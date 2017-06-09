David Guetta & Justin Bieber – 2U (Audio, Testo & Recensione)

David Guetta & Justin Bieber hanno pubblicato 2U, ascoltala qui.

David Guetta non sembra più l’hitmaker che dominava le classifiche mondiali con i suoi pezzi dance, ed il suo sound sembra ancora un po’ vecchio o comunque non efficace come in passato, e forse nemmeno la voce di Justin Bieber potrà bastare a farlo balzare in vetta alle classifiche di vendita. La produzione EDM scelta per 2U, il suo nuovo singolo con il cantante canadese, non sembra efficace come quelle – per esempio – di canzoni dei Major Lazer, per fare un esempio.

2U è stato rilasciato questo venerdì mattina nei negozi digitali. Un video ha accompagnato l’uscita del brano e vanta diverse modelle di Victoria’s Secret.

Clicca qui per acquistare il bano di David Guetta & Justin Bieber – 2U

“Quando si tratta di te, non c’è crimine, prendiamo entrambi le nostre anime”, canta Justin Bieber nel ritornella della sua romantica e rilassata collaborazione con il dj francese David Guetta.

Questi testi sono una metafora per fare l’amore? 2U sarebbe stata una buona canzone – c’è la voce di Justin – se solo avesse avuto una buona produzione EDM alle spalle. Il sound non funziona e forse Guetta dovrebbe cambiare il suo stile per valorizzarsi di nuovo.

Sotto l’audio/video di 2U con le modelle di Victoria’s Secret:

David Guetta & Justin Bieber – 2U (Testo):

No limit in the sky

That I won’t fly for ya

No amount of tears in my eyes

That I won’t cry for ya, oh no

With every breath that I take

I want you to share that air with me

There’s no promise that I won’t keep

I’ll climb a mountain, there’s none too steep

When it comes to you

There’s no crime

Let’s take both of our souls

And intertwine

When it comes to you

Don’t be blind

Watch me speak from my heart

When it comes to you, comes to you

Want you to share that

(It comes to you)

Cupid in a line

Arrow got your name on it, oh yeah

Don’t miss out on a love

And regret yourself on it, oh

Open up your mind, clear your head

Ain’t gotta wake up to an empty bed

Share my life, it’s yours to keep

Now that I give to you all of me, oh

When it comes to you

There’s no crime

Let’s take both of our souls

And intertwine

When it comes to you

Don’t be blind

Watch me speak from my heart

When it comes to you, comes to you

Want you to share that

(Share) When it comes to you

Want you to share that

When it comes to you

There’s no crime

Let’s take both of our souls

And intertwine

When it comes to you

Don’t be blind

Watch me speak from my heart

When it comes to you, comes to you