Nick Jonas “Remember I Told You”: guarda il Video

Nick Jonas ha rilasciato il video ufficiale del suo ultimo singolo “Remember I Told You”

Il nuovo video di Nick Jonas è finalmente disponibile, da ieri sul canale Youtube VEVO. Il video accompagna la canzone “Remember I Told You” fatta in collaborazione con i cantanti Anne Marie e Mark Ronson.

Guarda il video di Nick Jonas “Remember I Told You”

La particolarità del video è che è quasi del tutto girato in bianco e nero, a parte il finale, dove a poco a poco si fanno spazio i colori. La macchina da presa è fissa, in una stanza dalle pareti completamente bianche con due entrate. Mentre il cantante si muove per la stanza, viene attorniato da un gruppo di ragazze vestite con capi di Calvin Klein. Mentre Nick Jonas indossa una semplice t-shirt bianca, le ragazze che gli ballano intorno sono vestite tutte di nero, creando così un netto contrasto.

Nel video di “Remember I Told You” compaiono anche Anne Marie e Mark Ronson, che hanno partecipato al brano. Anche loro si muovono per la stanza, vestiti completamente di bianco.

Sul finire del video, il colore s’insinua a poco a poco, lasciando intravedere luci e colori, mentre la gente balla. I tre artisti si riuniscono per cantare insieme la parte finale del pezzo.

Leggi il testo di “Remember I Told You”

Remember I told you, I need you

Remember the spark that was there

All of the words that I’m saying

Are just a fancy way of saying “I care”

I don’t suppose you have a moment to spare me

Do you? Do you?

I’ve been looking for love in all the wrong places

You too? You too?

I don’t like the way you went and told me, “Oh well”

I have the suspicion you’re not being yourself

I don’t suppose you have a moment to spare me

Do you? Do you?

Remember I told you, I need you

Remember the spark that was there

All of the words that I’m saying

Are just a fancy way of saying “I care”

You’re probably somewhere, with someone I don’t know

That’s cool, and that’s cool

And I hope that she gives you, all the things that you deserve

That’s true, that’s true

Listen, I don’t like the way you went and told me, “Oh well”

I have the suspicion you’re not being yourself

You’re probably somewhere, with someone I don’t know

That’s cool, and that’s cool

Remember I told you, I need you

Remember the spark that was there

All of the words that I’m saying

Are just a fancy way of saying “I care”

Had to cut it off and we know why

I’m in love with myself, cold inside

Too many shoes in your closet, go some miles

I suck at talking to girls, here goes a try

More woman than I should’ve in a century

Bitches on the side like a Kennedy

Starting to drain all my energy

I love it, shoot the frame like an enemy

At the same time, and I can’t lie

Too many girls for the way that I rock the bassline

You got addicted to the seas of the bassline

Let’s see how you’re gonna do with the back and forth fameline

After all the shit we been through

I play the rocksea, I ain’t ’bout to guestlist you

And I know I’m talking shit, it ain’t fair

Hate is just a fancy way saying that I care

Remember I told you, I need you

Remember the spark that was there

All of the words that I’m saying

Are just a fancy way of saying “I care”

Remember I told you, I need you

Remember the spark that was there

All of the words that I’m saying

Are just a fancy way of saying “I care” (saying I care)