Perché Adele non andrà più in tour?

Mercoledì 28 Giugno Adele si è esibita al Wembley Stadium di Londra, come ultima tappa del tour. In una nota scritta a mano, condivisa poi su Instagram, e programmata nella scaletta del concerto, Adele ha detto che si sente riluttante nell’intraprendere un altro tour in futuro.

“Dopo 15 mesi in giro e 18 mesi dell’album ’25’ siamo alla fine. Abbiamo portato questo tour nel Regno Unito e in Irlanda, in Europa e in tutta l’America. E finalmente anche in Australia e in Nuova Zelanda.” dice la nota scritta da Adele

“Andare in tour è una cosa particolare, non mi si adatta particolarmente bene. Sono una vera e propria persona di casa e provo gioia nelle piccole cose. Inoltre sono drammatica e ho una storia terribile sul tour. Fino ad ora è stato così! Ho fatto 119 spettacoli e con questi ultimi 4 mi porteranno a 123. È stato un brivido assoluto e un piacere ad averlo fatto. Ho fatto questo tour solamente per voi e spero di avere avuto un impatto su di voi nello stesso modo con cui alcuni dei miei artisti preferiti hanno avuto su di me. Eho voluto che i miei spettacoli finali fossero a Londra perché non so se tornerò in tour e, quindi, voglio che la mia ultima volta sia a casa. Grazie per essere venuti, per tutto il vostro ridicolo amore e gentilezza. Ricorderò tutto questo per il resto della mia vita. Vi amo. Buona notte per adesso.”