Signs di Drake realizzata per Louis Vuitton. Ascolta la nuova canzone del rapper

Una canzone per Louis Vuitton
Il marchio di lusso francese ha pagato Drake una grossa somma di denaro per avere i diritti in esclusica di una canzone del rapper canadese.
Oggi, Louis Vuitton ha tenuto la sua sfilata di moda relativa alla primavera/estate 2018, come parte della Settimana della moda di Parigi, e durante la sfilata abbiamo potuto ascoltare la nuova canzone di Drake “Signs” in anteprima mondiale.
The #LouisVuitton #LVMenSS18 Show by @mrkimjones live from the Palais Royal in Paris, France#Periscope #PFWhttps://t.co/1pvxs6Cp6K
— Louis Vuitton (@LouisVuitton) 22 giugno 2017
Drake ha presumibilmente scritto “Signs” cercando di regalare qualcosa che fosse attinente al famoso marchio.
Sembra strano, ma Drake ha probabilmente dedicato molto tempo a scrivere una canzone solo per Louis Vuitton. Vien difficile pensare che Signs faceva già parte di un progetto del rapper non ancora rilasciato.
In ogni caso, il rapper più pagato al mondo, ha aggiunto alla sua collezione di successi questa nuova traccia, ed anche qui, ha dimostrato il suo talento. E’ o non è il rapper più bravo del mondo?
Signs di Drake (Testo)
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Yeah
Champagne with purpose while I’m yawning
You can’t drink all day if you don’t start in the morning
Lord forgive me, I can’t take things slowly, no
I’m goin’ on them once I get going
Just tryna take it all off for me
Tryna stay real close to me
I gotta catch myself
I can’t play myself
I need to take it easy
Easy, easy, easy
Easy, easy, easy, easy
Like Lisa, you need a
Money and visa, and you get what you want
Always from me, I can’t say no
When you say “please”, I can’t say no
How you shine, you need a
Baby with me, uh, and I’m takin’ my time
Just wait on me, I can’t say no
When you say “please”, I can’t say no
You wanna drink like Bajan and dance like Trini
Yeah, you want a supermodel pose like mi real friend Winnie
Yeah, vacation’s done but I’m not finished, no
Champagne with purpose while I’m yawning
You can’t drink all day if you don’t start in the morning
Lord forgive me, I can’t take things slowly, no
I’m goin’ on them once I get going
Just tryna take it all off for me
Tryna stay real close to me
I gotta catch myself
I can’t play myself
I need to take it easy
Easy, easy, easy
Easy, easy, easy, easy
I stay to myself
I’ll explain myself
I can’t play myself
Oh, first night, holy night
Five in the morning, yeah, yeah
And it feels like you’re mine
Signs of the times
Oh, what a time
Playin’ it right, playin’ it perfect
Laughin’ it off but I know you’re hurtin’
Signs of the times
I say all the time
Taking my time just gets harder to find it
But you’re playin’ it right, you’re playin’ me perfect
Just tryna take it all off for me
Tryna stay real close to me
I gotta catch myself
I can’t play myself
I need to take it easy
Easy, easy, easy
Easy, easy, easy, easy