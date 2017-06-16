M.I.A – Finally (Video Musicale & Testo).

M.I.A domina il deserto nel video di “Finally”
Il video musicale di “Finally” è online ed è in puro stile M.I.A, e cioè intraprendente ed originale. La cantante inglese ha pubblicato una delle canzoni preferite dai suoi fan anche in formato video musicale su VEVO nella giornata di oggi.
Diretto da Vivianne Sassen, il nuovo video musicale ci mostra M.I.A mentre sventola bandiere africane e viaggia nel deserto sulla capotta di un fuoristrada ed a piedi circondata da petali di fiori. Anche in passato la bella M.I.A ha regalato video semplici ma fantastici. Dopotutto una canzone così bella non poteva che ottenere una clip altrettanto ottima.
Guarda il video musicale di Finally qui sotto:
M.I.A. – Finally (Testo)
What haters say about me don’t worry me
I keep it moving forward to what’s ahead of me
You gonna see I’m not gonna waste energy
Cause I’m free and I’m a freak
All the people I love I try to keep
We get deep
Keep it street
And were never gonna stay asleep
Finally what haters say about me don’t worry me
I keep it moving forward to what’s ahead of me
You gonna see I’m gonna be
And you’re gonna remember me
I’m someone’s shot of whiskey
Not everyone’s tea
Cause I’m free and I’m a freak
All the people I love I try to keep
We get deep
Keep it street
And were never gonna stay asleep
Finally what haters say about me don’t worry me
I keep it moving forward to what’s ahead of me
You gonna see I’m gonna be
And you’re gonna remember me
Underneath my trouble
I’m gonna find me the treble
And underneath my case
I’m gonna find me the bass
You get through
You get truth
And that’s how it’s gonna be
Cause I’m free and I’m a freak
I can see what’s real and fantasy
What you believe
You gotta see
Life on the planet’s university
Underneath my trouble
I’m gonna find me the treble
And underneath my case
I’m gonna find me the bass
You get Through
You get truth
And that’s how it’s gonna be
Cause I’m free and I’m a freak
All the people I love I try to keep
We get deep
Keep it street
And were never gonna stay asleep
Finally What haters say about me don’t worry me
I keep it moving forward to what’s ahead of me
You gonna see I’m gonna be
And you’re gonna remember me
Cause I’m free and I’m a freak
I can see what’s real and fantasy
What you believe
You gotta see
Life on the planet’s university
You get stronger in adversity
What you mean It’s easy
Life’s just a bitter sweet symphony