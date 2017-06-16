Feels di Calvin Harris potrebbe essere il riscatto di Katy Perry dopo il flop Witness?

Calvin Harris & Katy Perry hanno pubblicato un nuovo singolo al titolo Feels
Calvin Harris ha presentato oggi un nuovo singolo ufficiale estratto dal suo prossimo album “Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1“, che arriverà nei negozi il 30 giugno. Il titolo di questo brano è “Feels” e si tratta di una collaborazione con Pharrell, Katy Perry e Big Sean. Sì, questa è la prima volta che Calvin e Katy Perry lavorano insieme in un brano. Sarà questo l’inizio di una “relazione” musicale? Sarà questo il riscatto di Perry dopo il mezzo flop rappresentato dall’album Witness? Lo spero vivamente. Le ultime recensioni per l’album avranno fatto capire a Katy che ha necessariamente bisogno di rinnovare il suo team musicale ed affidarsi al sound EDM di Calvin Harris potrebbe essere una buona soluzione. Chiedetelo a Rihanna, Rita Ora o Ellie Goulding.
Un significato d’amore per Feels
“Feels”, che in italiano si traduce sentimenti, è una traccia d’amore dove Katy canta:
“Non abbiate paura di avere dei sentimenti.”
Se conoscete qualche persona che amate sul serio ma avete paura di dirgli il fatidico Ti Amo, la canzone Feels potrebbe venire in vostro aiuto.
Nessun singolo di “Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1” è stato promosso attraverso un video musicale e Feels potrebbe essere una buona scelta, viste le star che ci sono in gioco.
Potete ascoltare la traccia qui sotto.
Feels di Calvin Harris & Katy Perry (Testo)
Now nothing ever last forever, no
One minute you’re here
And the next you’re gone
So I respect you, wanna take it slow
I need a mental receipt
To know this moment at all
Do you mind if I steal a kiss (chop chop)
A little souvenir, can I steal it from you?
To memorize the way you shock me
The way you move it here (hey)
Just wanna feel it from you (hey)
Don’t be afraid to catch feels
Ride drop top and chase thrills (hey)
I know you ain’t afraid about this (hey)
Baby I know you ain’t scared to catch feels
Feels with me
Suck off of your novel
Unwind off your goggles
Virtual reality
It ain’t what it cost you
It might be a dollar
As long as it shocks you
Memory, electricity
Do you mind if I steal a kiss (chop chop)
A little souvenir, can I steal it from you? (oh yeah)
To memorize the way you shock me (yeah)
Do way you move it here (hey)
Just wanna feel it from you (hey)
Don’t be afraid to catch feels (ha)
Ride drop top and chase thrills (oh)
I know you ain’t afraid about this (hey)
Baby I know you ain’t scared to catch feels (straight up)
Feels with me (woah)
Godamn I know you love to make an entrance
Do you like getting paid or getting paid attention
You mixed the wrong guys with the right intentions
In the same bed, but it still feel long distance
She’s looking for a little more consistency
But when you stop looking you gon’ find what’s meant to be
And honestly I’m way too done with the hoes
I cut off all my exes for your x and o’s
I feel my old flings, was just preparing me
When I say I want you, say it back Parakeet
Fly in first-class through the air, Airbnb
I’m the best you had
You just be comparing me to me
Imma at this at you
If I put you on my phone, and upload it
It’ll get maximum views
I came in through in the clutch
With the lipsticks and phones
Wear your favorite cologne
Just to get you alone
Don’t be afraid to catch feels
Don’t be afraid to catch these feels
Ride drop top and chase thrills, (yeah)
I know you ain’t afraid about this (I know)
Baby I know you ain’t scared to catch feels
Woah, woah, woah
Feels with me
Don’t be afraid to catch feels (no, no)
Don’t be afraid baby
Ride drop top and chase thrills (woah, okay)
I know you ain’t afraid about this
I know, I know, I know, I know
Baby I know you ain’t scared to catch feels
Feels with me