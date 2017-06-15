Imagine Dragons: il testo di “Walking the Wire” da “EVOLVE”

Gli Imagine Dragons rendono disponibile la nuova traccia “Walking the Wire”, estratta dal nuovo album “EVOLVE”: leggi il testo.
Nell’attesa dell’uscita di quello che sarà per gli Imagine Dragons il terzo album in studio, “EVOLVE“, prevista per il 23 Giugno, la band regala ai fan in attesa un assaggio di un nuovo singolo.
Oggi, infatti, è stato reso disponibile su tutte le piattaforme digitali “Walking the Wire“, estratto dal suddetto album. Purtroppo, il video della canzone è stato ben presto rimosso. Tuttavia siamo riusciti a trovare il testo, che riportiamo di seguito.
La traccia è stata composta da Daniel Reynolds, Alexander Grant e Joshua Mosser.
Walking The Wire (da EVOLVE)
Do you feel the same when I’m away from you?
Do you know the line that I’d walk for you?
We could turn around or we could give it up
But we’ll take what comes
Take what comes
Oh the storm is raging against us now
If you’re afraid of falling then don’t look down
But we took the step or we took the leap
And we’ll take what comes
Take what comes
Feel the wind in your hair
Feel the rush way up here
We’re walking the wire, love
We’re walking the wire, love
We’re gotta be higher, up
We’re walking the wire, wire, wire
There’s nights we had that just walk away [?]
And there’s tears we’ll cry but those tears will fade
It’s the price we pay when it comes to love
And we’ll take what comes
Take what comes
Feel the wind in your hair
Feel the rush way up here
We’re walking the wire, love
We’re walking the wire, love
We’re gotta be higher
We’re walking the wire, wire, wire
So look out down below
Look out down below
Look out down below
Walking the wire, wire, wire
So look out down below
Oh I’ll take your hand when thunder roars
And I hold you close, I’ll stay the course
I promise you from up above
That we’ll take what comes
Take what comes
Love
We’re walking the wire, love
We’re walking the wire, love
We’re gotta be higher, up
We’re walking the wire, wire, wire
So look out down below
Look out down below
Look out down below
Walking the wire, wire, wire
So look out down below