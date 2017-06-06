“Blackstar” di David Bowie nominato postumo per il South Bank Sky Arts Awards

David Bowie ha ricevuto una nomination postuma per il suo ultimo album “Blackstar” ai South Bank Sky Arts Awards.

La leggenda della musica e della pop culture David Bowie continua a mietere successi anche dopo la scomparsa che sconvolse il mondo nel Gennaio dello scorso anno.

Il suo canto del cigno, il capolavoro “Blackstar“, uscito il giorno del sessantanovesimo compleanno della star inglese, è stato nominato nella categoria “Pop Music” dei South Bank Sky Arts Awards. Gli altri due nominati nella stessa categoria sono “I like it when you sleep, for you are so beautiful yet so unaware of it” de The1975 e “Konnichiwa” di Skepta.

I nominati di tutte le categorie

Musica classica



Tom Coult, Spirit of the Staircase, London Sinfonietta/Martyn Brabbins

Dunedin Consort, Monteverdi Vespers, Lammermuir Festival

Philharmonia Orchestra, Stravinsky: Myths & Rituals

Comedy

Camping, Sky Atlantic

Fleabag, BBC Three

People Just Do Nothing, BBC Three

Ballo

English National Ballet, Akram Khan’s Giselle

Richard Alston Dance Company, An Italian in Madrid

Northern Ballet, Jane Eyre

Film

American Honey

I, Daniel Blake

Under the Shadow

Letteratura

The Gustav Sonata, Rose Tremain

The Return: Fathers, Sons and the Land In Between, Hisham Matar

Swing Time, Zadie Smith

Opera

4.48 Psychosis, Royal Opera House

Nothing, Glyndebourne Youth Opera

Wagner: Der Ring des Nibelungen (The Ring Cycle), Opera North

Pop Music

The 1975, I like it when you sleep, for you are so beautiful yet so unaware of it

David Bowie, Blackstar

Skepta, Konnichiwa

Teatro

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Palace Theatre

The Shakespeare Trilogy, Donmar at King’s Cross

Yerma, Young Vic

TV Drama

Happy Valley, BBC One

National Treasure, Channel 4

The Crown, Netflix

Arti Visuali



John Akomfrah, Vertigo Sea

George Shaw: My Back to Nature

Artangel, Inside: Artists and Writers in Reading Prison

Times Breakthrough Nominees:

Classical -Sheku Kanneh-Mason

Comedy – Kieran Hodgson

Dance – Vidya Patel

Film – Lewis MacDougall

Literature – Joseph Knox

Opera – Natalya Romaniw

Pop Music – Sampha

Theatre – Kate O’Flynn

TV Drama – Malachi Kirby

Visual Art – Rachel Kneebone

Arrivati ormai al loro ventunesimo anniversario, i South Bank Sky Arts Awards premiano il meglio della cultura e dei successi inglesi. La cerimonia di quest’anno si terrà Sabato 9 Giugno e sarà presentata da Lord Melvyn Bragg.