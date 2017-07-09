Brooke Candy un “Volcano” nel video della nuova canzone

Brooke Candy un vero diavolo nel video della sua canzone Volcano

Volcano è una canzone atipica, ci sono parti più belle e meno belle, ma il video musicale merita la visione, anche perché si tratta di un lavoro trasgressivo ed originale. Dura 5 minuti circa e ci mostra Brooke Candy in versione diavolo, con indosso abiti molto trasgressivi.

Significato di Volcano

Il video musicale ha debuttato ieri. Volcano è una canzone electro-pop che parla dei sentimenti che una ragazza attraversa ogni volta che incontra un ragazzo con cui ha una relazione “senza legami” particolari.

“Il mio cuore corre quando siamo insieme, sono come un vulcano,” canta Brooke Candy nel ritornello della sua nuova canzone Volcano.

Mi piace molto la parte rap del singolo, mentre meno il ritornello e la fase instrumental. Il video è originale e non commerciale, molto fedele alla natura di Brooke. Qui sotto il video musicale di Volcano ed ancora più sotto il testo.

Brooke Candy – Volcano (Testo):

I feel it, the heat is rising

I’m ready to go

My heart rushes when we’re united

I’m like a volcano

I feel it, I feel it coming

All the molten lava

My body don’t ache for nothing

I’m about to blow

[Verso 1]

Maxin’ out one hundred degrees and I’m

‘Bout to blow not talking about trees and I’m

Burnin’ up and no I’m not seasonal

Got a feelin’ you might be the reason I

Got hotter, need some water

Sippin’, drippin’, like I oughta

Tip it back and sip the java

Lick your lips and taste my lava

[Pre-Ritornello]

Cross the room and we locked eyes that’s when

My body heat started to rise and I

Saw heart sparks cover the skies it’s like

Red stars on fourth of July

I felt my heart beat faster

Yup, like natural disaster

I’mma slay the beast, my master

No names I can’t even ask ya

[Ritornello]

I feel it, the heat is rising

I’m ready to go

My heart rushes when we’re united

I’m like a volcano

I feel it, I feel it coming

All the molten lava

My body don’t ache for nothing

I’m about to blow

[Verso 2]

Feel the rush when we’re together it’s like

Hot sweat got stuck to leather and I

Feel free, like light as a feather so I

Stay hot no matter the weather and I

Explosion, feel the motion

Take a dip, swim in my ocean

Lotion up and get the notion

Lick your lips and taste my potion

[Pre-Ritornello]

My heart race started to double and I

Felt myself boil and bubble cause I

Knew you were lookin’ for trouble and I

Broke down till I’m nothing but bubbling I

Feel sexy who gonna check me

Miss me but you never met me

Let me act while you direct me

This volcano up and wrecked me

[Ponte]

Burn up, burn up

Now I turn up, turn up

That’s your turn on, turn on

Let go, go

It’s inferno, inferno

You could learn how, learn how

That’s your turn on, turn on

Now blow, blow

Watch me erupt, erupt

Give it to me baby don’t stop, stop

I’mma pick it up and then drop, drop

Molten lava rising to the top, top

[Ritornello]

I feel it, the heat is rising

I’m ready to go

My heart rushes when we’re united

I’m like a volcano

I feel it, I feel it coming

All the molten lava

My body don’t ache for nothing

I’m about to blow

My body don’t ache for nothing

I’m about to blow