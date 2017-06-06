“Blackstar” di David Bowie nominato postumo per il South Bank Sky Arts Awards

David Bowie ha ricevuto una nomination postuma per il suo ultimo album “Blackstar” ai South Bank Sky Arts Awards.
La leggenda della musica e della pop culture David Bowie continua a mietere successi anche dopo la scomparsa che sconvolse il mondo nel Gennaio dello scorso anno.
Il suo canto del cigno, il capolavoro “Blackstar“, uscito il giorno del sessantanovesimo compleanno della star inglese, è stato nominato nella categoria “Pop Music” dei South Bank Sky Arts Awards. Gli altri due nominati nella stessa categoria sono “I like it when you sleep, for you are so beautiful yet so unaware of it” de The1975 e “Konnichiwa” di Skepta.
I nominati di tutte le categorie
Musica classica
- Tom Coult, Spirit of the Staircase, London Sinfonietta/Martyn Brabbins
- Dunedin Consort, Monteverdi Vespers, Lammermuir Festival
- Philharmonia Orchestra, Stravinsky: Myths & Rituals
Comedy
- Camping, Sky Atlantic
- Fleabag, BBC Three
- People Just Do Nothing, BBC Three
Ballo
- English National Ballet, Akram Khan’s Giselle
- Richard Alston Dance Company, An Italian in Madrid
- Northern Ballet, Jane Eyre
Film
- American Honey
- I, Daniel Blake
- Under the Shadow
Letteratura
- The Gustav Sonata, Rose Tremain
- The Return: Fathers, Sons and the Land In Between, Hisham Matar
- Swing Time, Zadie Smith
Opera
- 4.48 Psychosis, Royal Opera House
- Nothing, Glyndebourne Youth Opera
- Wagner: Der Ring des Nibelungen (The Ring Cycle), Opera North
Pop Music
- The 1975, I like it when you sleep, for you are so beautiful yet so unaware of it
- David Bowie, Blackstar
- Skepta, Konnichiwa
Teatro
- Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Palace Theatre
- The Shakespeare Trilogy, Donmar at King’s Cross
- Yerma, Young Vic
TV Drama
- Happy Valley, BBC One
- National Treasure, Channel 4
- The Crown, Netflix
Arti Visuali
- John Akomfrah, Vertigo Sea
- George Shaw: My Back to Nature
- Artangel, Inside: Artists and Writers in Reading Prison
Times Breakthrough Nominees:
Classical -Sheku Kanneh-Mason
Comedy – Kieran Hodgson
Dance – Vidya Patel
Film – Lewis MacDougall
Literature – Joseph Knox
Opera – Natalya Romaniw
Pop Music – Sampha
Theatre – Kate O’Flynn
TV Drama – Malachi Kirby
Visual Art – Rachel Kneebone
Arrivati ormai al loro ventunesimo anniversario, i South Bank Sky Arts Awards premiano il meglio della cultura e dei successi inglesi. La cerimonia di quest’anno si terrà Sabato 9 Giugno e sarà presentata da Lord Melvyn Bragg.