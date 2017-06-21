Video & Testo di Something In The Way You Move di Ellie Goulding

Ellie Goulding ha pubblicato il video musicale per “Something In The Way You Move”.

Sono sicuro che molte ragazze acquisteranno le scarpe di Ellie Goulding che vengono mostrate più volte nel video… danno molta dipendenza.

Questo video musicale per Something In The Way You Move è stato semplicemente pubblicato per promuovere la nuova “Ellie Goulding Collection“, che è stata creata per il grande store inglese Debenhams.

“Something In The Way You’re Moving” è una delle canzoni che ricordano lo stile originale di Ellie ed è inclusa nell’ultimo disco della cantante, ormai uscito nel 2015. Questa canzone era diventata un singolo ufficiale nel 2016, ma non aveva goduto di un video musicale ad alto livello. Ellie ha deciso così di rimediare all’errore sfruttando questa store promotion per realizzare un video in bianco e nero con Emil Nava.

La clip è stata pagata da Debenhams per promuovere la nuova collezione di abbigliamento in cui Ellie è protagonista, ed è stato anche un pretesto per Goulding, che ha così ridato nuova linfa al suo brano estratto da Delirium.

Emil Nava è molto bravo nella direzione dei video musicali ed anche in questo caso non ha toppato. Le inquadrature in cui viene mostrata Ellie sono davvero efficaci ed il video, nel suo complesso, è uno dei più belli in cui abbiamo visto la cantante inglese.

Molto probabilmente nel 2018 arriverà anche il nuovo album di Ellie Goulding e questo video è un buon modo per ingannare l’attesa. Grazie Ellie!

Testo di Something In The Way You Move di Ellie Goulding

It’s the strangest feeling

Feeling this way for you

There’s something in the way you move

Something in the way you move

With you I’m never healing

It’s heartache filled with you

There’s something in the way you move

I don’t know what it is you do

Now I’m knowing your body ain’t good enough for me

But this heart is open, bloodstains on my sleeve

When our eyes meet, I can only see the end

But tonight I meet yours again

But tonight I’m gonna lose it all

Playing with fire, I was the first to fall

Heart is sinking like a cannonball

Baby, kill me, what you waiting for?

Something in the way you move

It’s something in the way you do it

It’s something in the way you move

Oh

It’s something in the way you move

It’s something in the way you do it

It’s something in the way you move

Oh

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

There’s an evil night, the stars don’t shine tonight, no

It’s something in the way you do

It’s something in the way you move

You bring me closer, farther

Bring me just enough

The lies always seem so true

There’s nothing left for me to lose

There’s not one thing I can do to change your ways

But I can’t sit back and take the lonely days

When our eyes meet, I can only see the end

But tonight they meet yours again

But tonight I’m gonna lose it all

Playing with fire, I was the first to fall

Heart is sinking like a cannonball

Baby, kill me, what you waiting for?

Something in the way you move

It’s something in the way you do it

It’s something in the way you move

Oh

It’s something in the way you move

It’s something in the way you do it

It’s something in the way you move

Oh

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

But tonight I’m gonna lose it all

Playing with fire, I was the first to fall

Heart is sinking like a cannonball

Baby, kill me, what you waiting for?

Something in the way you move

It’s something in the way you do it

It’s something in the way you move

Oh

It’s something in the way you move

It’s something in the way you do it

It’s something in the way you move

Oh