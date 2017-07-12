Lana Del Rey – Groupie Love (Audio & Testo)

Due nuove canzoni di Lana Del Rey
Lana del Rey ha pubblicato oggi, come annunciato in precedenza, due nuove canzoni estratte dal suo prossimo e quinto album in studio “Lust For Life” (che uscirà nei negozi il 21 luglio 2017). Le due nuove canzoni sono “Summer Bummer” e “Groupie Love“, entrambe collaborazioni con il rapper A$AP Rocky.
“Summer Bummer” e “Groupie Love” sono state mandate in onda esclusivamente sullo show di Zane Lowe “Beats 1” a mezzogiorno prima di essere rilasciate su tutte le piattaforme digitali più importanti. Qui sotto possiamo ascoltare Groupie Love… che è quella che preferisco “meno” tra le due. Forse Lana ha deciso di togliere successivamente Summer Bummer, che adesso non è presente su VEVO e quindi abbiamo deciso di non postarla nemmeno noi.
A proposito, nella prossima news vi parleremo della tracklist dell’album “Lust For Life” di Lana del Rey, che è disponibile per il pre-order da oggi!
Lana Del Rey – Groupie Love (Testo):
You’re in the bar, playing guitar
I’m trying not to let the crowd next to me
It’s so hard sometimes with the star
When you have to share him with everybody
You’re in the club, living it up
I’m trying not to let the crowd notice me
It’s so sweet, swingin’ to the beat
When I know that you’re doing it all for me
[Pre-Ritornello]
And every time you look up
I know, what you’re thinking of
I know, what you’re thinking of
[Ritornello: Lana Del Rey]
You want my
Groupie love
Groupie love
Groupie love
Time after time, writing my lines
Having my baby there next to me
It’s so sweet, pouring you a drink
And pretending that nothing means anything
This is my life, you by my side
Key lime and perfume and festivals
Taking our dreams, turning them to things
It’s like magic, babe, isn’t life wonderful?
[Pre-Ritornello]
And every time we hook up
I know, what you’re thinking of
I know, what you’re thinking of
[Ritornello: Lana Del Rey]
You want my
Groupie love
Groupie love
Groupie love
[Verso 3: A$AP Rocky]
Front row, every show like a hype man
Sing along word for word while she my bae
Side stage, fans screamin’ causin’ migraines
Lamborghini, [?] on my [?]
God dang, got a nigga acting irate
My babe, my babe, stay on my brain
My babe, made me sing to a fire escape
City girl, but she grew up in the tri-state
She ain’t got no time for no groupie love
We don’t pay no minds to the thug with a… love
Girls, you [?], so who do we trust?
You and I ‘til the day we die
[Ritornello: Lana & A$AP Rocky]
You want my
Groupie love
Groupie love
Groupie love
You are my babe
Groupie love
Groupie love
Groupie love
Groupie love