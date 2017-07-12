Lana Del Rey – Groupie Love (Audio & Testo)

La canzone di Lana Del Rey – Groupie Love fa parte di Lust For Life

Due nuove canzoni di Lana Del Rey

Lana del Rey ha pubblicato oggi, come annunciato in precedenza, due nuove canzoni estratte dal suo prossimo e quinto album in studio “Lust For Life” (che uscirà nei negozi il 21 luglio 2017). Le due nuove canzoni sono “Summer Bummer” e “Groupie Love“, entrambe collaborazioni con il rapper A$AP Rocky.

“Summer Bummer” e “Groupie Love” sono state mandate in onda esclusivamente sullo show di Zane Lowe “Beats 1” a mezzogiorno prima di essere rilasciate su tutte le piattaforme digitali più importanti. Qui sotto possiamo ascoltare Groupie Love… che è quella che preferisco “meno” tra le due. Forse Lana ha deciso di togliere successivamente Summer Bummer, che adesso non è presente su VEVO e quindi abbiamo deciso di non postarla nemmeno noi.

A proposito, nella prossima news vi parleremo della tracklist dell’album “Lust For Life” di Lana del Rey, che è disponibile per il pre-order da oggi!

Lana Del Rey – Groupie Love (Testo):

You’re in the bar, playing guitar

I’m trying not to let the crowd next to me

It’s so hard sometimes with the star

When you have to share him with everybody

You’re in the club, living it up

I’m trying not to let the crowd notice me

It’s so sweet, swingin’ to the beat

When I know that you’re doing it all for me

[Pre-Ritornello]

And every time you look up

I know, what you’re thinking of

I know, what you’re thinking of

[Ritornello: Lana Del Rey]

You want my

Groupie love

Groupie love

Groupie love

[Verso 2: Lana Del Rey]

Time after time, writing my lines

Having my baby there next to me

It’s so sweet, pouring you a drink

And pretending that nothing means anything

This is my life, you by my side

Key lime and perfume and festivals

Taking our dreams, turning them to things

It’s like magic, babe, isn’t life wonderful?

[Pre-Ritornello]

And every time we hook up

I know, what you’re thinking of

I know, what you’re thinking of

[Ritornello: Lana Del Rey]

You want my

Groupie love

Groupie love

Groupie love

[Verso 3: A$AP Rocky]

Front row, every show like a hype man

Sing along word for word while she my bae

Side stage, fans screamin’ causin’ migraines

Lamborghini, [?] on my [?]

God dang, got a nigga acting irate

My babe, my babe, stay on my brain

My babe, made me sing to a fire escape

City girl, but she grew up in the tri-state

She ain’t got no time for no groupie love

We don’t pay no minds to the thug with a… love

Girls, you [?], so who do we trust?

You and I ‘til the day we die

[Ritornello: Lana & A$AP Rocky]

You want my

Groupie love

Groupie love

Groupie love

You are my babe

Groupie love

Groupie love

Groupie love

Groupie love