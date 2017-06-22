Signs di Drake realizzata per Louis Vuitton. Ascolta la nuova canzone del rapper

Una canzone per Louis Vuitton

Il marchio di lusso francese ha pagato Drake una grossa somma di denaro per avere i diritti in esclusica di una canzone del rapper canadese.

Oggi, Louis Vuitton ha tenuto la sua sfilata di moda relativa alla primavera/estate 2018, come parte della Settimana della moda di Parigi, e durante la sfilata abbiamo potuto ascoltare la nuova canzone di Drake “Signs” in anteprima mondiale.

Drake ha presumibilmente scritto “Signs” cercando di regalare qualcosa che fosse attinente al famoso marchio.

Sembra strano, ma Drake ha probabilmente dedicato molto tempo a scrivere una canzone solo per Louis Vuitton. Vien difficile pensare che Signs faceva già parte di un progetto del rapper non ancora rilasciato.

In ogni caso, il rapper più pagato al mondo, ha aggiunto alla sua collezione di successi questa nuova traccia, ed anche qui, ha dimostrato il suo talento. E’ o non è il rapper più bravo del mondo?

We are very proud to announce that Drake @champagnepapi will be premiering a brand new song inspired by our #louisvuitton #pfwSS18 collection. Hear it first at 2:30pm Paris time tomorrow on www.louisvuitton.com Un post condiviso da mrkimjones (@mrkimjones) in data: 21 Giu 2017 alle ore 06:23 PDT

Signs di Drake (Testo)

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Yeah

Champagne with purpose while I’m yawning

You can’t drink all day if you don’t start in the morning

Lord forgive me, I can’t take things slowly, no

I’m goin’ on them once I get going

Just tryna take it all off for me

Tryna stay real close to me

I gotta catch myself

I can’t play myself

I need to take it easy

Easy, easy, easy

Easy, easy, easy, easy

Like Lisa, you need a

Money and visa, and you get what you want

Always from me, I can’t say no

When you say “please”, I can’t say no

How you shine, you need a

Baby with me, uh, and I’m takin’ my time

Just wait on me, I can’t say no

When you say “please”, I can’t say no

You wanna drink like Bajan and dance like Trini

Yeah, you want a supermodel pose like mi real friend Winnie

Yeah, vacation’s done but I’m not finished, no

Champagne with purpose while I’m yawning

You can’t drink all day if you don’t start in the morning

Lord forgive me, I can’t take things slowly, no

I’m goin’ on them once I get going

Just tryna take it all off for me

Tryna stay real close to me

I gotta catch myself

I can’t play myself

I need to take it easy

Easy, easy, easy

Easy, easy, easy, easy

I stay to myself

I’ll explain myself

I can’t play myself

Oh, first night, holy night

Five in the morning, yeah, yeah

And it feels like you’re mine

Signs of the times

Oh, what a time

Playin’ it right, playin’ it perfect

Laughin’ it off but I know you’re hurtin’

Signs of the times

I say all the time

Taking my time just gets harder to find it

But you’re playin’ it right, you’re playin’ me perfect

Just tryna take it all off for me

Tryna stay real close to me

I gotta catch myself

I can’t play myself

I need to take it easy

Easy, easy, easy

Easy, easy, easy, easy