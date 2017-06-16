Arcade Fire, nuovo singolo “Creature Comfort”: video e testo

Un nuovo singolo per la band indi rock canadese, che oggi presenta il video ufficiale di “Creature Comfort”
Alcuni avranno già sentito il pezzo in questione al Primavera Sound di Barcellona, dove gli Arcade Fire ne avevano suonato una versione live. Per tutti gli altri, oggi sul canale ufficiale della band è stato pubblicato il video della canzone “Creature Comfort“. Si tratta di una nuova anteprima del prossimo album in studio dal titolo “Everything now” in uscita per il prossimo 28 luglio.
Con questo brano si segna un passaggio importante per gli Arcade Fire, che passano da un’etichetta indipenderte ad una major, la Columbia.
Soltanto qualche giorno fa, una piccola anteprima del video era stata resa nota in una finta pubblicità di cereali, e durante un concerto a Scunthorpe la scorsa settimana gli Arcade Fire avevano anticipato il brano “Signs of Life” ma la traccia non ha ancora una versione ufficiale. Intanto tutti i fan possono godersi il singolo “Creature Comfort” e il video ad esso associato.
Il testo di “Creature Comfort”
Some boys hate themselves
Spend their lives resenting their fathers
Some girls hate their bodies
Stand in the mirror and wait for the feedback
Saying
God, make me famous
If you can’t just make it painless
Just make it painless
Assisted suicide
She dreams about dying all the time
She told me she came so close
Filled up the bathtub and put on our first record
Saying
God, make me famous
If you can’t just make it painless
Just make it painless
It goes on and on, I don’t know what I want
On and on, I don’t know if I want it
On and on, I don’t know what I want
On and on, I don’t know if I want it
(On and on I don’t know what I want)
(On and on I don’t know if I want it)
(On and on I don’t know what I want)
(On and on I don’t know if I want it)
Some girls hate themselves
Hide under the covers with sleeping pills and
Some girls cut themselves
Stand in the mirror and wait for the feedback
Some boys get too much, too much love, too much touch
Some boys starve themselves
Stand in the mirror and wait for the feedback
Creature comfort makes it painless
Bury me penniless and nameless
Born in a diamond mine
It’s all around you but you can’t see it
Born in a diamond mine
It’s all around you but you can’t touch it
Saying
God, make me famous
If you can’t just make it painless
Just make it painless
It’s not painless
She was a friend of mine, a friend of mine
And we’re not nameless, oh
It goes on and on, I don’t know what I want
On and on, I don’t know if I want it
On and on, I don’t know what I want
On and on, I don’t know if I want it
(On and on I don’t know what I want)
(On and on I don’t know if I want it)
(On and on I don’t know what I want)
Well if you’re not sure, better safe than sorry
Creature comfort, make it painless
Creature comfort, make it painless
We’re the bones under your feet
The white lie of American prosperity
We wanna dance but we can’t feel the beat
I’m a liar, don’t doubt my sincerity
Just make it painless
Creature comfort, make it painless
Na-na-na-na na-na-na
Na-na-na-na na-na-na
(Na-na-na-na na-na-na)
(Na-na-na-na na-na-na)
Creature comfort, make it painless