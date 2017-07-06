Zedd e Liam Payne “Get Low”: video e testo del singolo

È uscito oggi il nuovo signolo di Zedd, in collaborazione con l’ex One Direction Liam Payne, dal titolo “Get Low”. Ecco video e testo del nuovo singolo

Il singolo “Get Low” di Zedd e Liam Payne è stato pubblicato oggi, come naturale seguito del precedente “Stay” fatto in collaborazione con Alessia Cara. Per quanto riguarda invece Liam Payne, come gli altri componenti degli One Direction, si sta dedicando alla carriera solista. Ha già pubblicato un primo singolo dal titolo “Strip That Down” insieme a Quavo.

Più che un nuovo singolo di Payne, quindi, si tratta della nuova hit del DJ tedesco Zedd, che potrebbe diventare famoso come il precedente “Stay”, tanto da meritarsi, su richiesta dell’etichetta, la pubblicazione di un nuovo album. Non è infatti confermato che Zedd stia già lavorando ad un nuovo disco, nonostante si quello che si dice in giro.

Il video di “Get Low” di Zedd e Liam Payne

Il testo di “Get Low”

…but that don’t mean much

Sensitive tough, you don’t get enough

I’ve been drowning in your, lost in the rust

Faded you’re stuck, I help you up

Don’t care if you’re too loud, sexy, I want you now

Bet I could take you there

Whisper it in your ear

What do you wanna feel?

Let’s just enjoy the feel

I’ll take a breath of will, and give you the touch you’re missing

Get low, get low

Hands on your waist let’s go

Get low, get low

Girl you got the vibe, I’m up for the climb

Get low, get low

Hands on your waist let’s go

Get low, get low

Girl you got the vibe, I’m up for the climb

Beautiful as you are, I wanna light up your dark

Maybe you don’t believe in me, it’s hard to know what you see of me

Don’t be quick to say no

My chest is your pillow

Come out of the shadows

I know that you’re fragile

Don’t care if you’re too loud, sexy, I want you now

Bet I could take you there

Whisper it in your ear

What do you wanna feel?

Let’s just enjoy the feel

I’ll take a breath of will, and give you the touch you’re missing

Get low, get low

Hands on your waist let’s go

Get low, get low

Girl you got the vibe, I’m up for the climb

Get low, get low

Hands on your waist let’s go

Get low, get low

Girl you got the vibe, I’m up for the climb

I like the way you take me there

I like the way you touch yourself

Don’t hold back, I want back

When the water come down, I’ma get in that

Get low, get low

Hands on your waist let’s go

Get low, get low

Girl you got the vibe, I’m up for the climb

I’m right here, you know, when your waves explode

Let’s skip the undertone

Know that you’ve been broken

Know that you’ve been hoping

Swimming in your ocean

Your new life is floating

The stars are made to shine

Reach up and make a wish

It’s a beautiful time, I hope you take a glimpse

With a sound of love is blowing crazy in the wind

You don’t have to pretend

I don’t care where you’ve been

Get low, get low

Hands on your waist let’s go

Get low, get low

Girl you got the vibe, I’m up for the climb

Get low, get low

Hands on your waist let’s go

Get low, get low

Girl you got the vibe, I’m up for the climb

I like the way you take me there

I like the way you touch yourself

Don’t hold back, I want back

When the water come down, I’ma get in that

Get low, get low

Hands on your waist let’s go

Get low, get low

Girl you got the vibe, I’m up for the climb

Get low