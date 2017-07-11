Sorry Not Sorry di Demi Lovato (Testo, Recensione & Significato)

cover per Sorry Not Sorry di Demi Lovato

E’ uscito il nuovo singolo di Demi Lovato “Sorry Not Sorry”… ora inizia una nuova Demi era!

Demi Lovato ha pubblicato oggi – come previsto – il primo singolo estratto dal suo prossimo e sesto album in studio su tutte le piattaforme digitali. La canzone è intitolata “Sorry Not Sorry” ed è già in rotazione radiofonica.

Dopo due anni c’è un sacco da dire riguardo a questa canzone, ed alcuni hanno addirittura affermato che questa traccia, potrebbe essere, il miglior singolo della carriera di Demi Lovato. Parole forti… forse sarebbe più giusto fare un’analisi approfondita a riguardo, ok? Quindi che ne dite se sentiamo Sorry Not Sorry insieme attraverso Spotify:

Di cosa parla Sorry Not Sorry di Demi Lovato?

Pensa a qualcuno che ti ha fatto un torto in passato ma allo stesso tempo pensa che questa persona non ha mai avuto un significato importante per te. Tu non hai bisogno di quella persona nella tua vita. Ecco, ora vai di pari passo con la canzone Sorry Not Sorry di Demi Lovato.

Sorry Not Sorry è una canzone pop con un piccolo pezzo R&B che si può apprezzare nella fase vocal. La canzone è un inno alle doti vocali di Demi Lovato, che in questo brano arrivano dritte nel cuore delle persone.

Sorry Not Sorry di Demi Lovato può essere interpretata in due modi. Uno è il tipico scenario con l’ex boyfriend scomparso dalla testa di Demi. L’altro scenario riguarda l’odio o il rumore dei nemici citando Mourinho. Demi aveva detto giorni fa che avrebbe dedicato questa canzone alle persone che la odiano. Quindi, in questo scenario, Demi riconosce i suoi nemici che l’hanno ferita in passato, ma ha costruito una pelle più spessa e ora si sente più forte che mai e può benissimo sbaragliare queste persone.

Sorry Not Sorry è la miglior canzone della carriera di Demi Lovato?

Beh, la verità cade sul no ma diventa difficile dare la preferenza ad uno piuttosto che ad un altro singolo. Secondo me, Sorry Not Sorry è tra le canzoni più belle di Demi. A mio avviso andrebbe rivisitata nel ritornello. Realizzerei un remix con la scusa di editare un pochino il brano.

Da fan di Demi Lovato non posso che tifare per Sorry Not Sorry, con la speranza che il video musicale sarà davvero grandioso. Il ritornello è l’unica parte che cambierei del brano, e sono sicuro che verrà sistemato al più presto.

Sorry Not Sorry di Demi Lovato (Testo):

Payback is a bad bitch

And baby, I’m the baddest

[Verso 1]

Now I’m out here looking like revenge

Feelin’ like a 10, the best I ever been

And yeah, I know how bad it must hurt

To see me like this, but it gets worse (wait a minute)

Now you’re out here looking like regret

Ain’t too proud to beg, second chance you’ll never get

And yeah, I know how bad it must hurt to see me like this

But it gets worse (wait a minute)

[Pre-Ritornello]

Now payback is a bad bitch

And baby, I’m the baddest

You fuckin’ with a savage

Can’t have this, can’t have this (ah)

And it’d be nice of me to take it easy on ya, but nah

[Ritornello]

Baby, I’m sorry (I’m not sorry)

Baby, I’m sorry (I’m not sorry)

Being so bad got me feelin’ so good

Showing you up like I knew that I would

Baby, I’m sorry (I’m not sorry)

Baby, I’m sorry (I’m not sorry)

Feeling inspired ‘cause the tables have turned

Yeah, I’m on fire and I know that it burns

[Verso 2]

Baby, fineness is the way to kill

Tell me how it feel, bet it’s such a bitter pill

And yeah, I know you thought you had bigger, better things

Bet right now this stings (wait a minute)

‘Cause the grass is greener under me

Bright as technicolor, I can tell that you can see

And yeah, I know how bad it must hurt to see me like this

But it gets worse (wait a minute)

[Pre-Ritornello]

Now payback is a bad bitch

And baby, I’m the baddest

You fuckin’ with a savage

Can’t have this, can’t have this (ah)

And it’d be nice of me to take it easy on ya, but nah

[Ritornello]

Baby, I’m sorry (I’m not sorry)

Baby, I’m sorry (I’m not sorry)

Being so bad got me feelin’ so good

Showing you up like I knew that I would

Baby, I’m sorry (I’m not sorry)

Baby, I’m sorry (I’m not sorry)

Feeling inspired ‘cause the tables have turned

Yeah, I’m on fire and I know that it burns

[Ponte]

Talk that talk, baby

Better walk, better walk that walk, baby

If you talk, if you talk that talk, baby

Better walk, better walk that walk, baby

Oh yeah

Talk that talk, baby

Better walk, better walk that walk, baby

If you talk, if you talk that talk, baby

Better walk, better walk that walk, baby

[Ritornello]

Baby, I’m sorry (I’m not sorry)

Baby, I’m sorry (I’m not sorry)

Being so bad got me feelin’ so good

Showing you up like I knew that I would

Baby, I’m sorry (I’m not sorry)

Baby, I’m sorry (I’m not sorry)

Feeling inspired ‘cause the tables have turned

Yeah, I’m on fire and I know that it burns

[Outro]

Payback is a bad bitch

And baby, I’m the baddest

I’m the baddest, I’m the baddest