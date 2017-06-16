Feels di Calvin Harris potrebbe essere il riscatto di Katy Perry dopo il flop Witness?

Calvin Harris & Katy Perry hanno pubblicato un nuovo singolo al titolo Feels

Calvin Harris ha presentato oggi un nuovo singolo ufficiale estratto dal suo prossimo album “Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1“, che arriverà nei negozi il 30 giugno. Il titolo di questo brano è “Feels” e si tratta di una collaborazione con Pharrell, Katy Perry e Big Sean. Sì, questa è la prima volta che Calvin e Katy Perry lavorano insieme in un brano. Sarà questo l’inizio di una “relazione” musicale? Sarà questo il riscatto di Perry dopo il mezzo flop rappresentato dall’album Witness? Lo spero vivamente. Le ultime recensioni per l’album avranno fatto capire a Katy che ha necessariamente bisogno di rinnovare il suo team musicale ed affidarsi al sound EDM di Calvin Harris potrebbe essere una buona soluzione. Chiedetelo a Rihanna, Rita Ora o Ellie Goulding.

Un significato d’amore per Feels

“Feels”, che in italiano si traduce sentimenti, è una traccia d’amore dove Katy canta:

“Non abbiate paura di avere dei sentimenti.”

Se conoscete qualche persona che amate sul serio ma avete paura di dirgli il fatidico Ti Amo, la canzone Feels potrebbe venire in vostro aiuto.

Nessun singolo di “Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1” è stato promosso attraverso un video musicale e Feels potrebbe essere una buona scelta, viste le star che ci sono in gioco.

Potete ascoltare la traccia qui sotto.

Feels di Calvin Harris & Katy Perry (Testo)

Now nothing ever last forever, no

One minute you’re here

And the next you’re gone

So I respect you, wanna take it slow

I need a mental receipt

To know this moment at all

Do you mind if I steal a kiss (chop chop)

A little souvenir, can I steal it from you?

To memorize the way you shock me

The way you move it here (hey)

Just wanna feel it from you (hey)

Don’t be afraid to catch feels

Ride drop top and chase thrills (hey)

I know you ain’t afraid about this (hey)

Baby I know you ain’t scared to catch feels

Feels with me

I’m your window shopper

Suck off of your novel

Unwind off your goggles

Virtual reality

It ain’t what it cost you

It might be a dollar

As long as it shocks you

Memory, electricity

Do you mind if I steal a kiss (chop chop)

A little souvenir, can I steal it from you? (oh yeah)

To memorize the way you shock me (yeah)

Do way you move it here (hey)

Just wanna feel it from you (hey)

Don’t be afraid to catch feels (ha)

Ride drop top and chase thrills (oh)

I know you ain’t afraid about this (hey)

Baby I know you ain’t scared to catch feels (straight up)

Feels with me (woah)

Godamn I know you love to make an entrance

Do you like getting paid or getting paid attention

You mixed the wrong guys with the right intentions

In the same bed, but it still feel long distance

She’s looking for a little more consistency

But when you stop looking you gon’ find what’s meant to be

And honestly I’m way too done with the hoes

I cut off all my exes for your x and o’s

I feel my old flings, was just preparing me

When I say I want you, say it back Parakeet

Fly in first-class through the air, Airbnb

I’m the best you had

You just be comparing me to me

Imma at this at you

If I put you on my phone, and upload it

It’ll get maximum views

I came in through in the clutch

With the lipsticks and phones

Wear your favorite cologne

Just to get you alone

Don’t be afraid to catch feels

Don’t be afraid to catch these feels

Ride drop top and chase thrills, (yeah)

I know you ain’t afraid about this (I know)

Baby I know you ain’t scared to catch feels

Woah, woah, woah

Feels with me

Don’t be afraid to catch feels (no, no)

Don’t be afraid baby

Ride drop top and chase thrills (woah, okay)

I know you ain’t afraid about this

I know, I know, I know, I know

Baby I know you ain’t scared to catch feels

Feels with me