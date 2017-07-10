Jain – Dynabeat (Video girato in Asia & Testo)

Il video musicale per “Dynabeat” di Jain è così colorato ed energico… nello stile della bella cantante francese

Non so dove sia stato girato questo video musicale ma considerando i protagonisti e le ambientazioni direi Asia… ed è una clip che rispecchia perfettamente lo stile di Jain… se avete già visto qualche video della cantante, capirete di cosa sto parlando. Di solito le sue clip sono sempre piene di effetti.

Jain ha pubblicato il video musicale di “Dynabeat“, l’ultimo singolo estratto dal suo album in studio di debutto “Zanaka“, oggi su VEVO. Ogni sua clip è ad alto budget… diciamo che non vanno molto a risparmio con i video. Forse c’è anche qualche effetto di troppo, alcuni sono belli, ma alla lunga possono pure infastidire la visione. In questo caso è tutto un video/effetto.

“Dynabeat” è una canzone pop con un tocco retrò e questo video musicale, diretto da Greg & Lio, cattura l’essenza del brano. Mostra Jain che ci fa conoscere più da vicino la cultura asiatica. La canzone non è la mia preferita estratta dall’album, però è comunque carina. Di quelle incluse nel disco Zanaka direi che quella di maggiore effetto è Come. Qui sotto trovate il video di Dynabeat e sotto ancora il testo della canzone.

Jain – Dynabeat (Testo)

Ba, ba-ba-ba, bu-bu-bu-ba

Ba-ba-ba-ba-ba-ba

Ba, ba-ba-ba, bu-bu-bu-ba

Ba-ba-ba-ba-ba-ba

[Ritornello]

Dynabeat, you better keep it grooving

Light up the other night

Dynabeat, you better keep on dancing

Dancing, now all the night

Dynabeat, you better keep it grooving

Light up the other night

Dynabeat, you better keep on dancing

Dancing, now all the night

[Verso 1]

Tick-tock time, tryna get the tempo

Music is my way to make it all go

Tick-tock time, tryna get the tempo

Music is my way to make it all go

I can’t stop the clocks

But I can make a rhythm out of it

We are lit by the rhythm

And the heartbeats flow

Like it’s in your dreams

You feel the need to move

[Ritornello]

Dynabeat, you better keep it grooving

Light up the other night

Dynabeat, you better keep on dancing

Dancing, now all the night

Dynabeat, you better keep it grooving

Light up the other night

Dynabeat, you better keep on dancing

Dancing, now all the night

[Verso 2]

All for one and one for all

We raise our hands to push away the dawn

All for one and one for all

We raise our hands to push away the dawn

Welcomes to night

The demons we fly

Love it or hate it

But you have no other choice

You have to realise

That we are all living on a beat

[Ritornello]

Dynabeat, you better keep it grooving

Light up the other night

Dynabeat, you better keep on dancing

Dancing, now all the night

Dynabeat, you better keep it grooving

Light up the other night

Dynabeat, you better keep on dancing

Dancing, now all the night

Dynabeat, you better keep it grooving Light up the other night

Dynabeat, you better keep on dancing

Dancing, now all the night

Dynabeat, you better keep it grooving

Light up the other night

Dynabeat, you better keep on dancing

Dancing, now all the night

[Outro]

Light up the other night

Dancing, now all the night

Light up the other night

Dancing, now all the night

Light up the other night

Dancing, now all the night

Light up the other night

Dancing, now all the night