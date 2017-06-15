The Killers, Nuovo singolo “The Man”: audio e testo

Dopo la notizia del titolo dell’album che uscirà entro la fine del 2017, e che sarà appunto “Wonderful Wonderful”, i The Killers deliziano i propri fan con un nuovo singolo che anticipa l’album e fa sognare quanti stanno aspettando con ansia i nuovi brani della band di Las Vegas.

Il nuovo singolo dei The Killers si chiama “The Man“, ed è disponibile da ieri, 14 giugno 2017 come anteprima di tutto quello che ci aspetta con “Wonderful Wonderful”, il quinto album in studio della band.

Quando uscirà l’album “Wonderful Wonderful”?

La data precisa di usicta dell’album dei The Killers non è nota, ma voci di corridoio parlano di una possibile uscita entro l’autunno del 2017, e in ogni caso entro la fine di quest’anno. “Wonderful Wonderful” sarà il quinto album della band capitanata da Brandon Flowers ed uscirà ben 5 anni dopo l’ultimo lavoro discografico della band, ossia l’album “Runaways” del 2012.

Nonostante l’amore dei numerosi fan, parlando della sua musica Brandon Flowers ammette che quando sente il primo lavoro discografico dei The Killers “Hot Fuss” in radio, cambia subito stazione. “Non è inusuale per le persone ascoltare la propria voce registrata e non piacersi- ammette il vocalist -Tutti vorrebbero poter tornare indietro e rifare le cose, ma riconosceo che in quel lavoro c’è una sorta di magia”.

Il nuovo singolo “The Man”

Un ritorno in grade forma per i The Killers, che con il brano “The Man” anticipano quello che sarà il loro prossimo album. Il brano si presenta in perfetto stile pop rock, con un Brandon Flowers in gran forma. Accanto a lui il resto della band è formato da Dave Keuning e Mark Stoermer alle chitarre e Ronnie Vannucci alla batteria.

Ecco il testo completo del brano “The Man“:

I know the score like the back of my hand

Them other boys, I don’t give a damn

They kiss on the ring, I carry the crown

Nothing can break, nothing can break me down

I got a plan

I know the direction, the lay of the land

I know the score like the back of my hand

Them other boys, I don’t give a damn [Pre-Chorus] I’m the man, come round

No-nothing can break, no-nothing can break me down

I’m the man, come round and

No-nothing can break, you can’t break me down

You can’t break me down [Chorus] I got gas in the tank

I got money in the bank

I got news for you baby, you’re looking at the man

I got skin in the game

I got I got news for you baby, you’re looking at the man [Verse 2] When it comes to Friday, I always earn

Don’t try to teach me, I got nothing to learn

‘Cause baby I’m gifted

You see what I mean?

USDA certified lean [Pre-Chorus] I’m the man, come round

No-nothing can break, you can’t break me down [Chorus] I got gas in the tank

I got money in the bank

I got news for you baby, you’re looking at the man

I got skin in the game

I got I got news for you baby, you’re looking at the man

Who’s the man? Who’s the man?

I’m the man, I’m the man

Who’s the man? Who’s the man?

I’m the man, I’m the man

I’m the man

I’m the man