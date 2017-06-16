Arcade Fire, nuovo singolo “Creature Comfort”: video e testo

Un nuovo singolo per la band indi rock canadese, che oggi presenta il video ufficiale di “Creature Comfort”

Alcuni avranno già sentito il pezzo in questione al Primavera Sound di Barcellona, dove gli Arcade Fire ne avevano suonato una versione live. Per tutti gli altri, oggi sul canale ufficiale della band è stato pubblicato il video della canzone “Creature Comfort“. Si tratta di una nuova anteprima del prossimo album in studio dal titolo “Everything now” in uscita per il prossimo 28 luglio.

Con questo brano si segna un passaggio importante per gli Arcade Fire, che passano da un’etichetta indipenderte ad una major, la Columbia.

Soltanto qualche giorno fa, una piccola anteprima del video era stata resa nota in una finta pubblicità di cereali, e durante un concerto a Scunthorpe la scorsa settimana gli Arcade Fire avevano anticipato il brano “Signs of Life” ma la traccia non ha ancora una versione ufficiale. Intanto tutti i fan possono godersi il singolo “Creature Comfort” e il video ad esso associato.

Il testo di “Creature Comfort”

Some boys hate themselves

Spend their lives resenting their fathers

Some girls hate their bodies

Stand in the mirror and wait for the feedback

Saying

God, make me famous

If you can’t just make it painless

Just make it painless

Assisted suicide

She dreams about dying all the time

She told me she came so close

Filled up the bathtub and put on our first record

Saying

God, make me famous

If you can’t just make it painless

Just make it painless

It goes on and on, I don’t know what I want

On and on, I don’t know if I want it

On and on, I don’t know what I want

On and on, I don’t know if I want it

(On and on I don’t know what I want)

(On and on I don’t know if I want it)

(On and on I don’t know what I want)

(On and on I don’t know if I want it)

Some girls hate themselves

Hide under the covers with sleeping pills and

Some girls cut themselves

Stand in the mirror and wait for the feedback

Some boys get too much, too much love, too much touch

Some boys starve themselves

Stand in the mirror and wait for the feedback

Creature comfort makes it painless

Bury me penniless and nameless

Born in a diamond mine

It’s all around you but you can’t see it

Born in a diamond mine

It’s all around you but you can’t touch it

Saying

God, make me famous

If you can’t just make it painless

Just make it painless

It’s not painless

She was a friend of mine, a friend of mine

And we’re not nameless, oh

It goes on and on, I don’t know what I want

On and on, I don’t know if I want it

On and on, I don’t know what I want

On and on, I don’t know if I want it

(On and on I don’t know what I want)

(On and on I don’t know if I want it)

(On and on I don’t know what I want)

Well if you’re not sure, better safe than sorry

Creature comfort, make it painless

Creature comfort, make it painless

We’re the bones under your feet

The white lie of American prosperity

We wanna dance but we can’t feel the beat

I’m a liar, don’t doubt my sincerity

Just make it painless

Creature comfort, make it painless

Na-na-na-na na-na-na

Na-na-na-na na-na-na

(Na-na-na-na na-na-na)

(Na-na-na-na na-na-na)

Creature comfort, make it painless