Perché Adele non andrà più in tour?

A Marzo Adele aveva rivelato a Auckland che questo tour sarebbe stato l’ultimo che avrebbe fatto.
Mercoledì 28 Giugno Adele si è esibita al Wembley Stadium di Londra, come ultima tappa del tour. In una nota scritta a mano, condivisa poi su Instagram, e programmata nella scaletta del concerto, Adele ha detto che si sente riluttante nell’intraprendere un altro tour in futuro.
“Dopo 15 mesi in giro e 18 mesi dell’album ’25’ siamo alla fine. Abbiamo portato questo tour nel Regno Unito e in Irlanda, in Europa e in tutta l’America. E finalmente anche in Australia e in Nuova Zelanda.” dice la nota scritta da Adele
“Andare in tour è una cosa particolare, non mi si adatta particolarmente bene. Sono una vera e propria persona di casa e provo gioia nelle piccole cose. Inoltre sono drammatica e ho una storia terribile sul tour. Fino ad ora è stato così! Ho fatto 119 spettacoli e con questi ultimi 4 mi porteranno a 123. È stato un brivido assoluto e un piacere ad averlo fatto. Ho fatto questo tour solamente per voi e spero di avere avuto un impatto su di voi nello stesso modo con cui alcuni dei miei artisti preferiti hanno avuto su di me. Eho voluto che i miei spettacoli finali fossero a Londra perché non so se tornerò in tour e, quindi, voglio che la mia ultima volta sia a casa. Grazie per essere venuti, per tutto il vostro ridicolo amore e gentilezza. Ricorderò tutto questo per il resto della mia vita. Vi amo. Buona notte per adesso.”
"So this is it after 15 months on the road and 18 months of 25 we are at the end. We have taken this tour across uk+ Ireland, throughout Europe, all over America and I finally got to go to Australia and New Zealand too. Touring is a peculiar thing, it doesn't suit me particularly well. I'm a real homebody and I get so much joy in the small things. Plus I'm dramatic and have a terrible history of touring. Until now that is! I've done 119 shows and these last 4 will take me up to 123, it has been hard out an absolute thrill and pleasure to have done. I only ever did this tour for you and to hopefully have an impact on you the way that some of my favourite artist have had on me live. And I wanted my final shows to be in London because I don't know if I'll ever tour again and so I want my last time to be at home. Thank you for coming, for all of your ridiculous love and kindness. I will remember all of this for the rest of my life. Love you. Goodnight for now" Adele
Adele, che recentemente aveva incontrato i pompieri della strage del Grenfell Tower, aveva iniziato il tour internazionale a Belfast nel Febbrario del 2016.
Il suo album “25”, che era stato pubblicato lo scorso Ottobre, ha venduto più di 20 milioni di copie in tutto il mondo.