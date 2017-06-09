Free Me di Sia sensibilizza il mondo sul killer HIV. Il ricavato andrà in beneficenza.

Zoe Zaldana nel video di Free Me di Sia, dove interpreta una donna malata di HIV

Una canzone per beneficenza

Sia è una di quelle cantanti che rilascia sempre musica in grado di toccare argomenti molto importanti. In questo caso ha pubblicato un singolo per sostenere importanti organizzazioni di beneficenza ed istituzioni che lottano per un cambiamento positivo in questo mondo. Questo è ciò che differenzia Sia da molti altri artisti in questo settore. Oltre alle qualità musicali, ovviamente.

La cantautrice australiana ha pubblicato ieri una nuova canzone intitolata “Free Me“. Questa è una potente ballata su pianoforte, che vanta un rollercoaster di note vocali favolose in cui vengono scritti dei messaggi per la campagna “#endHIV“. Tutti i proventi di “Free Me” andranno a questa campagna, che finanzia la ricerca medica e scientifica per trovare una cura per l’HIV. Trattandosi di un singolo di Sia, i guadagni non saranno bassi, e dato che si tratta di una buona causa, vi chiediamo di aiutare questa ricerca.

Il video musicale di Free Me con Zoe Zaldana

Oltre al rilascio di “Free Me” sulle piattaforme digitali, Sia ha anche pubblicato il video musicale ufficiale su YouTube. Il video musicale è interpretato da Zoe Zaldana ed è narrato da Julianne Moore. La storia del video musicale ruota intorno a Zoe Zaldana che interpreta il ruolo di una donna a cui viene diagnosticato l’HIV.

Il video musicale mostrerà tutte le emozioni – brutte – che si provano quando viene diagnosticata una patologia così grave. Per rendere le cose peggiori, il personaggio di Zoe è anche incinta. Sia ha voluto rendere gli spettatori consapevoli che l’HIV è il primo killer di donne nell’età riproduttiva in tutto il mondo.

Il testo di Free Me:

I don’t want to hold your face

I’m scared what I might see there

Drown myself in this space

And I’m a burning fire

Peace may come

I hope it won’t take long

Just a faith I cannot see

Bring me home

I’m in there all along

Just me and my melody

And free me

And free me

From this pain I’ve been running from

I’m tired and I’m free falling

And free me

And free me

From this shame I’ve been running from

I’m lost and I am calling you

I don’t have a way back down

Stepping even further

Take my hand and turn me around

I’m listening to myself

Peace may come

I hope it won’t take long

Just a faith I cannot see

Bring me home

I’m in there all along

Just me and my melody

And free me

And free me

From this pain I’ve been running from

I’m tired and I’m free falling

And free me

And free me

From this shame I’ve been running from

I’m lost and I am calling you

I’m calling you

And though I can’t undo

All the things I put you through

And I can’t take your hand

Lifted high above everything

Only you

Free me

Free me

From this pain I’ve been running from

I’m tired and I’m free falling

Free me

Free me

From this shame I’ve been running from

I’m lost and I am calling you

Free me

Free me

From this pain I’ve been running from

I’m tired and I’m free falling

Free me

Free me

From this shame I’ve been running from

I’m lost and I am calling you