibrio in favore della cantante. Ascolta la nuova canzone qui sotto tramite Spotify.
Lorde – Perfect Places (Testo):
Every night, I live and die
Feel the party to my bones
Watch the wasters blow the speakers
Spill my guts beneath the outdoor light
It’s just another graceless night
I hate the headlines and the weather
I’m 19 and I’m on fire
But when we’re dancing I’m alright
It’s just another graceless night
Are you lost enough?
Have another drink, get lost in us
This is how we get notorious, oh
‘Cause I don’t know
If they keep tellin’ you where to go
I’ll blow my brains out to the radio, oh
All of the things we’re taking
‘Cause we are young and we’re ashamed
Sends us to perfect places
All of our heroes fading
Now I can’t stand to be alone
Let’s go to perfect places
Meet somebody, take ‘em home
Let’s kiss and then take off our clothes
It’s just another graceless night
Cause all of the things we’re taking
Cause we are young and we’re ashamed
Sends us to perfect places
All of our heroes fading
Now I can’t stand to be alone
Let’s go to perfect places
All the nights spent off our faces
Trying to find these perfect places
What the fuck are perfect places anyway?
All the nights spent off our faces
Trying to find these perfect places
What the fuck are perfect places anyway?
All the nights spent off our faces
Trying to find these perfect places
What the fuck are perfect places anyway?