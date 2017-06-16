M.I.A – Finally (Video Musicale & Testo).

M.I.A nel video musicale di Finally

M.I.A domina il deserto nel video di “Finally”

Il video musicale di “Finally” è online ed è in puro stile M.I.A, e cioè intraprendente ed originale. La cantante inglese ha pubblicato una delle canzoni preferite dai suoi fan anche in formato video musicale su VEVO nella giornata di oggi.

Diretto da Vivianne Sassen, il nuovo video musicale ci mostra M.I.A mentre sventola bandiere africane e viaggia nel deserto sulla capotta di un fuoristrada ed a piedi circondata da petali di fiori. Anche in passato la bella M.I.A ha regalato video semplici ma fantastici. Dopotutto una canzone così bella non poteva che ottenere una clip altrettanto ottima.

Guarda il video musicale di Finally qui sotto:

M.I.A. – Finally (Testo)

What haters say about me don’t worry me

I keep it moving forward to what’s ahead of me

You gonna see I’m not gonna waste energy

Cause I’m free and I’m a freak

All the people I love I try to keep

We get deep

Keep it street

And were never gonna stay asleep

Finally what haters say about me don’t worry me

I keep it moving forward to what’s ahead of me

You gonna see I’m gonna be

And you’re gonna remember me

I’m someone’s shot of whiskey

Not everyone’s tea

Cause I’m free and I’m a freak

All the people I love I try to keep

We get deep

Keep it street

And were never gonna stay asleep

Finally what haters say about me don’t worry me

I keep it moving forward to what’s ahead of me

You gonna see I’m gonna be

And you’re gonna remember me

Underneath my trouble

I’m gonna find me the treble

And underneath my case

I’m gonna find me the bass

You get through

You get truth

And that’s how it’s gonna be

Cause I’m free and I’m a freak

I can see what’s real and fantasy

What you believe

You gotta see

Life on the planet’s university

Underneath my trouble

I’m gonna find me the treble

And underneath my case

I’m gonna find me the bass

You get Through

You get truth

And that’s how it’s gonna be

Cause I’m free and I’m a freak

All the people I love I try to keep

We get deep

Keep it street

And were never gonna stay asleep

Finally What haters say about me don’t worry me

I keep it moving forward to what’s ahead of me

You gonna see I’m gonna be

And you’re gonna remember me

Cause I’m free and I’m a freak

I can see what’s real and fantasy

What you believe

You gotta see

Life on the planet’s university

You get stronger in adversity

What you mean It’s easy

Life’s just a bitter sweet symphony