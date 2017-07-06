Zedd e Liam Payne “Get Low”: video e testo del singolo

È uscito oggi il nuovo signolo di Zedd, in collaborazione con l’ex One Direction Liam Payne, dal titolo “Get Low”. Ecco video e testo del nuovo singolo
Il singolo “Get Low” di Zedd e Liam Payne è stato pubblicato oggi, come naturale seguito del precedente “Stay” fatto in collaborazione con Alessia Cara. Per quanto riguarda invece Liam Payne, come gli altri componenti degli One Direction, si sta dedicando alla carriera solista. Ha già pubblicato un primo singolo dal titolo “Strip That Down” insieme a Quavo.
Più che un nuovo singolo di Payne, quindi, si tratta della nuova hit del DJ tedesco Zedd, che potrebbe diventare famoso come il precedente “Stay”, tanto da meritarsi, su richiesta dell’etichetta, la pubblicazione di un nuovo album. Non è infatti confermato che Zedd stia già lavorando ad un nuovo disco, nonostante si quello che si dice in giro.
Il video di “Get Low” di Zedd e Liam Payne
Il testo di “Get Low”
…but that don’t mean much
Sensitive tough, you don’t get enough
I’ve been drowning in your, lost in the rust
Faded you’re stuck, I help you up
Don’t care if you’re too loud, sexy, I want you now
Bet I could take you there
Whisper it in your ear
What do you wanna feel?
Let’s just enjoy the feel
I’ll take a breath of will, and give you the touch you’re missing
Get low, get low
Hands on your waist let’s go
Get low, get low
Girl you got the vibe, I’m up for the climb
Get low, get low
Hands on your waist let’s go
Get low, get low
Girl you got the vibe, I’m up for the climb
Beautiful as you are, I wanna light up your dark
Maybe you don’t believe in me, it’s hard to know what you see of me
Don’t be quick to say no
My chest is your pillow
Come out of the shadows
I know that you’re fragile
Don’t care if you’re too loud, sexy, I want you now
Bet I could take you there
Whisper it in your ear
What do you wanna feel?
Let’s just enjoy the feel
I’ll take a breath of will, and give you the touch you’re missing
Get low, get low
Hands on your waist let’s go
Get low, get low
Girl you got the vibe, I’m up for the climb
Get low, get low
Hands on your waist let’s go
Get low, get low
Girl you got the vibe, I’m up for the climb
I like the way you take me there
I like the way you touch yourself
Don’t hold back, I want back
When the water come down, I’ma get in that
Get low, get low
Hands on your waist let’s go
Get low, get low
Girl you got the vibe, I’m up for the climb
I’m right here, you know, when your waves explode
Let’s skip the undertone
Know that you’ve been broken
Know that you’ve been hoping
Swimming in your ocean
Your new life is floating
The stars are made to shine
Reach up and make a wish
It’s a beautiful time, I hope you take a glimpse
With a sound of love is blowing crazy in the wind
You don’t have to pretend
I don’t care where you’ve been
Get low, get low
Hands on your waist let’s go
Get low, get low
Girl you got the vibe, I’m up for the climb
Get low, get low
Hands on your waist let’s go
Get low, get low
Girl you got the vibe, I’m up for the climb
I like the way you touch yourself
Don’t hold back, I want back
When the water come down, I’ma get in that
Get low, get low
Hands on your waist let’s go
Get low, get low
Girl you got the vibe, I’m up for the climb
Get low