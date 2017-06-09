DJ Khaled rivela la tracklist dell’album Grateful

DJ Khaled ha pubblicato la tracklist di Grateful
Come precedentemente annunciato, DJ Khaled ha rivelato la tracklist del suo prossimo e nuovo album “Grateful” via Instagram nella giornata di oggi.
Il 23 giugno sarà la data di uscita del disco “Grateful” che conterrà 23 brani. “23” sarà il numero preferito di Dj Khaled?
Tra le nuove tracce rivelate oggi, ci sono interessanti collaborazioni: Alicia Keys, Nicki Minaj, Future, Chance the Rapper, Migos, Nas e Travis Scott, insomma, tutti nomi molto interessanti.
La collaborazione di DJ Khaled con Rihanna “Wild Thoughts” però, è una delle più attese dai fan. Tutto il disco in se sembra interessante, e sicuramente farà il botto nelle classifiche di vendita. Vi ricordiamo che nell’album è incluso anche il brano con Justin Bieber intitolato “I’m The One”.
Io sono un grandissimo fan di Alicia Keys e quindi non vedo l’ora di sentire questa nuova canzone dal titolo Nobody.
Ecco la lista tracklist completa di Grateful qui sotto:
- (Intro) I’m So Grateful (feat. Sizzla)
- Shining (feat. Beyoncé & JAY Z)
- To the Max (feat. Drake)
- Wild Thoughts (feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller)
- I’m the One (feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne)
- On Everything (feat. Travis Scott, Rick Ross & Big Sean)
- I’m Secured (feat. Nas & Travis Scott)
- (Interlude) Hallelujah (DJ Khaled & Betty Wright)
- Nobody (feat. Alicia Keys & Nicki Minaj)
- I Love You So Much (feat. Chance The Rapper)
- Don’t Quit (DJ Khaled & Calvin Harris) [feat. Travis Scott & Jeremih]
- I Can’t Even Lie (feat. Future & Nicki Minaj)
- Down For Life (feat. PARTYNEXTDOOR, Future, Travis Scott, Rick Ross & Kodak Black)
- Major Bag Alert (feat. Migos)
- Good Man (feat. Pusha T & Jadakiss)
- Billy Ocean (feat. Fat Joe & Raekwon)
- Pull a Caper (feat. Kodak Black, Gucci Mane & Rick Ross)
- That Range Roger Came With Steps (feat. Future & Yo Gotti)
- Iced Out My Arms (feat. Future, Migos, T.I. & 21 Savage)
- Whatever (feat. Future, Young Thug, Rick Ross & 2 Chainz)
- (Interlude) [DJ Khaled & Belly]
- Unchanging Love [DJ Khaled & Mavado]
- Asahd Talk (Thank You Asahd)