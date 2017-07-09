Brooke Candy un “Volcano” nel video della nuova canzone

Brooke Candy un vero diavolo nel video della sua canzone Volcano
Volcano è una canzone atipica, ci sono parti più belle e meno belle, ma il video musicale merita la visione, anche perché si tratta di un lavoro trasgressivo ed originale. Dura 5 minuti circa e ci mostra Brooke Candy in versione diavolo, con indosso abiti molto trasgressivi.
Significato di Volcano
Il video musicale ha debuttato ieri. Volcano è una canzone electro-pop che parla dei sentimenti che una ragazza attraversa ogni volta che incontra un ragazzo con cui ha una relazione “senza legami” particolari.
“Il mio cuore corre quando siamo insieme, sono come un vulcano,” canta Brooke Candy nel ritornello della sua nuova canzone Volcano.
Mi piace molto la parte rap del singolo, mentre meno il ritornello e la fase instrumental. Il video è originale e non commerciale, molto fedele alla natura di Brooke. Qui sotto il video musicale di Volcano ed ancora più sotto il testo.
Brooke Candy – Volcano (Testo):
I feel it, the heat is rising
I’m ready to go
My heart rushes when we’re united
I’m like a volcano
I feel it, I feel it coming
All the molten lava
My body don’t ache for nothing
I’m about to blow
[Verso 1]
Maxin’ out one hundred degrees and I’m
‘Bout to blow not talking about trees and I’m
Burnin’ up and no I’m not seasonal
Got a feelin’ you might be the reason I
Got hotter, need some water
Sippin’, drippin’, like I oughta
Tip it back and sip the java
Lick your lips and taste my lava
[Pre-Ritornello]
Cross the room and we locked eyes that’s when
My body heat started to rise and I
Saw heart sparks cover the skies it’s like
Red stars on fourth of July
I felt my heart beat faster
Yup, like natural disaster
I’mma slay the beast, my master
No names I can’t even ask ya
I feel it, the heat is rising
I’m ready to go
My heart rushes when we’re united
I’m like a volcano
I feel it, I feel it coming
All the molten lava
My body don’t ache for nothing
I’m about to blow
[Verso 2]
Feel the rush when we’re together it’s like
Hot sweat got stuck to leather and I
Feel free, like light as a feather so I
Stay hot no matter the weather and I
Explosion, feel the motion
Take a dip, swim in my ocean
Lotion up and get the notion
Lick your lips and taste my potion
[Pre-Ritornello]
My heart race started to double and I
Felt myself boil and bubble cause I
Knew you were lookin’ for trouble and I
Broke down till I’m nothing but bubbling I
Feel sexy who gonna check me
Miss me but you never met me
Let me act while you direct me
This volcano up and wrecked me
[Ponte]
Burn up, burn up
Now I turn up, turn up
That’s your turn on, turn on
Let go, go
It’s inferno, inferno
You could learn how, learn how
That’s your turn on, turn on
Now blow, blow
Watch me erupt, erupt
Give it to me baby don’t stop, stop
I’mma pick it up and then drop, drop
Molten lava rising to the top, top
[Ritornello]
I feel it, the heat is rising
I’m ready to go
My heart rushes when we’re united
I’m like a volcano
I feel it, I feel it coming
All the molten lava
My body don’t ache for nothing
I’m about to blow
My body don’t ache for nothing
I’m about to blow