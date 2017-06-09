Free Me di Sia sensibilizza il mondo sul killer HIV. Il ricavato andrà in beneficenza.

Una canzone per beneficenza
Sia è una di quelle cantanti che rilascia sempre musica in grado di toccare argomenti molto importanti. In questo caso ha pubblicato un singolo per sostenere importanti organizzazioni di beneficenza ed istituzioni che lottano per un cambiamento positivo in questo mondo. Questo è ciò che differenzia Sia da molti altri artisti in questo settore. Oltre alle qualità musicali, ovviamente.
La cantautrice australiana ha pubblicato ieri una nuova canzone intitolata “Free Me“. Questa è una potente ballata su pianoforte, che vanta un rollercoaster di note vocali favolose in cui vengono scritti dei messaggi per la campagna “#endHIV“. Tutti i proventi di “Free Me” andranno a questa campagna, che finanzia la ricerca medica e scientifica per trovare una cura per l’HIV. Trattandosi di un singolo di Sia, i guadagni non saranno bassi, e dato che si tratta di una buona causa, vi chiediamo di aiutare questa ricerca.
Il video musicale di Free Me con Zoe Zaldana
Oltre al rilascio di “Free Me” sulle piattaforme digitali, Sia ha anche pubblicato il video musicale ufficiale su YouTube. Il video musicale è interpretato da Zoe Zaldana ed è narrato da Julianne Moore. La storia del video musicale ruota intorno a Zoe Zaldana che interpreta il ruolo di una donna a cui viene diagnosticato l’HIV.
Il video musicale mostrerà tutte le emozioni – brutte – che si provano quando viene diagnosticata una patologia così grave. Per rendere le cose peggiori, il personaggio di Zoe è anche incinta. Sia ha voluto rendere gli spettatori consapevoli che l’HIV è il primo killer di donne nell’età riproduttiva in tutto il mondo.
Il testo di Free Me:
I don’t want to hold your face
I’m scared what I might see there
Drown myself in this space
And I’m a burning fire
Peace may come
I hope it won’t take long
Just a faith I cannot see
Bring me home
I’m in there all along
Just me and my melody
And free me
And free me
From this pain I’ve been running from
I’m tired and I’m free falling
And free me
And free me
From this shame I’ve been running from
I’m lost and I am calling you
Stepping even further
Take my hand and turn me around
I’m listening to myself
Peace may come
I hope it won’t take long
Just a faith I cannot see
Bring me home
I’m in there all along
Just me and my melody
And free me
And free me
From this pain I’ve been running from
I’m tired and I’m free falling
And free me
And free me
From this shame I’ve been running from
I’m lost and I am calling you
I’m calling you
And though I can’t undo
All the things I put you through
And I can’t take your hand
Lifted high above everything
Only you
Free me
Free me
From this pain I’ve been running from
I’m tired and I’m free falling
Free me
Free me
From this shame I’ve been running from
I’m lost and I am calling you
Free me
Free me
From this pain I’ve been running from
I’m tired and I’m free falling
Free me
Free me
From this shame I’ve been running from
I’m lost and I am calling you