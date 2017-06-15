Imagine Dragons: il testo di “Walking the Wire” da “EVOLVE”

Gli Imagine Dragons rendono disponibile la nuova traccia “Walking the Wire”, estratta dal nuovo album “EVOLVE”: leggi il testo.

Nell’attesa dell’uscita di quello che sarà per gli Imagine Dragons il terzo album in studio, “EVOLVE“, prevista per il 23 Giugno, la band regala ai fan in attesa un assaggio di un nuovo singolo.

Oggi, infatti, è stato reso disponibile su tutte le piattaforme digitali “Walking the Wire“, estratto dal suddetto album. Purtroppo, il video della canzone è stato ben presto rimosso. Tuttavia siamo riusciti a trovare il testo, che riportiamo di seguito.

La traccia è stata composta da Daniel Reynolds, Alexander Grant e Joshua Mosser.

Walking The Wire (da EVOLVE)

Do you feel the same when I’m away from you?

Do you know the line that I’d walk for you?

We could turn around or we could give it up

But we’ll take what comes

Take what comes

Oh the storm is raging against us now

If you’re afraid of falling then don’t look down

But we took the step or we took the leap

And we’ll take what comes

Take what comes

Feel the wind in your hair

Feel the rush way up here

We’re walking the wire, love

We’re walking the wire, love

We’re gotta be higher, up

We’re walking the wire, wire, wire

There’s nights we had that just walk away [?]

And there’s tears we’ll cry but those tears will fade

It’s the price we pay when it comes to love

And we’ll take what comes

Take what comes

Feel the wind in your hair

Feel the rush way up here

We’re walking the wire, love

We’re walking the wire, love

We’re gotta be higher

We’re walking the wire, wire, wire

So look out down below

Look out down below

Look out down below

Walking the wire, wire, wire

So look out down below

Oh I’ll take your hand when thunder roars

And I hold you close, I’ll stay the course

I promise you from up above

That we’ll take what comes

Take what comes

Love

We’re walking the wire, love

We’re walking the wire, love

We’re gotta be higher, up

We’re walking the wire, wire, wire

So look out down below

Look out down below

Look out down below

Walking the wire, wire, wire

So look out down below