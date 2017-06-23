“Grateful”, pubblicato il nuovo album di DJ Khaled (tracklist)

“Grateful” è il decimo album del noto produttore musicale DJ Khaled, che lo avevamo visto recentemente collaborare con Rihanna e Bryson Tiller per la realizzazione del singolo “Wild Thoughts”.
Oggi 23 Giugno DJ Khaled ha pubblicato il suo nuovo album “Grateful” dopo un anno dal precedente disco. E il numero 23 corrisponde non solo alla data di pubblicazione, ma anche alla quantità delle canzoni rilasciate. Infatti nell’album sono presenti 23 tracce, che vedono la partecipazione di tanti altri artisti. Alcuni di questi sono Beyonce, Rihanna, Alicia Keys, Nicki Minaj e Justin Bieber. Con quest’ultimo, DJ Khaled ha realizzato la canzone “I’m The One”, che ha raggiunto la posizione #1 della classifica Billboard Hot 100.
Oltre ad aver collaborato con noti artisti, DJ Khaled ha sfruttato le sue conoscenze nel mondo della musica per farsi aiutare anche da altri produttori musicali, come Calvin Harris, Cool & Dree, The Beat, DannyBoyStyles e molti altri, magari con l’obiettivo di sperimentare nuovi stili musicali.
Ecco la tracklist dell’album “Grateful” di DJ Khaled, disponibile da oggi:
- (Intro) I’m So Grateful (feat. Sizzla)
- Shining (feat. Beyoncé & JAY Z)
- To the Max (feat. Drake)
- Wild Thoughts (feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller)
- I’m the One (feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne)
- On Everything (feat. Travis Scott, Rick Ross & Big Sean)
- I’m Secured (feat. Nas & Travis Scott)
- (Interlude) Hallelujah (DJ Khaled & Betty Wright)
- Nobody (feat. Alicia Keys & Nicki Minaj)
- I Love You So Much (feat. Chance The Rapper)
- Don’t Quit (DJ Khaled & Calvin Harris) [feat. Travis Scott & Jeremih]
- I Can’t Even Lie (feat. Future & Nicki Minaj)
- Down For Life (feat. PARTYNEXTDOOR, Future, Travis Scott, Rick Ross & Kodak Black)
- Major Bag Alert (feat. Migos)
- Good Man (feat. Pusha T & Jadakiss)
- Billy Ocean (feat. Fat Joe & Raekwon)
- Pull a Caper (feat. Kodak Black, Gucci Mane & Rick Ross)
- That Range Roger Came With Steps (feat. Future & Yo Gotti)
- Iced Out My Arms (feat. Future, Migos, T.I. & 21 Savage)
- Whatever (feat. Future, Young Thug, Rick Ross & 2 Chainz)
- (Interlude) [DJ Khaled & Belly]
- Unchanging Love [DJ Khaled & Mavado]
- Asahd Talk (Thank You Asahd)